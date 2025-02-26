Scroll down to see some of the most mind-blowing ones.

You know, the classics: “Do you have electricity?” or “Do you ride elephants to work?”

And if you need proof, look no further than this Reddit thread , where users shared some of the most baffling things people have asked them about their country. We’re talking next-level ignorance—questions so absurd they make you wonder if common sense is handed out in limited supply or if Google suddenly started charging per search.

The optimist in me wants to believe there are no stupid questions . The realist in me knows that, unfortunately, there absolutely are.

#1 “Is it true you actually live in Igloos?” (Canada)

RELATED:

#2 From the US, specifically Texas. Have been constantly asked if I ride horses to school and work.

#3 I’m in the US, originally from India. Someone once asked: I heard people have pet cows in India, do they just walk around the house like dogs? I said “yes, they also have a favorite spot on the couch”.

#4 One dude from Russia once asked me if I own an elephant and is it a part of our daily commute. I am from Bangladesh. He was so genuine that I didn’t even have the heart to ask him why or how he thought that is a possibility. I just said no one I know owns any elephants and I have never seen anyone riding one randomly 😭😭.

#5 When I was in Ireland someone asked how many cowboys I know (I am from New York).



He was hugely disappointed when i said none.

#6 From Norway, studied in Australia for 3 years.



I was asked, on a handful of occasions throughout my stay, whether or not it was true that we had polar bears walking the streets, etc.



Not only did I confirm the multitude of polar bears present all around Norwegian society, I also divulged to them the traditional manhood ritual of wrestling an adolescent polar bear cub in order to proceed from boy to man.



Unfortunately, with the rise of HSE, we had to cancel these rituals in recent times.

#7 When my then 19 year old Aunt moved to the US from India to study in the 1980's, she was asked by her dorm roommate if she rode an elephant to the airport and if it was true that Indians 'parked' their elephants in their backyards.

#8 Do they speak English in England? I've been asked that several times in the Philippines.

#9 I lived in Australia in high school. Pretty much everyone asked why I wasn't fat and they weren't remotely kidding. (US, clearly).

#10 As an American, I was asked in Germany if I am afraid to get shot when I leave the house.



TacohTuesday:



A lot of foreigners seem to feel like guns are everywhere all the time in America. Yes we have a gun problem but it's not nearly as bad as that. As a Californian I think I've seen someone packing a couple times in my life, and they were probably off-duty police.

#11 My 16 yr old European nephew asked if we change the names of the months in Australia. Because December means cold to him. It would make sense to call the last month of the year July and celebrate Christmas then.

#12 French guy on the metro in Paris asked me where I was from so I told him I’m South African. He kept insisting that that’s not possible because South Africa was a direction and not a country. He refused to believe my explanation that it was both a country and the southern part of Africa. I’m pretty sure he thought I was messing with him.

#13 On a trip in the US, I was once asked why we (Brits) are not allowed to drive on Sundays. No idea where they got that from.

#14 I came home for Thanksgiving one year and my cousin asked me if I had to learn French when I moved to England. I gave her a really confused look and asked why. She said because they speak French there don’t they. I just said “England, English” 7-8 times and walked away. Her eyes just glazed over.

#15 Somebody asked me if we have Instagram in Poland.

#16 Can you realy buy d***s all over the place? No you can not. Is the Netherlands a part of Germany? Only between 1940 and 1945.....

#17 When I said that I’m traveling to Belgrade, I was asked: “isn’t that the capital of Brussels?”.

#18 Had an Italian ask me if we have pasta in the US. (No, millions of Italians did not move here and bring their food and culture and traditions.) I informed them that, yes, pasta is available in the US.



Had another ask if they can drive from New York City to Miami for a short weekend trip when they visit. (With the right attitude and planning, you can technically drive anywhere.) I told them they can certainly try, just don’t expect to spend more than 30-45 seconds in Miami before having to turn around.

