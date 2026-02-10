Trump’s 2006 Call To Police About Epstein Investigation And Ghislaine Revealed In FBI Docs

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly released FBI documents show that Donald Trump personally called the Palm Beach police chief in 2006 to discuss Jeffrey Epstein, urging authorities to focus on Ghislaine Maxwell.

The information comes from a summary of an October 2019 FBI interview with Michael Reiter, who served as Palm Beach police chief from 2001 to 2009.

According to the document, Epstein had also ingratiated himself with the department by making substantial donations, which allegedly led to earlier cases against him stalling.

Highlights A recently released FBI interview referenced a 2006 phone call between Trump and a Palm Beach police chief.

Former Chief Michael Reiter described how Epstein gave tens of thousands to the department.

Reiter said state prosecutors discredited victims, stalling an early case against the financier.

Donald Trump in a dark suit and blue tie, with a serious expression, related to Epstein investigation and FBI documents.

Image credits: Getty/Al Drago

According to the documents, Donald Trump personally called the Palm Beach police chief in 2006 to thank him for investigating Jeffrey Epstein, distancing himself from the disgraced financier.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told the chief during the phone call.

He also urged them to focus on Maxwell, describing her as “evil.”

Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and two women posing at a social event related to Epstein investigation keywords.

Image credits: Getty/Davidoff Studios Photography

According to the document, Trump was “one of the very first people to call when people found out” that local authorities were investigating Epstein for s*x with underage girls as young as 14, hired under the guise of providing massages.

During the call, Trump described his own history with Epstein and made clear he wanted no association with him once he became aware of his behavior.

According to Reiter’s account, Trump said he “got the hell out of there” on one occasion when he encountered Epstein while teenagers were present.

The future president also told the police chief that he had “thrown” Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and that “people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting.”

Although Reiter’s name is redacted in the FBI document, the summary includes specific details that align with publicly known facts about his tenure and role in the Epstein investigation, confirming his identity as the Palm Beach police chief who oversaw the early probe.

Reiter revealed Epstein had ingratiated himself with law enforcement through sizable donations

Aerial view of a luxury estate surrounded by palm trees and a pool, related to Trump Epstein investigation FBI documents.

Image credits: Corcoran Group

Reiter told federal investigators that his first interaction with Epstein came after the financier reported one of his own employees for stealing from him.

Over time, Epstein cultivated relationships with local law enforcement and made several large donations to the department.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell pictured on a street, relevant to FBI docs on Epstein investigation and police calls.

Image credits: DOJ

According to the interview summary, Epstein donated $40,000 for the purchase of a machine to review security footage, wrote a $90,000 check, which was never cashed, to buy a fingerprinting machine around the same time his first victim came forward, and gave “more than others” to a police scholarship fund for children.

Close-up of Epstein outdoors with palm trees and blue sky, relating to Trump's 2006 call about Epstein investigation.

Image credits: DOJ

When Reiter sought background information about Epstein, he said he was told the financier “supports law enforcement and is an important guy.”

The Palm Beach Police Department began receiving reports about Epstein “[i]n the early 2000’s, maybe 2003,” according to the document.

Reiter said his officers eventually assembled a wide ranging case that included “s**ual battery cases against the co-conspirators.”

Close-up portrait of Ghislaine Maxwell with short hair and a gold necklace, related to Epstein investigation and FBI docs.

Image credits: Getty/Sonia Moskowitz

Reiter recalled that prosecutors dismissed the victims’ credibility, telling police they would point to “their MYSPACE pages” and refute minor details in the probable cause affidavit.

“This case di*d at the state level,” Reiter said.

Ghislaine Maxwell said she would speak freely in exchange for clemency

Ghislaine Maxwell has plead the Fifth during U.S. House Committee deposition Is that even her? You’re telling me she’s kept the same hairdo for years? pic.twitter.com/qOFodOoDcl — AeroGant ✭ (@AeroGant) February 10, 2026

The FBI interview summary is part of millions of documents released by the Justice Department in connection with Epstein’s case.

Epstein ultimately pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida charges of soliciting a minor under a controversial non prosecution agreement. He served 13 months in jail, much of it on work release.

Comment labeled KingWizardOfFuck about audacity and clemency, related to Trump's 2006 call and Epstein investigation revealed in FBI docs.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in a social setting with other people, related to Epstein investigation and Ghislaine.

Image credits: DOJ

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on federal trafficking charges. He was found lifeless in his Manhattan jail cell the following month while awaiting trial.

Donald Trump at a party in 2006 linked to Epstein investigation and Ghislaine, shown in newly revealed FBI documents.

Image credits: DOJ

The document surfaced just hours after Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination during a closed door virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee.

The 64-year-old socialite declined to answer questions about her relationship with Epstein or her alleged role in the trafficking of young women and girls.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting together outside a wooden cabin, linked to FBI investigation documents.

Image credits: DOJ

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at a medium security facility in Texas. After the deposition, her attorney said she would speak freely if granted clemency by Trump.

The White House has said no such action is under consideration. Asked about the possibility in July, Trump told reporters, “I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it. I don’t know anything about it. I will speak to the DOJ.”

“Throwing him under the bus.” Netizens discussed Trump’s reason for calling law enforcement

Comment by user travel.mama11 questioning the motive behind Trump's 2006 call in Epstein investigation revealed in FBI docs.

Comment by Mabel Kabani discussing public awareness and congressional challenges related to Epstein investigation and Ghislaine.

Comment discussing Trump's 2006 call to police about Epstein and Ghislaine revealed in FBI documents.

Social media comment on Trump's 2006 call to police about Epstein investigation and Ghislaine, expressing skepticism.

Comment by free palestine questioning Trump's crimes related to Epstein investigation in an online discussion.

Comment on social media claiming Trump still saw girls in Mar-a-Lago amid Epstein investigation details in FBI documents.

User comment on social media expressing skepticism about police involvement in Epstein investigation revealed in FBI documents.

Comment mentioning Trump and Epstein feuding over a Palm Beach property amid Epstein investigation revealed in FBI docs.

Comment on social media by Lauren stating Absolutely no clemency, related to Trump's 2006 call to police about Epstein investigation and Ghislaine revealed in FBI docs.

Comment on social media stating they are trying to play dirty, related to Trump's 2006 call to police about Epstein investigation.

Comment on social media post saying release the files not Ghislaine Maxwell with an eye-rolling emoji, related to Trump's 2006 call to police about Epstein investigation.

Social media comment predicting major conflict after Ghislaine's release, linked to Epstein investigation and FBI documents.

User comment in social media style discussing Epstein investigation and prison related to Trump and Ghislaine revealed in FBI documents.

User comment on social media post, mentioning a positive reaction, related to Epstein investigation and FBI documents.