One famous saying assures us that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, some could argue that things can be objectively beautiful.

For example, colorful sunsets and ancient marble sculptures are often considered pleasing to the eye. Our inner desire for perfection also prefers symmetrical faces that stand out as examples of beauty.

The fact that there might be objectively beautiful things also lets you argue that the opposite can be true—some things can be objectively ugly. The list below is proof of that.

Uglydesign is an Instagram page curated by Jonas Nyffenegger and Sébastien Mathys. When interviewed by Bored Panda a few years back, they said that for them, this account is “an incredible source of inspiration and joy.”

Over the years, the account’s popularity only grew and now they are at 755,000 followers and counting. Scroll down to see the best of the worst of their feed.

#1

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sorry but this one is funny :))

While as a word, “ugly” has a lot of negative connotations, ugliness itself does not necessarily equate to something that’s bad. A great example of that is ugly cute animals.

From the big-eyed innocent tarsiers to sleepy-looking sloths, ugly cute animals are adored by many. The reason for that is that a lot of them have baby-like features that appeal to our instincts to protect the vulnerable. 
#2

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

This isn’t cringey. This is art!

#3

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awe!! That’s a totally cute design win

But what about those really ugly animals? Like that fish that just looks like a melting face of a chubby man. Does it really evoke our primal care instincts? 

When talking to National Geographic, Hiroshi Nittono, director of the Cognitive Psychophysiology Laboratory at Osaka University, says that it's true, sometimes that's not the case. Rather, they make us experience “whimsical cuteness” that’s a little out of the ordinary. This oddness is funny, which is what makes them so appealing.
#4

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#5

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

WayoftheStarPrincess
WayoftheStarPrincess
Community Member
1 hour ago

These are funny and look well made! No judging from me.

#6

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Ugliness can also be fascinating. For example, one of the most popular paintings in London’s National Gallery is a piece by the 16th-century Flemish master Quentin Matsys. The image is a portrait of a woman with a disfigured face and is commonly called “The Ugly Dutchess.”
#7

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

WayoftheStarPrincess
WayoftheStarPrincess
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love these. They're funny both for the scifi fans and, I suspect, some more adult oriented anime fans...

#8

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unlikely to be taken by mistake, so they have that going for them

#9

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
53 minutes ago

One way to disguise a security camera I guess!

For years, many theorized that this is a piece of satirical imagery, one that is supposed to represent the difference between outside and inside beauty. Her dress is gorgeous and youthful but her face is not. However, in the late '80s, a new theory was proposed, suggesting that she might have had Paget’s disease, which causes malformed bones.
#10

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#11

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wouldn't be able to eat this

#12

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

This must be why Australians call flip-flops "thongs"!

Today, this painting is the most famous work of Matsys and a hit with audiences, at least judging by the Gallery sales of the postcards featuring the portrait, which compare to Claude Monet’s famous Water-Lily Pond.
#13

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#14

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one I actually kind of like.

#15

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Guess he got his pant(ies) in a bunch.

The concept of ugliness also evolves over time. Something that is perceived as ugly now could be considered beautiful in the future. The most obvious example of that is fashion and beauty trends. One day, high-rise jeans are reserved for moms only, and the next they’re the season’s hottest item. Same can be said for fanny packs, bucket hats, and flared jeans.
#16

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Cricketgeeklol
Cricketgeeklol
Community Member
1 hour ago

🎶 itchy itchy ay ya ya ta ta🎶

#17

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

i kinda like it :D it won't bend as easyli as the normal cable

#18

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Something as majestic and awe-inspiring as mountains also used to be considered ugly. According to Stephen Bayley, the author of Ugly: The Aesthetics of Everything, people used to despise them. “Mountains were once thought disgusting: they were dangerous, frightening and home to nasty demons and bandits.” Certainly not a place you would sing praises to.
#19

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago

My god!!! Falkor, what have they done to you!?!?!

#20

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#21

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

The best architectural example of an ugly thing that ended up being admired by everyone is the Eiffel Tower. Many contemporary minds at the time united under the common hate for the tower. Maupassant called it a “giant ungainly skeleton” while Bloy said it’s a “truly tragic street lamp.”
#22

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nothing ugly about this... Maybe an attempt to get children to eat their greens?

#23

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Your shirt needs combing.

#24

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have these, they are for securing someone while rock climbing and very useful.

But this “hideous column with railings,” as Huysmans put it, is now admired by many. It is Paris’s biggest tourist attraction and is often the first thing that pops into someone’s head when they think of Paris.
#25

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Corinne
Corinne
Community Member
1 hour ago

Took me a while to realise what's going on here...as long as there unused.....

#26

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Claire Bailey
Claire Bailey
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, my husband might like me wearing them.

#27

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

it's a funny pic. no cringe here (i guess that happens due to the air flow from below?)

So, maybe ugliness isn’t that objective. Just like the ideals of beauty, the “ideals” of ugliness also change all the time and depend on many variables. Which means that the things on this list might not be ugly for everyone. Except for that flip-flop-shaped fry holder. Everyone agrees that’s awful, right?
#28

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Corinne
Corinne
Community Member
1 hour ago

One or the other, not both.

#29

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Very good perineal exercises are required to maneuver.

#30

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#31

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#32

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Nooo, what if you need to dangle your leg out if you're too hot?

#33

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, three years ago this would have been the ultimative demonstration of wealth...

#34

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

"My Grandad's a vegetable" "OMG, I'm so sorry, is he in hospital?" "No, not like that!"

#35

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
51 minutes ago

For the ugly toes enthusiats.

#36

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#37

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
55 minutes ago

It would've been a lovely dress, if it weren't for the zipper sticking out like a sore thumb.

#38

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

i will forever see this in my nightmares

#39

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Corinne
Corinne
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Thought it was OK until I saw the dtick.

#40

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#41

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#42

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

I don't think this is ugly, but he looks sad. (edit: spelling)

#43

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#44

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#45

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#46

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
44 minutes ago

No extra charge for the plaque effect.

#47

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Anti-mugger jacket. "I'm not robbing that crazy woman!!"

#48

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Drawing the shoe strap on with sharpies? Would that make the shoe just flap around?

#49

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

Welp. Enough scrolling for today.

#50

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#51

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I am reminded of that scene towards the end of Pretty Woman, when Edward takes off his shoes and socks and walks barefoot on the grass.

#52

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#53

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

#54

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

they should have shared the website address just so we know what website so we can make sure to avoid it

#55

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram

uglydesign Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

First barbie chopsticks, now a ken phone? Alright sure, ok yeah.

#56

Ugly-Design-Pictures-Instagram