#19 "How many leprechauns have you seen?"



No joke.



He was American and actually being serious. I lost more faith in humanity that day.



I'm from Ireland (in case it's not obvious).

#20 Travelling up to a conference in New England on a coach with lots of Americans. It was the evening of July 4 and we saw lots of firework displays as we drove by. One of the Americans asked me: 'So do you celebrate July 4 in England?' I told him it was not a particularly auspicious day for the British...

#21 Ireland - does everyone only wear green clothes?

Of course my answer was yes.

#22 A lady from the US once asked someone at the Zurich Airport baggage claim if the water there was safe to drink... in Switzerland -- I couldn't help but ask where she was from -- she said Flint Michigan... fair enough I guess.

#23 I was asked why I don't sound black by some Slovenians and Germans. I told them I grew up in the suburbs so I sound like people who I grew up with and that not every black American sounds the same. They were super confused and pretty much thought every black person should sound like they are from a Tyler Perry movie. Even after I gave my response they felt the need to show me how black Americans sound and then continued to question why I didn't sound like that.

#24 US-American couple asked me if we have cars in Germany and were floored that I speak English. Met them on a day trip in Thailand.

#25 Do the natives still wear grass skirts? Oh you’re a native? Do you wear grass skirts at home? I’m from New Zealand and this was in England. Level of stupidity was way too high to have further conversation. Yes they were serious.

#26 "Do you have rice in Australia?"



I am Sri Lankan and live in Australia. I was asked this while I was visiting Sri Lanka one time.

#27 Not so much a question, but my mom and I were eating dinner in Paris, and we both ordered duck l'orange or something to that effect. The poor waitress who spoke zero English brought over and presented us with a bottle of Heinz ketchup, since we're American and all and Americans put ketchup on everything. We laughed so hard I don't think we even told her we didn't need it, she just walked away. I can only imagine the war crimes committed on food she has witnessed.

#28 Live in the UK. Went to Germany last year, a German woman asked me if we have trees...

#29 I have been asked or told, "do you have electricity?" "your English is so good" "it's tropical" "it's always snowing" "do you know my friend?" "Your Christmas is in summer?"



I'm from New Zealand.



General-Bumblebee180:



Someone asked me if New Zealand was at other end of the Sydney Harbour Bridge!

#30 "What country is Belize in?"

#31 Living in NYC at the time, was asked if I was in a gang while traveling in Southeast Asia. Sincerely your basic white girl in her 20s.

#32 Do you surf to school? (In all honesty this was internal-country violence as I’m from Hawaii and this person was from Oregon).

#33 In the US, while processing paperwork, this lady asks me where I’m from. After replying I’m from France, she says very proudly "Oh, I’ve been there on vacation ! I spent a week in Italy… that’s part of France right ?". As a European you can imagine how much it hurts to hear that. I had to explain for 5 minutes that Italy was a different country, close to France but certainly not a French region.

#34 For context I was speaking in French to a friend.

A Canadian hears me, knows I'm Swiss (we we were at a camp and wore badges with our nationalities)



"If you're from Switzerland, why don't you speak Swiss? "



I was dumbfounded a Canadian would ask me this because for f***s sake they speak French (although a bit modified) too.



I just responded with

"if you're Fron Canada, why don't you speak Canadian"

And she went *ohhhh right? ".

#35 Not travelling but I can’t even count on my hands the number of times British people have asked me if I used to live in mud hut in Zimbabwe. There are countless other stupid things they’ve asked on top on this. The schooling system isn’t doing a good job unfortunately.

#36 I’m from Australia. While overseas, I’ve been asked whether I would see kangaroos on my walk to school, whether we hold Christmas in July, and how many times have I been bitten by a snake.

#37 An American (USA) asked me if, because Australia is an island, you could swim under it?!? I still don’t understand.

#38 In China in 1989 I was asked if I knew many movie stars cause I’m from the US.

