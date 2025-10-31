Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Which Show Is Connected To ‘Breaking Bad’?”: Score At Least 25/27 To Prove You Know Your TV Shows
Two characters standing together in a dimly lit room with text challenging TV show and Breaking Bad knowledge.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Which Show Is Connected To ‘Breaking Bad’?”: Score At Least 25/27 To Prove You Know Your TV Shows

armandas.l Armandas Lukoševičius Trivia Content Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

From horrifying mysteries to heartfelt moments, it’s so easy to get roped into the world of a good TV show. That’s what makes them different from movies. You get to experience the full lives of well-thought-out characters and beautiful settings, all in the comfort of your own home. Some shows go above and beyond what is expected in prime-time television and cement themselves as pop-culture classics.

This quiz will test how well you know these shows, to see if you’ve been keeping up with the masses or missing out on some of the most brilliant storytelling. Think you have what it takes?

🚀💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡🚀

RELATED:

    Two people watching TV, one holding a remote, the other eating popcorn, related to Breaking Bad TV show quiz.

    Two people watching TV, one holding a remote, the other eating popcorn, related to Breaking Bad TV show quiz.

    Photo credits: JESHOOTS.com

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 27
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 27
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Author

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Author

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've only seen the Simpsons, the Fresh Prince, Breaking Bad and a couple of episodes of Friends. I scored 23/27.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve never watched these types of TV shows in my life so I’m impressed with myself for scoring 21/27. I wish my exam this week goes the same way

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've only seen the Simpsons, the Fresh Prince, Breaking Bad and a couple of episodes of Friends. I scored 23/27.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve never watched these types of TV shows in my life so I’m impressed with myself for scoring 21/27. I wish my exam this week goes the same way

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT