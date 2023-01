Hello! My name is Nina and for 14 years I have had a passion for making beaded trees. The trunks of the trees are covered in plaster and painted with my own technique. Over the years I have made over 400 trees!

Below you can see pictures of some of them, I hope you like them.

More info: inspireuplift.com

Miniature bonsai tree in a pot

Blue bonsai

Light green bonsai

Miniature red bonsai tree

Maple tree

Golden tree of life