There's a long-running thread on Reddit where users have been sharing their most memorable celebrity encounters — the good, the bad, and the downright bizarre. After all, it's quite unreasonable to expect every spontaneous run-in with a stranger — regardless of their name — to go perfectly smooth.

Throughout their lives, actors, singers, athletes, and other celebrities meet more fans than they can count. They're used to it. To us regular people, however, seeing or — even more — talking to someone famous can feel surreal and thrilling, and definitely worth telling the internet the about.

#1 Paris Hilton. Met her at the premier of "The L Word". She could not have been nicer. Introduced herself, asked about what my friends and I all did, seemed genuinely interested, chatted for a bit. She had water in between her drinks so as not to get drunk. The only part about her that sucked were all the leeches that came with her trying to glom on to her fame. When she wasn't being constantly interrupted by people demanding photos and autographs, I found her very down to earth and clever. The whole s**t she does to be famous seems to just be an act. I never thought of her as an idiot again.

#2 My sister was waiting tables in NYC, and ended up serving Patrick Stewart. She didn't want to bother him, so she just did her job, but at the end of the night she told him how much she had enjoyed seeing him in a production of Hamlet that year (2008), and that she hoped he was planning to do more theater in the US.



My sister was prepared to leave it at that, but apparently, he was so thrilled at someone who wanted to talk about his theater work (as opposed to Star Trek), that he ended up talking to my sister for a while about his experiences on stage. Just a really nice guy who loves acting.

Another reason not to form our opinions of these stars based on one or two times they went out is that we don't know if they're genuine or not. The reality is that many "spontaneous" celebrity sightings are calculated moves to keep them relevant, maintain attention, and satisfy our insatiable curiosity about their lives. "We idolize the life that [celebrities] live and the glamour they carry, but they are also so different because their world is a fantasy," says Jasdeep Mago Jethani, a neuropsychologist and relationship coach. Bumping into someone we know makes us high, literally. "The neurological responses in our brain spark a lot of emotional reactions, and subgroups of neurons create a powerful neurochemical response," says Jasdeep. Unlike scheduled meet-and-greets where we expect to see a star, a public spotting feels like we’ve stumbled onto a secret, even if we're just witnesses and not the participants.

#3 Bruce Willis



I was out playing golf with a buddy one day when I heard another golfer call up from behind asking he could join us. We said sure and as he got closer we realized it was Bruce Willis. We played 9 holes with him (he's a pretty good golfer) then he bought each of us a beer afterwards. Awesome guy.

#4 Some location scouts decided to use my parents' house for a couple scenes in the Steve Martin/Laura Dern/Helena Bonham Carter movie "Novocaine".



My dad was and is a pretty good banjo player, and he asked Steve to sign two of his banjos. He did, but then they jammed for about 20 minutes in our living room, Helena Bonham Carter sitting on the floor fawning over Steve Martin and half the crew standing around watching as well.



It was super cool.



And here he is, in my parents' old living room

#5 I had presale tickets to a Nine Inch Nails show in Atlanta a few summers ago. The system was set so that you could only pick up your tickets at will call if you bought presale. Whoever wound up running the will call booth was dumber than an emu and a couple dozen of us wound up missing half of the NIN set. To make amends Reznor/his PR people gave us free pit tickets to the show in Charlotte, a free chartered bus for travel, free admission to sound check, and the opportunity to meet the band before the show. When I finally met Trent, he apologized one more time.

It’s a moment when the barrier between the ordinary and extraordinary shatters, and our brains are wired to value scarcity. So, when we see a famous face in a mundane setting, we feel like we are getting a taste of something exclusive. It's like getting a backstage pass. But many stars and their publicists orchestrate these seemingly random public moments, tipping off paparazzi to create buzz and keep their names in the media. In an age when a Snapchat story can lead to legacy media headlines, celebrities need to maintain visibility to stay culturally relevant. Whether they're promoting a new movie or an album, or simply trying to stay in the limelight, even brands can try to capitalize on these "spottings" and offer a hefty check to the celebrities who, for example, choose to wear their clothes during that day.

#6 The funniest celebrity story I ever heard was about Jim Carrey. I had a friend who worked behind the scenes at Universal Studios Hollywood and loved to share this story whenever he had the chance.



One day while filming How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim Carrey was apparently bored out of his mind and wanted to cause a little mischief. While the tram tour guide was showing the infamous "Psycho House" to a group of park visitors, Jim Carrey decided to dress up as a psycho k**ler with a fake knife he was able to retrieve from a costume director. Just as the tour guide started to drive the tram away from the house, Jim Carrey jumped out from behind the Psycho House and started running after the tram at full speed while slashing in the air and screaming at the top of his lungs.



Apparently, Jim Carrey's acting ability was pretty spot on, as he was able to scare the c**p out of a few of the guests. After a few minutes he removed the mask and shared a laugh with everyone on board the tram. He even signed autographs and took pictures with everyone that was involved in his own form of self entertainment.

#7 I walked past Conan O'Brien on a street corner in Greenwich Village, NYC. I am a HUGE fan, so I double backed to say hello. Conan was with his wife (this was approx 2 weeks before the NBC fiasco went public, so he was probably stressing about that) and I was with two s****d friends. So I'd forgive Coco for being dismissive... but he was not. He was as friendly, approachable, and genuine as he appears on the show, if not more. He gave us several minutes of attention, he spoke to us, looked at our eyes, listened, joked, he was the f*****g man.



tl;dr Conan is awesome.

#8 Not my story but its too good not to post. A friend of mine was visiting California when he ran into Dave Chappelle at a hotel. My friend and a few others realized who he was and went to approach him for a picture. Dave was near the elevators and shoved a twix in his mouth so he couldn't talk like in the commercials then hopped on and shut the doors. F*****g Hilarious.

#9 I was in New York with some friends on spring break and we all decided to try and grab some last minute, seat filling tickets. It's where you pretty much have to sit alone and get bizarre seats but the tickets are really cheap and you can get them pretty much the day of the show without a big problem so long as you aren't picky about the show. Well I lucked out and got into "Exit the King" with Geoffrey Rush on opening night. It was great, but that isn't the story.



During intermission I went to use the urinal and Hugh Jackman comes and pees next to me (no I didn't look at his w**g like all my friends ask if I did). I think "Woah, it's Hugh Jackman" and keep doing my thing. Then Kurt Russell walks up the the urinal on my left. We all finish at the exact same time and move to the sinks. I tell Hugh Jackman I love his work and he makes a great wolverine, but that I thought Wolverine Origins looked like it was going to be terrible (I don't know why I said this, I guess because I was starstruck). Kurt Russell laughs and Hugh Jackman says, "Oh, like Deathproof was something to write home about."



All three of us laughed and parted ways forever. It was so bizarre.



**TL;DR I can pee longer than Wolverine and Snake Plissken.**.

However, a little gossip isn't necessarily gonna hurt us. As Carlin Flora once put it, dishing dirt is an efficient way to navigate society, and a way to determine who is trustworthy and who is not. Forming "alliances" to defend an actress or trash a comedian can help us connect to the people in our own lives.

#10 I was in Disney world, in the Magic Kingdom to be exact. It was late and I saw one of the shows they have every night as I was headed out of the park to head back. I saw Wayne Brady. He was signing and doing his "I'm Wayne Brady and I'm awesome" performance. I approve.



So I ran over towards where he had to leave the stage/area he performed in to see if I could get a autograph or high-five (yes I am still a high-five'ing white boy). He began to walk by me but said good night to me as he walked by, too far to high-five. I yelled out "Say: I'm Wayne Brady b***h".



He was all smiles waving to the crowd,and heard my comment. he slowly sauntered over to me, seemingly not paying attention to me. Then he turn to me, and said "Is Wayne Brady gonna have to get 'out this car...and choke a b***h?" In a total dead-pan face. Then skipped off like nothing happened.



WIN.

#11 My wife worked for Bill Clinton in his Harlem office. Bill has the top floors but the bottom ones are are for distributing social security and unemployment checks. People have to wait in line in the lobby to then go up and get their checks. One day Brad Pitt and Angelina were supposed to be coming in for a meeting. They were about 20 min late when someone decided to check on them. Turns out they were waiting in the line (even though they didn't have to) because they "didn't want to be rude and cut in front of all the other people." How can 2 people be that attractive and that nice! It is not fair.

#12 Alec Baldwin attempted to rescue me and my friends about 15 years ago.



I grew up near Wilmington, NC, and my friends and I were out fishing in a small boat. Our lines get tangled up in the motor, we can't steer the boat, and it ends up washed up on the beach on an island. Waves are constantly crashing over it, filling it with water way faster than we can bail. We send one friend to the intracoastal waterway side of the island to get help. He comes back with some random guy, and Alec Baldwin.



Alec stayed there and helped us for a good 15 minutes, when he easily could have just left these 4 dumb kids who weren't in any real danger. Super nice guy. Eventually even with their help we couldn't free the boat, so they took my friend onto their boat (with Kim Basinger and her friend) to their house, where my friend called for help. Eventually some Coast Guard guys came with a bilge pump to free us. Thanks Alec!

#13 I got to meet Adam and Jamie from Mythbusters last fall when they were speaking at the college that my father works at. He's a janitor, so before the show started, him and I were backstage sweeping/cleaning in general. So, it's about two hours before the show starts, and while we're back there, none other than the two Mythbusters come strolling in, each holding f*****g *fire extinguishers*. Adam took notice of me holding a broom, and asked if I was seeing the show. I told him yes, but said I was helping out my dad first. So Adam was like "Well, I don't want you to fall asleep, we have a lot to talk about!" and proceeded to take the broom from my hands and start sweeping. Jamie had wandered over by now, and my father, Adam, Jamie, and I we all having a good laugh. So, Adam gives me back the broom after a bit, and says, jokingly, "Now clean the stables!" After s******g my pants at *The Princess Bride* reference, I replied, "As you wish.". He was wicked surprised that I got it (for some reason), and told me that he thinks I'll love the show. Eventually, showtime rolled around, and before he went on, he handed me the fire extinguisher and told me to hold it for a second. Then, he took it from me and sprayed Jamie with it at one point in the presentation. So, yeah...Life. F*****g. Complete. After the show, Adam and Jamie said bye to the staff, and signed some stuff for us.



