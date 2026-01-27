ADVERTISEMENT

Let me say this as someone who has spent a lot of time watching lions or elephants do absolutely nothing. Yes, and that can be for hours! That’s not a joke. It’s actually important because real wildlife rarely performs on command. And that’s exactly why real photographs feel different, even when we can’t immediately explain why. It is our feeling.

Today, AI-generated wildlife images are everywhere. They’re dramatic. They’re polished. They’re sometimes even breathtaking. And yet, many of us pause while looking at them. Something feels… staged. This isn’t about fear of technology—it’s about learning “how to see again.”

More info: anettemossbacher.com | Instagram | Facebook