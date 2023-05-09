The subreddit r/AskReddit is a place full of interesting and thought-provoking discussions, and user u/PaLiaRoTH's post was no exception. Their question, "What tattoos scream 'I have no creativity?'" had Redditors sharing their opinions and experiences on the subject.

While some folks argued that tattoos are a personal choice and the only meaning that matters is that of the individual, others couldn't help but say that certain designs have become overdone and the lack of originality might backfire on the "wearers" in the form of regret.

Some of the top answers in the thread included pop culture references like Baby Yoda and Harley Quinn, as well as widely known phrases such as "live, laugh, love" and "only God can judge me." Overall, the post sparked a lively conversation and showcased people's diverse thoughts and tastes in body art.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online The “Never Sink “ anchor. Anchors are supposed to sink!!!

Daveywheel , littleawkwardgirl Report

13points
POST
#2

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Star on the foot, names on your neck, chinese lettering that probably says "chicken noodle soup" even though you asked for "live laugh love" or some s**t.

TRANSparent-Ink , MellowDinosaur Report

12points
POST
#3

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I’m a tattoo artist, For me it’s three types of people.
1. The ones who are getting them only because it’s a current trend. They always come back wanting it covered or wanting it lasered off.
2. The ones who bring me something directly off Pinterest. And have 0 interest in letting me design it my way. I actually tell these people I’m not interested and direct them to another artist. That only happens every once in a while now.
3. Patriotic tattoos. Cornbread dudes walk in the shop wanting a battle flag and a 3% logo. I either try to talk them out of it or tell them I’m not doing it. Regardless of how much money it’d make me.
There is many more I could go on about but those 3 stick out the most. Everyone has opinions these are just mine

Plaguetattoo21 , Bobby_Thellere Report

12points
POST
#4

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Bible verses

OddRumskie , i_am_sad Report

12points
POST
#5

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I have a colleague who has a whole collection of what I call “Starbucks tattoos”, as in they cost pretty much like a Frappuccino and take as long to ink as a barista to make your order.

The ones that are visible are:
-paper airplane with swirly dotted “travel lines”

-minimalist sun (circle and lines going outwards)

-minimalist wave (just a single line making a sort of wave shape.

-song verse (for the life of me I can’t recall what song) in a generic calligraphy alphabet.

-infinite sign with word in it (a name, in almost illegible script)

I think that these are more or less the standard catalogue of the “I’m not like other girls” type of tattoos.

annalucylle , andi2501 Report

12points
POST
#6

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I have a dolphin on my calf because I really wanted to be a marine biologist when I was 17. I'm in the medical field and it serves no porpoise now.

rabbidbunnyjd , ifinkyoufreakie Report

11points
POST
#7

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online An ex boss had his own name in Olde English script down the inside of his forearm. I'd been working with him for months before I saw it, the conversation went as such.

'What's that?'

'A tattoo.'

'Well yeah, but what does it say?'

'Darren.'

'Why have you got your own name tattooed on you?'

'I wanted a tattoo for years, so my wife bought me one for my 40th.'

'And that's what you came up with after 40 years?'

Needless to say, I was fired soon afterwards.

bloodgutsandpunkrock , Brendan Mills Tattoos Report

11points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally worth it. Boss is a tool...

0
0points
reply
#8

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Remember the mustache tattoos that everyone was getting on the side of their fingers?

What happened to those people?

CHUNKY_BLOODY_QUEEFS , mykeuk Report

11points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have badly faded mustache tattoos.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online # 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮, 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓰𝓱, 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮

Usually on a foot, ankle, or side of the torso.

EMPulseKC , Shivam Tattoos Report

11points
POST
#10

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Anything copied from or inspired by the Joker and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Temmere , kmalenchek007 Report

11points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have the most toxic relationship ever so it astounds me when people say that they want a relationship like theirs

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Barbed wire

Pulp_Ficti0n , Siegfri3d_139 Report

11points
POST
#12

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Walk around the PNW for about 10 minutes and take a shot every time you see a pine tree on someone's forearm, you'll be dead by minute 9 I promise


Edit: Minute 2 if you walk by a college or one of the military bases

drMrSpaghetti , Murphys-Law31918 Report

11points
POST
Casey Smith
Casey Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s because they’re all getting cut down.