Also, when I was in eighth grade I got to interview Andy MacDonald for our local TV channel. That was fun, too. He's a super chill guy, his manager was a complete b***h.

#14 Nick Swardson was playing at this college in my town (before I ended up enrolling) and I was told tickets were for everyone but it turns out, when I got there, that they were for students only. So while everyone was being let in I'm trying to find a way to sneak in or something. After a 15 minutes of wandering looking for a backstage door I saw a door slightly c*****d and as I passed it I saw Nick sitting on a couch. After a little self debate I decided it couldn't hurt to just walk in there right? So I went up to the room and just walked right in. Everyone immediately looked at me and after a short pause Nick goes "What's up?" and I respond with something like "Hey I don't go here but I'm a big fan and I wanted to see your show but It's sold out" so he responds by saying "Really!? Wow" he then turns to one of the kids who set it up and asks "Is it cool if he just stands on the side of the stage or something?" This kid then responds back with, and I'm not joking "If that's your wish" and then Nick said to me "Yeah as long as you don't scream and try and stab me or something it's cool" I didn't end up standing on stage but I did get in for free.



**TL;DR** Met Nick Swardson, asked to see his sold out show, he let me in for free.

#15 I had just walked into the Whole Foods in Austin when I heard a commotion near the entrance behind me. I turned around and saw a tall blond shirtless man. He was jacked and handsome. Also, he was being asked to leave because he wasn't wearing any shoes and it was store policy. I knew who it was underneath that scraggly beard.



Matthew McConaughey. The patron saint of Texas.



I went out to my truck and picked up a pair of sandals I had left there from a trip to the beach. That was the day I solved his munchies crisis. And lost my favorite pair of sandals.

#16 Best: Eating breakfast next to Johnny Cash at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis/hitting him with a straw wrapper. I was 7 at the time so I didn't think it was awesome then, but hearing the story now? Uber cool.



I was doing that thing where you blow the wrapper off your straw and shoot it at someone. I was aiming for my parents, but the d**n wrapper just went wherever it wanted and flew right in front of Johnny Cash and landed on his plate. My parents made me apologize and apparently he tossed a napkin at me in retaliation. If only I had been old enough to appreciate how amazing that was.





Worst: Ate breakfast next to Gary Coleman at a Cracker Barrel. 'Nuff said.

#17 I was bouncing at a c***py bar in boston around the corner from a venue with a beach boys concert. After the concert, lots of fans come in, i am not really paying attention and one of them has no ID. I tell him he can't come in, not looking at the the shorter guy he is with who says "he is with me, I got my ID" and gives me his California license. It says John Stamos. I look up and sure enough it's John muthaf**king Stamos with a little smirk, short unshaven still really good looking with a hat on. I let them in and they drink at the back of the bar totally incognito. On the way out he thanks me for letting his friend in. I find out later he was playing with the beach boys and the guy with no ID was in the band. He was a nice, unassuming guy which makes me hate him even more for baggin Rebecca Romjain. D**n you Stamos!

#18 I think I talked about this somewhere else but f*****g Danny Bonaduce came in my work the other day. I work at a pretty well-known liquor store for the area, most celebs who are from Philly and whatnot come in cause we're cheap. But anyway, I was the only cashier on at the moment and the store was dead so he was like, the only customer. I was going to say hi or acknowledge him in some way, shape, or form until he started making it publicly known to all my coworkers and I that he was f*****g Danny Bonaduce. Like, legit, when I *didn't* freak out about who he was, he made sure I knew who he was by taking things out of his wallet and showing them to me. LOOK, I'M CERTIFIED TO SAVE YOUR LIFE (shows some sort of CPR certification card or some s**t) just to make sure I saw his name. I didn't ask him for ID for his credit card or ANYTHING. I didn't want to let him win.

#19 When I was about 9 years old I went with my dad to a cherity golf event hosted by Tiger Woods, my dad knew alot of people and I was able to get almost ever famous person's autograph. We saw Tiger Woods walking near us and I yelled for him asking him for his autograph

ME: "Tiger Tiger! Can I get your autograph?!?!?!?"

TIGER: *walks over looks me dead in the eyes* "No" *then walks off*



He was the only person that wouldn't give me an autograph, I got "Hurculies'" autograph, Phill Nickelson and many more.

#20 I went to the Comedy Store for a show. I went to use the rest room (a #1 if you must know) and as soon as I exited, someone yelled, "THIS GUY JUST TOOK A S**T!". Turns out it was Tom Green...