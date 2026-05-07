So we passed right by her, and at first I noticed George and was like omg that looks like George (literally my first thought), then my boyfriend was like was that Charli? And as soon as he said that, I knew I was like Charli! She was a bit down the street, and she turned around, and I yelled again and was like "Omg, can I get a picture?" and she came back up to us, George backed up, and I was like, "We just saw Lorde last night, and she was like, 'Oh my god, how was it" We told that we got a good high before the concert, and it was amazing. She said she wanted to go but that she’s sick right now, and I told her like "Girl, omg I'm so gagged," and she just chuckled, and then she was like enjoy y'all's day, and we told her the same, and then I waved to George and said bye, and he waved back, it was like crazy, but she was so sweet, and I feel like she might not have wanted to turn around at first because of the attention and her being sick, but she did, and she was so chill and literally made us feel like she was just one of our girlies - oh, and to add the diner we were going to, she was leaving, and the hostess told us right after that we would have sat next to her if we were earlier.

