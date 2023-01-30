Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

We’ve Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover
28points
User submission
Illustration1 hour ago

We’ve Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Amy H
Community member

If you’ve ever watched TV at any point over the last 30 years, there’s a good chance you’ll recognize The Simpsons’ living room.

Iconic beyond measure, it’s been at the center of many episodes (there are over 740 to choose from at this point, so take your pick). The unique use of color and styling from the mind of Matt Groening means it’s become instantly recognizable around the globe.

More info: doorsonlineuk.co.uk

This company decided to transform 7 living room spaces from popular TV shows and blend them with the classic style from The Simpsons

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: FOX

Online home improvement retailer Doors & More decided to double up on the greatness. Taking 7 of their favorite iconic TV living rooms, they decided to “mash” them up with The Simpsons to see just how well they translate from 3D to 2D, and we have to say, we didn’t think we could love them any more… but we do!

Friends

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

The Simpsons living room is not the only iconic TV living room, though. Over the years, many TV shows have centered around this one spot in the homes of some of the biggest characters from pop culture. Who knew that something as simple as a sofa could hold so much meaning for avid fans of a show?

Stranger Things

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

It’s the place where you’re drawn in, where you get to delve deep into what’s going on and it’s usually the place where you’ll find all your favorite characters in one place.

Only Fools and Horses

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

The Addams Family (1964)

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

From the original Addams Family living room and its macabre decoration and moody lighting to a whole different kind of macabre and moody with Charlie’s apartment from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the range of iconic TV living rooms is wide and varied.

The Big Bang Theory

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

We've Given 7 Iconic TV Living Rooms A Simpsons Makeover

Image credits: Doors & More

We can only hope the creators of these popular TV shows see this and pen a crossover episode with The Simpsons, because we’re definitely here for it…

We hope you enjoyed our “Simpsonified” TV living rooms! Which iconic living rooms would you Simpsonify? Let us know in the comments below!

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Amy H
Amy H
Author, Community member

Lover of many unsavoury things. Digital content and design are my bag.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's tempting to say "Me'h", in the spirit of Lisa and Bart... But, no, I really like this.

1
1point
reply
Dannii Divito
Dannii Divito
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried to give my living room a simpsons makeover once, but the local Home Depot ran out of yellow paint.

1
1point
reply
Gingiboom
Gingiboom
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these so much!!! And I love that you've gone with the original Addams Family, definitely the best one for sure👌❤️

1
1point
reply
Amy H (Post author)
Amy H
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha thank you. I agree! Though I think this is the only one that was a TV show, aside from the cartoon. Wednesday doesn't count haha 👎

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's tempting to say "Me'h", in the spirit of Lisa and Bart... But, no, I really like this.

1
1point
reply
Dannii Divito
Dannii Divito
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried to give my living room a simpsons makeover once, but the local Home Depot ran out of yellow paint.

1
1point
reply
Gingiboom
Gingiboom
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these so much!!! And I love that you've gone with the original Addams Family, definitely the best one for sure👌❤️

1
1point
reply
Amy H (Post author)
Amy H
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha thank you. I agree! Though I think this is the only one that was a TV show, aside from the cartoon. Wednesday doesn't count haha 👎

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda