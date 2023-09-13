One famous saying assures us that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, some could argue that things can be objectively beautiful.

For example, colorful sunsets and ancient marble sculptures are often considered pleasing to the eye. Our inner desire for perfection also prefers symmetrical faces that stand out as examples of beauty.

The fact that there might be objectively beautiful things also lets you argue that the opposite can be true—some things can be objectively ugly. The list below is proof of that.

Uglydesign is an Instagram page curated by Jonas Nyffenegger and Sébastien Mathys. When interviewed by Bored Panda a few years back, they said that for them, this account is “an incredible source of inspiration and joy.”

Over the years, the account’s popularity only grew and now they are at 755,000 followers and counting. Scroll down to see the best of the worst of their feed.