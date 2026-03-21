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Every time it feels like nature has run out of surprises, it pulls something completely unexpected out of nowhere.

Did you know that there’s a tiny hummingbird with a neon pink throat, or a frog that looks like it’s covered with stardust?

This is the kind of stuff that will make you believe that the world we live in is truly incredible.

And Instagram page @rawrszn, which has over 3.4 million followers, makes sure to show you just that with the rarest of rare pics — you can see some of the best ones here.