Some of the top answers in the thread included pop culture references like Baby Yoda and Harley Quinn, as well as widely known phrases such as "live, laugh, love" and "only God can judge me." Overall, the post sparked a lively conversation and showcased people's diverse thoughts and tastes in body art.

While some folks argued that tattoos are a personal choice and the only meaning that matters is that of the individual, others couldn't help but say that certain designs have become overdone and the lack of originality might backfire on the "wearers" in the form of regret.

The subreddit r/AskReddit is a place full of interesting and thought-provoking discussions, and user u/PaLiaRoTH 's post was no exception. Their question, "What tattoos scream 'I have no creativity?'" had Redditors sharing their opinions and experiences on the subject.

#1 The “Never Sink “ anchor. Anchors are supposed to sink!!!

#2 Star on the foot, names on your neck, chinese lettering that probably says "chicken noodle soup" even though you asked for "live laugh love" or some s**t.

#3 I’m a tattoo artist, For me it’s three types of people.

1. The ones who are getting them only because it’s a current trend. They always come back wanting it covered or wanting it lasered off.

2. The ones who bring me something directly off Pinterest. And have 0 interest in letting me design it my way. I actually tell these people I’m not interested and direct them to another artist. That only happens every once in a while now.

3. Patriotic tattoos. Cornbread dudes walk in the shop wanting a battle flag and a 3% logo. I either try to talk them out of it or tell them I’m not doing it. Regardless of how much money it’d make me.

There is many more I could go on about but those 3 stick out the most. Everyone has opinions these are just mine

#4 Bible verses

#5 I have a colleague who has a whole collection of what I call “Starbucks tattoos”, as in they cost pretty much like a Frappuccino and take as long to ink as a barista to make your order.



The ones that are visible are:

-paper airplane with swirly dotted “travel lines”



-minimalist sun (circle and lines going outwards)



-minimalist wave (just a single line making a sort of wave shape.



-song verse (for the life of me I can’t recall what song) in a generic calligraphy alphabet.



-infinite sign with word in it (a name, in almost illegible script)



I think that these are more or less the standard catalogue of the “I’m not like other girls” type of tattoos.

#6 I have a dolphin on my calf because I really wanted to be a marine biologist when I was 17. I'm in the medical field and it serves no porpoise now.

#7 An ex boss had his own name in Olde English script down the inside of his forearm. I'd been working with him for months before I saw it, the conversation went as such.



'What's that?'



'A tattoo.'



'Well yeah, but what does it say?'



'Darren.'



'Why have you got your own name tattooed on you?'



'I wanted a tattoo for years, so my wife bought me one for my 40th.'



'And that's what you came up with after 40 years?'



Needless to say, I was fired soon afterwards.

#8 Remember the mustache tattoos that everyone was getting on the side of their fingers?



What happened to those people?

#9 # 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮, 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓰𝓱, 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮



Usually on a foot, ankle, or side of the torso.

#10 Anything copied from or inspired by the Joker and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

#11 Barbed wire

#12 Walk around the PNW for about 10 minutes and take a shot every time you see a pine tree on someone's forearm, you'll be dead by minute 9 I promise





Edit: Minute 2 if you walk by a college or one of the military bases

#13 The Council Cabbage. The owners always insist it’s meant to be a rose.

#14 No Regerts

#15 The Harry Potter Deathly Hallows tattoo seems a tad done to death

#16 Confederate flag. It also shows you have no tact, manners, or an education.

#17 I knew a girl who got “throw me to the wolfs and I will come back leading the pack” in massive writing on her thigh... wolfs.

#18 Tribal arm symbols. What f*****g tribe are you apart of Bradley?

#19 I have 2 flying birds on my ankle lol I feel like I belong to this category…

#20 My friend once told me got a tattoo. We live in Tennessee so I jokingly said “is it a skull with a rebel flag that says don’t tread on me somewhere?” He lifted his sleeve to show me and said “yes it is”

#21 "Only God can judge me"

#22 The lion, clock or rose tattoo for UK boys half of the population has it. I’m all for your body body your rules but cmon man put at least an ounce of creativity into it

#23 I'm told mine has no creativity.



It's a fist-sized peach, between my upper shoulder blades. I got it for my 50th birthday, to honor the childhood nickname my Opa gave me. He's been gone 29 years, I still miss him every day.



I've been told the next one I'm getting is similarly boring. A pomegranate with 6 seeds missing and my granddaughter's name and date of birth. Her name is Korra, an epithet of Persephone meaning "Heart".



I'm OK with being "boring". My ink is for ME.

#24 Tiny hearts



Roman numerals with someone’s birthday



Stupid quotes like ~She Believed She Could, So She Did~

#25 Saw a young guy with "I'm different." on his upper arm.

#26 Getting your own name tattooed on you

#27 Every man from Essex that wears those dumb a*s tight tops and trousers has a sleeve that has a melting clock. So mysterious

#28 Monster energy drink logo

#29 The Tasmanian devil tattoos from the early 90’s. I work with a guy that still shows his off proudly. Cringey doesn’t do it justice.

#30 I'm a tattoo artist and if I have to do an infinity tattoo one more time...... DX

#31 Tribal c**p, navy star, Celtic knots, Chinese characters , butterflies, I ❤️whatever.