#39 I’m from Brazil. When I moved to the US I was asked if there were monkeys in the city, if I’m from the Amazon, if we have snakes around, if I had ever seen a microwave and a clothes iron. I was also asked if I spoke Spanish, and what part of Mexico Brazil was.

#40 People just don’t understand that it gets really hot in Canada.



thelittlebird:



When I was visiting Barcelona last summer, Ontario was experiencing a heat wave. It was significantly hotter back home than it was in Spain. People kept asking me if I was enjoying the heat in Spain because Canada must be so cold all the time… It was like 10 degrees Celsius cooler in Barcelona that week, and I was so grateful.

#41 I once got yelled at in a bar in London because "no one needs to own a grenade, that's just stupid".



She still yelled at me after I informed her that Americans are not, in fact, allowed to own grenades.

#42 Not my country, but while on a group tour in Peru our guide was telling us about the history of Incan ritual sacrifice of children to stop natural disasters. A woman on the tour asked if the sacrifices worked. She was not joking.

#43 Oh man, I’m from Malta.



- “where in Italy is that?”

- “so you’re Maltesers?”

- “so you speak Italian?”

- “do you have roads?”

- “ah you must be rich”

- “so you don’t pay any taxes?”

- “so you live in Valletta? (The capital, where maybe 20,000 people live)”



.. list goes on.

#44 Canadian.



Have been asked if we have 'bike paths'. And where do we go to buy summer clothes since it's apparently winter here all year round.



Also have had several people be surprised that Canada has its own currency and we aren't just another state of the United States.

#45 An elderly group of US Americans I met in Cambodia asked me, a woman from Germany, if we all also wore our Lederhosen to bed.



So I told them a story about how every German has to undergo a rite-of-passage kinda ritual upon hitting adulthood, whereby we have our Lederhosen fitted to our bodies permanently and just use the front flap when using the toilet.

#46 I thought it to be a myth, but recently asked in San Fran how long the drive is from Auckland (NZ) to Sydney (Aus) as the last time they went to Australia, they didn't get time to get to Auckland. They've heard so much about it though!

#47 While at the Grand Canyon I was asked where I was from, and I replied Portugal. The follow up was: “oh cool! Did you come from Portugal by car?”.

#48 “Canada? The country north of Argentina right?” Hell yeah brother. Canada is north of Argentina. Just slightly:):).

#49 I am Mexican. When I studied in The Netherlands a colleague, upon hearing my nationality, said with confidence: I know all about Mexico because I have seen Breaking Bad 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️.

#50 "I heard your country doesn't exist"



Greetings from Finland.

#51 I went to Scotland when I was 12-13 and I’m from Hawaii. An old Scottish man asked if we had umbrellas and mountains in Hawaii-it was very funny.

#52 I’m from the US. The weirdest experience I’ve ever had regarding my country was when I met someone who had never heard of it.



This was in Parepare, Sulawesi (Indonesia), in 1994.

#53 On a trip to Germany, I was asked if we live in the Nairobi National Park after saying that I was from Kenya.

#54 I'm from Australia. People from just about every nationality ask how do we avoid all those dangerous snakes and spiders?



The answer is they tend to avoid us.



They also ask about those huge, dangerous huntsman spiders. Huntsmen are non-venomous and as we spend a lot of time outdoors, due to our warm climate, having a friendly huntsman or two around the house keeps the annoying insects at bay.

#55 I'm in Canada, while working at a tourist shop that sold “Canada” things I was asked “Does your flag come in any other colours?”…..also, “are these prices in American?” was another common one.

#56 I came to Australia as a student about twenty years ago. One day while I was waiting for the train at a deserted station an old-ish staff came and sat next to me and we talked.



When I told him I came from Thailand he asked,

"Are you excited to see high-rise buildings here because you don't have that in your country?"



I lost for words for a few seconds then replied, "Yeah, a bit. They look nice."



