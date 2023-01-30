We’ve Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

If you’ve ever watched TV at any point over the last 30 years, there’s a good chance you’ll recognize The Simpsons’ living room.

Iconic beyond measure, it’s been at the center of many episodes (there are over 740 to choose from at this point, so take your pick). The unique use of color and styling from the mind of Matt Groening means it’s become instantly recognizable around the globe.

More info: doorsonlineuk.co.uk

This company decided to transform 7 living room spaces from popular TV shows and blend them with the classic style from The Simpsons

Image credits: FOX

Online home improvement retailer Doors & More decided to double up on the greatness. Taking 7 of their favorite iconic TV living rooms, they decided to “mash” them up with The Simpsons to see just how well they translate from 3D to 2D, and we have to say, we didn’t think we could love them any more… but we do!

Friends

Image credits: Doors & More

The Simpsons living room is not the only iconic TV living room, though. Over the years, many TV shows have centered around this one spot in the homes of some of the biggest characters from pop culture. Who knew that something as simple as a sofa could hold so much meaning for avid fans of a show?

Stranger Things

Image credits: Doors & More

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Image credits: Doors & More

It’s the place where you’re drawn in, where you get to delve deep into what’s going on and it’s usually the place where you’ll find all your favorite characters in one place.

Only Fools and Horses

Image credits: Doors & More

The Addams Family (1964)

Image credits: Doors & More

From the original Addams Family living room and its macabre decoration and moody lighting to a whole different kind of macabre and moody with Charlie’s apartment from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the range of iconic TV living rooms is wide and varied.

The Big Bang Theory

Image credits: Doors & More

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Image credits: Doors & More

We can only hope the creators of these popular TV shows see this and pen a crossover episode with The Simpsons, because we’re definitely here for it…

We hope you enjoyed our “Simpsonified” TV living rooms! Which iconic living rooms would you Simpsonify? Let us know in the comments below!