#32 I got not one but two Tool album art tattoos when I was 18, never got anymore tattoos but don’t regret getting them either. It reminds me of a time in my life that I am very fond of and at that time Tool was a very important band to me (still like them). Most ppl either don’t know what they are or are Tool fans that want to talk about Tool and admire them.



#33 Elvish script tattoos are very very common in New Zealand...

We REALLY got into Lord of the Rings as a nation.

#34 I don’t have any problems with anybodys tattoos, art is valued differently to each person. Or it’s just for fun. That being said, I’m here looking for my tattoos. Oh and a buddy of mine had a donkey tattooed on his lower back so he could spin around and show off his “a*s”. It was creative, but he got tired of it reeeaaalll quick.

#35 Probably the - - - - - - “cut here” on the neck. But I’m gonna get it anyway

#36 The infinity symbol. Or a feather breaking off into birds flying away.

#37 Baby yoda tattoos that you’ll probably regret in like 5 years

#38 I have a pineapple on my upper arm. Why? No reason. I’m not creative and I like to make people wonder

#39 While I am creative, the tattoos I chose were drawings from my daughter and my son, 1 each. I'll always carry a piece of my children with me. :)

#40 I once went to a hairdresser who had a tattoo that said "I dress hair"

#41 Ill-behaved fuckwits with Bible verse tattoos. Typically the most racist, self-absorbed, intolerant c***s on the planet

#42 Chick-kiss tattoo on neck, like, jesus chirst stop

#43 That big ole tattoo that says...........MOM

#44 Looking through the comments to get tattoo ideas.

#45 I know someone with that COEXIST bumper sticker tattooed on them. It’s so terrible. I think of them every time I see that sticker on a car.



#46 The peace sign.

However someone had it, his name is Stephen and he said to us at a festival, after we asked for a sip of water:" It should be illegal not to give people water"

Then we had a group hug.

Stephen, we'll never forget you man.

#47 I am a tattoo artist and absolutely hate the Lion with a crown tattoo. Thankfully I think the trend is dying out now but it’s always the people with no creativity trying to convince themselves they’re the ‘king’

Always reminds me of a J.Cole song

‘Be wary of any man that claims (he’s a king)

Because deep down he clings onto the need for power

In reality he’s a coward’

Don’t think this answer really fits the brief but I’m just ranting

#48 Single word tattoos like ‘believe’

#49 My ex had a tattoo of the recycling symbol on his chest. We dated for a year and and have a child together and I never found out why. Whenever I ask him why he got it he just says "because recycling is important." He doesn't recycle.

#50 I'm dying laughing here because apparently almost all of my tattoos scream no creativity. Whatever, I like them, and they have meaning to me. The only one I have ever slightly regretted is the butterfly tramp stamp because of the placement and quality, but even that one has meaning to me: 1) my sister who had recently passed loved butterflies and 2) I got it in downtown Hollywood on a whim, with a friend and while on vacation. It was stupid, impulsive, and it looks terrible, but it's a great memory. I plan to incorporate it into a new tattoo someday, I just haven't decided what I want yet.



(My friend's choice was a kanji character, btw. But at least she knows it's the right one.)

#51 A Rose on your neck,

The buttons of an MP3 Player,

A tribal above your a*s (in germany, we call it an Arschgeweih >>A*s-Antler

#52 Praying hands with bible quotes

#53 Bowser from Super Mario Bros wailing on a double-neck guitar on a surfboard with shades on looking all cool, with a pot leaf behind it and a cross behind that, and at the bottom it says “happy birthday Rick.”

#54 Basic quotes like “carpe diem” or the persons last name across their back.

#55 I have a Llama with a hat thats barfing.. Think Carl



Its a tattoo of a drawing a good friend made to me the first time we met. She then died 22 july 2011 while I survived, so its my memory tattoo.



But to onlookers, it just looks funky :p

#56 In Colombia I would say Owls, Dreamcatchers and mandalas, everybody here tattoo themselves just because they want to belong to the tattoed people circle!



I like tattoo however I haven't tattoed myself as I haven't found anything so that means that much to me.

#57 For men: clocks, roses, and lions.

For women: Infinity simbols, dream catchers, and the underboob mandala (imo I feel like it's the new tramp-stamp). No disrespect to anyone who has these though, do what makes you happy.

#58 In Australia, I'd have to say the Southern Cross...it's the mark of the bogan. And it you're an alpha bogan...then the southern Cross with bullet holes going through the stars

#59 I love the look of mandala tattoos, but mandalas are totally the new nautical stars.

#60 mermaid tattoos on old guys that look like they were made in prison

#61 An Egyptian eye

#62 Something with roses or cards. So many People have it, that it’s common. I Think it says “I want a tatto, but just for show”

#63 Anything in Hebrew. I know I'll get a lot of s**t for this but as a raised conservative Jew it makes no sense. Jews aren't supposed to get tattooed per biblical beliefs, then Hitler and the SS solidified that by branding and tattooing 6 million of us as identification.



It's kind of an insult to injury thing in my eyes. I'm not against peoples rights to tattooing, I just find Hebrew tattoos yelling "look at me" im either that Jewish or hey I really like this old testament looking s**t. Kind of like Sanskrit, can you actually read any of that Angelina Jolie?

#64 Anything with spider webs or skulls.

#65 All of mine lol. I just like the way they look, they don’t have any real meaning to me.

#66 Clocks and lions

#67 a pot leaf.

#68 Getting your own birth year