He then talked about how backward Thailand was and how everything was so uncivilized. How high-tech things in Australia were compared to Thailand.

And sure enough, he went on and on about Thailand sex girls.



I just kept nodding, smiling, and "Yeah" "Uha" "Hmm" etc.



There is no point in trying to correct him.

He probably went to Thailand during the Vietnam War and only had a memory of those days.



The train couldn't come fast enough.



--



Another situation was at the bank around 2010. I was trying to deposit cash into my account but the clerk told me to use ATM deposit instead. I said I didn't want to because I wanted the amount updated instantly. (It was the old system where you had to put money in an envelope and type in how much. A staff would then verify the amount in the envelope at the end of business day and update the bank account in the system.)



Maybe I didn't make myself clear or she didn't hear what I said properly because she kept on insisting, saying "You probably don't have this in your country, but don't worry honey - ATM deposit is quick and safe. Let me show you how it's done."



I know she meant no harm but meh, we had automatic deposit machines in Thailand that updated the account immediately since 1990s. I wasn't afraid to use the machine. I wanted the money to go into my account immediately.

#57 1980. Suburbs of Boston. Visiting an elderly relative as a kid with my folks. I saw a dog across the street so went over to meet it.



Guy in his 50’s asks me - hey I see the Canadian license plates (Ontario) - do you take a dog sled to school?



We were from Toronto so no, not exactly dog sled country. 10 year old me said - buddy it’s exactly like here at home, you guys get plenty of snow but only in winter too right?



That one still makes me laugh.

#58 I got asked by a woman in a pub in NYC if I know what a BMW car is?



I’m from South Africa, we have a massive BMW factory. And Toyota, Mercedes, VW and Ford factory.

#59 Every Australian I met whilst over there insisted on saying "You Brits like your beer warm don't you?". Nahhhh mate.

#60 Specifically my part of my country: California. I don't live there now, but it's where I'm from. I'm at least used to the American flavor of ignorance about my home state, but someone in England was terrified to go there because undocumented immigrants were driving "death cars", that were these large uninsured tricked out vehicles, made it sound mid Mad Max style, that were going around deliberately crashing into rental cars because Reasons.



Twenty years in California, and never saw the legendary "Death car". The onion trucks might count. But being from England, this lady's most likely source of Californian vehicular death would be reflex turning the wrong way in an emergency. Same thing nearly took out my cousin when he moved to Australia and instinctively swerved to the *right* to avoid someone and nearly got into a head on collision.

#61 I'm from Canada and an American in Oakland asked me if there was "anything fun to do in Canada like a mall?".

#62 My fellow north africans will surely agree [I am Tunisian], I was asked twice: « How can you live in Africa and not be black?! »



Also, not a question but a common exchange. many europeans, in order to sympathize (i guess), would tell you:

- Where are you from ?

- From Tunisia 🇹🇳

- oh that’s so cool, I had a moroccan neighbour for a few years..

- … 🤨

- [blank].

#63 I went to New York and the woman at a show complemented me on my english. I live in Canada....

#64 Serbia



- someone asked me if it's really super-cold there (referring to Siberia) lol.

#65 Do you have Slack in Europe?



Does Finland have animals?

#66 When in Vancouver way back when, my partner was working with someone from Newfoundland. She asked her whether there was a bridge for her to get here.



We're from Australia.

#67 When I told my friends and family that I was moving to New Zealand, a lot of them asked me if I'd be traveling regularly to Australia using the bridge.

#68 Do we really ride kangaroos to school (I’m an Aussie).

#69 In China in 2009 a Chinese colleague asked me whether we celebrate Christmas in Italy. When I told him we basically invented that holiday he was even more puzzled.

#70 I’m from the UK and lived in NZ for a while. Came back and was speaking to a Brit about having a hot Christmas period, they said “do they still call it winter?”.

#71 ‘Does everyone own a gun?’



Can you guess where I’m from?