0
0points
reply
#13

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online The Council Cabbage. The owners always insist it’s meant to be a rose.

Ravekat1 , HazeyGhost98 Report

11points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the description. Council Cabbage is far more accurate.

2
2points
reply
#14

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online No Regerts

qa567 , landon_masters Report

11points
POST
#15

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online The Harry Potter Deathly Hallows tattoo seems a tad done to death

Maester_Maetthieux , AMiniMinotaur Report

11points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to have a death eater tattoo… then it somehow faded within a year

3
3points
reply
#16

Confederate flag. It also shows you have no tact, manners, or an education.

llcucf80 Report

11points
POST
#17

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I knew a girl who got “throw me to the wolfs and I will come back leading the pack” in massive writing on her thigh... wolfs.

racoon-brah , Zoey Wanto Report

11points
POST
#18

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Tribal arm symbols. What f*****g tribe are you apart of Bradley?

jdhyzak , _mastheg_ Report

11points
POST
#19

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I have 2 flying birds on my ankle lol I feel like I belong to this category…

Ineshka2k , Nathalie Vanspringel Report

10points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they make you happy! You do you ..

2
2points
reply
#20

My friend once told me got a tattoo. We live in Tennessee so I jokingly said “is it a skull with a rebel flag that says don’t tread on me somewhere?” He lifted his sleeve to show me and said “yes it is”

BigBoydski Report

10points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha, nailed it! What a "rebel"...

0
0points
reply
#21

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online "Only God can judge me"

metzgermeister87 , storminmooremin Report

10points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can all judge you all we want. Hopefully it's only your god's judgement that matters to you.

0
0points
reply
#22

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online The lion, clock or rose tattoo for UK boys half of the population has it. I’m all for your body body your rules but cmon man put at least an ounce of creativity into it

Ok-Bike-4595 , neffhead Report

10points
POST
#23

I'm told mine has no creativity.

It's a fist-sized peach, between my upper shoulder blades. I got it for my 50th birthday, to honor the childhood nickname my Opa gave me. He's been gone 29 years, I still miss him every day.

I've been told the next one I'm getting is similarly boring. A pomegranate with 6 seeds missing and my granddaughter's name and date of birth. Her name is Korra, an epithet of Persephone meaning "Heart".

I'm OK with being "boring". My ink is for ME.

MissySedai Report

10points
POST
RaroaRaroa
RaroaRaroa
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing they were nicknamed peach, but what's the link with the pomegranate, missing seeds, and your granddaughter? Is she a few seeds short of a pomegranate? :-D

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Tiny hearts

Roman numerals with someone’s birthday

Stupid quotes like ~She Believed She Could, So She Did~

russianbot24 , fgm619 Report

10points
POST
#25

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Saw a young guy with "I'm different." on his upper arm.

freerangephoenix , nomdeweb Report

9points
POST
#26

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Getting your own name tattooed on you

Mr_sci3ntist , Blasphemy4kidz Report

9points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, that would come in useful when you get Alzeimhers.

0
0points
reply
#27

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Every man from Essex that wears those dumb a*s tight tops and trousers has a sleeve that has a melting clock. So mysterious

Uglyassbaldassbaby , YellowBuggie Report

9points
POST
#28

Monster energy drink logo

Fuzzolo Report

9points
POST
#29

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online The Tasmanian devil tattoos from the early 90’s. I work with a guy that still shows his off proudly. Cringey doesn’t do it justice.

1980pzx , Dillonerog Report

9points
POST
#30

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I'm a tattoo artist and if I have to do an infinity tattoo one more time...... DX

Past_Bee660 , RedSoulHeart Report

9points
POST
#31

Tribal c**p, navy star, Celtic knots, Chinese characters , butterflies, I ❤️whatever.

Annual_Rooster5678 Report

8points
POST
#32

I got not one but two Tool album art tattoos when I was 18, never got anymore tattoos but don’t regret getting them either. It reminds me of a time in my life that I am very fond of and at that time Tool was a very important band to me (still like them). Most ppl either don’t know what they are or are Tool fans that want to talk about Tool and admire them.

Edit: Thanks for the love everyone didn’t expect to get any likes from this post

anon Report

8points
POST
TheDag
TheDag
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tool albums are always amazing so its always a good basis for tattoos, I have a design drawn out ready that is based off of tool artwork. Another band with great artwork is Mastodon, check out the blood mountain or leviathan artwork

0
0points
reply
#33

Elvish script tattoos are very very common in New Zealand...
We REALLY got into Lord of the Rings as a nation.

darylkakariki Report

8points
POST
RaroaRaroa
RaroaRaroa
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in NZ and can't say I've ever seen one.

0
0points
reply
#34

I don’t have any problems with anybodys tattoos, art is valued differently to each person. Or it’s just for fun. That being said, I’m here looking for my tattoos. Oh and a buddy of mine had a donkey tattooed on his lower back so he could spin around and show off his “a*s”. It was creative, but he got tired of it reeeaaalll quick.

Ouchyhurthurt Report

8points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guy I know has "your name" tattooed on a butt-cheeck in the local Flemish dialect. So he can tell any girl 'hey, i got your name tattooed on my butt !".

0
0points
reply
#35

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Probably the - - - - - - “cut here” on the neck. But I’m gonna get it anyway

HistoricalSubject501 , ONYX Tattoo Studio Report

8points
POST
#36

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online The infinity symbol. Or a feather breaking off into birds flying away.

LoboPatronus , Mrs-Tate05 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online Baby yoda tattoos that you’ll probably regret in like 5 years

Minitrain , KinoKat44 Report

7points
POST
#38

69 Tattoo Designs That Scream "I Have No Creativity," According To People Online I have a pineapple on my upper arm. Why? No reason. I’m not creative and I like to make people wonder

dddoinyomom , LouisCameron Report

7points
POST
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

isn't it a symbol for swingers to recognize each other? At least that's what I've been told

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

While I am creative, the tattoos I chose were drawings from my daughter and my son, 1 each. I'll always carry a piece of my children with me. :)

DUDEDIGGL3R Report

7points
POST
#40

I once went to a hairdresser who had a tattoo that said "I dress hair"

Tarot_Gecko Report

7points
POST
#41

Ill-behaved fuckwits with Bible verse tattoos. Typically the most racist, self-absorbed, intolerant c***s on the planet

that_one_air_guy Report

7points
POST
#42

Chick-kiss tattoo on neck, like, jesus chirst stop

Error404DudeNotFound Report

7points
POST
#43

That big ole tattoo that says...........MOM

No-Independent9095 Report

7points
POST
#44

Looking through the comments to get tattoo ideas.

anon Report

7points
POST
#45

I know someone with that COEXIST bumper sticker tattooed on them. It’s so terrible. I think of them every time I see that sticker on a car.

Edit: [This one](https://www.google.com/search?q=coexist+sticker&client=safari&hl=en-us&prmd=isnv&sxsrf=APq-WBsWreRTR2FT7Dppl_dRcaFgEx08JA:1645381242708&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi3lvfj8o72AhWokIkEHTeFBEcQ_AUoAXoECAIQAQ&biw=390&bih=663&dpr=3)

humansandwich Report

6points
POST
#46

The peace sign.
However someone had it, his name is Stephen and he said to us at a festival, after we asked for a sip of water:" It should be illegal not to give people water"
Then we had a group hug.
Stephen, we'll never forget you man.

Odd-Dot3210 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

I am a tattoo artist and absolutely hate the Lion with a crown tattoo. Thankfully I think the trend is dying out now but it’s always the people with no creativity trying to convince themselves they’re the ‘king’
Always reminds me of a J.Cole song
‘Be wary of any man that claims (he’s a king)
Because deep down he clings onto the need for power
In reality he’s a coward’
Don’t think this answer really fits the brief but I’m just ranting

mattatat__ Report

6points
POST
#48

Single word tattoos like ‘believe’

Pavlovababy Report

6points
POST
#49

My ex had a tattoo of the recycling symbol on his chest. We dated for a year and and have a child together and I never found out why. Whenever I ask him why he got it he just says "because recycling is important." He doesn't recycle.

SincerelySasquatch Report

6points
POST
#50

I'm dying laughing here because apparently almost all of my tattoos scream no creativity. Whatever, I like them, and they have meaning to me. The only one I have ever slightly regretted is the butterfly tramp stamp because of the placement and quality, but even that one has meaning to me: 1) my sister who had recently passed loved butterflies and 2) I got it in downtown Hollywood on a whim, with a friend and while on vacation. It was stupid, impulsive, and it looks terrible, but it's a great memory. I plan to incorporate it into a new tattoo someday, I just haven't decided what I want yet.

(My friend's choice was a kanji character, btw. But at least she knows it's the right one.)

kenda1l Report

6points
POST
#51

A Rose on your neck,
The buttons of an MP3 Player,
A tribal above your a*s (in germany, we call it an Arschgeweih >>A*s-Antler

DE_MR_EXE Report

6points
POST
Marie B
Marie B
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We called them "tramp stamp"

0
0points
reply
#52

Praying hands with bible quotes

astroidzombies Report

6points
POST
#53

Bowser from Super Mario Bros wailing on a double-neck guitar on a surfboard with shades on looking all cool, with a pot leaf behind it and a cross behind that, and at the bottom it says “happy birthday Rick.”

cluuuuuuu Report

5points
POST
#54

Basic quotes like “carpe diem” or the persons last name across their back.

MF_Ghidra Report

5points
POST
#55

I have a Llama with a hat thats barfing.. Think Carl

Its a tattoo of a drawing a good friend made to me the first time we met. She then died 22 july 2011 while I survived, so its my memory tattoo.

But to onlookers, it just looks funky :p

Tilfeldigbarn Report

5points
POST
#56

In Colombia I would say Owls, Dreamcatchers and mandalas, everybody here tattoo themselves just because they want to belong to the tattoed people circle!

I like tattoo however I haven't tattoed myself as I haven't found anything so that means that much to me.

Least-Perspective821 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

For men: clocks, roses, and lions.
For women: Infinity simbols, dream catchers, and the underboob mandala (imo I feel like it's the new tramp-stamp). No disrespect to anyone who has these though, do what makes you happy.

atomic_achilles Report

5points
POST
#58

In Australia, I'd have to say the Southern Cross...it's the mark of the bogan. And it you're an alpha bogan...then the southern Cross with bullet holes going through the stars

CavedwellingPizzaboy Report

5points
POST
#59

I love the look of mandala tattoos, but mandalas are totally the new nautical stars.

aarondigruccio Report

5points
POST
#60

mermaid tattoos on old guys that look like they were made in prison

walruspizza Report

5points
POST
#61

An Egyptian eye

TommasoBontempi Report

5points
POST
#62

Something with roses or cards. So many People have it, that it’s common. I Think it says “I want a tatto, but just for show”

A1ch3my4370 Report

5points
POST
#63

Anything in Hebrew. I know I'll get a lot of s**t for this but as a raised conservative Jew it makes no sense. Jews aren't supposed to get tattooed per biblical beliefs, then Hitler and the SS solidified that by branding and tattooing 6 million of us as identification.

It's kind of an insult to injury thing in my eyes. I'm not against peoples rights to tattooing, I just find Hebrew tattoos yelling "look at me" im either that Jewish or hey I really like this old testament looking s**t. Kind of like Sanskrit, can you actually read any of that Angelina Jolie?

Who_Gives_A_ Report

5points
POST
#64

Anything with spider webs or skulls.

Bubbaganoush83 Report

5points
POST
#65

All of mine lol. I just like the way they look, they don’t have any real meaning to me.

Negative-Feedback639 Report

4points
POST
#66

Clocks and lions

Actual-Cicada2992 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

a pot leaf.

witxhywoo Report

4points
POST
#68

Getting your own birth year

anon Report

4points
POST
#69

Random Japanese characters that don’t mean what you think they mean.

Pepperspray24 Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!