#72 Canadian here. I frequently get asked if I know xzy person from Toronto/ Vancouver. Even if I lived in either of those cities, the chances I know xyz are so small. We’re a huge country!

#73 An Australian I had met about 8 seconds beforehand at my hostel loudly asked "HOW'S IT GOING WITH THAT COLORED PRESIDENT, EH??"



This was in the netherlands, in 2008 just after Obama had been elected.



To be fair, after talking for a few minutes it did seem they were legitimately curious about Obama, and seemed to support him. They seemed to be using "colored" more in the way some really old people in America will, without necessarily having the racial overtones that it'd have for basically anyone else.

#74 We were in Rome outside the coliseum and talking to a woman from Ohio. When we said we were from Canada she said “oh, y’all speak English up there?”



I will say, she instantly felt embarrassed for asking.

#75 I remember someone asking me if we only eat rice with fish (traditional food of my country Bangladesh).

#76 Some weird misconceptions about food in the US. Not that weird in the grand scheme of things, but multiple people pointed out that espresso is not watered down “like back home”, I guess they thought that if you order an espresso in the US you get an Americano and that Americans expect that when ordering an espresso. Neither of which are at all true in my experience.

#77 I once had a co-worker of mine (lived in the U.S for a few months) ask me if my home country of Ireland was located in Asia. Jfc.

#78 I'm an Australian who used to live in New Zealand. One day some Americans came into my work and asked if they could use Australian dollars, in New Zealand. No, they are different countries.

#79 I was talking to an American while on holidays and told them I'm from Saskatchewan. She then asked what state that was in 🤦🏼‍♀️.

#80 When I was a kid in Portugal with my dad on holiday, we met some older Americans. When my Dad told them his father was Nigerian, they said “…and where in Jamaica is that?”.

#81 I'm from Finland and some American asked if we have polar bears and igloos.

#82 If people in Canada really encounter bears everyday? I said yes....and looked like a bad*ss lol.

#83 I don’t consider it a dumb question, just a charming misunderstanding given the context, place, and circumstances. A few years ago, a kind man from Jaipur, India, who clearly wasn’t entirely happy with his family life, asked us, “Do you also have arranged marriages in Czechia?”. When we told him we dont, he followed up with, “And how long has that been the case?” We replied, “Oh, about 70 years now.” He was very surprised.

#84 I was in LA. My Uber driver asked me where Canada is. He said “I know it’s close to us but I don’t know where exactly it is”. I’m not making this stuff up.

#85 I was in France visiting my grandparents and their friend asked me if we had apple trees and other fruit trees growing in Canada and other dumb*ss questions.

#86 I’m from Costa Rica, when I lived in Norway I was asked in two separate occasions that what part of Spain was Costa Rica in. I was also told in many occasions that I looked too white to be from Latin America.



I also was asked once in the US if we had movie theaters.

#87 Sweden.



"Do you know Alexander Skarsgård (or the name of his character in some vampire show that I forgot)/ABBA/Ace of Base/Avicii/other Swedish celebrity?"



It would be funny if it didn't happen so often and didn't lead to long discussions about vampire shows I have never seen/where the members of ABBA are now/how Avicii died etc. most of the time.

#88 I was in the US and asked where I was from. When I said Australia, she asked if that was in America.

#89 I’ve had “is that place real?” And “isn’t that in America?”



I was born in Transylvania 😎 - not a country but it’s easier to explain that I’m actually Hungarian that way. That part also really confuses people.



Add in that I have an Aussie accent cos I grew up there, people are just confused when they ask me the supposedly simple question of “where are you from?” Uhhhhhhh….

#90 You’re from Holland? - I love the Scandinavian countries!



You don’t have guns in Holland? - But how do you shoot squirrels?

#91 An american: "I love the interaction of brazilian people with wild life"





Me: "Our interaction with wild life is the same as americans' with a grizzly bear or a moose".

#92 "Oh, is there a Boston in England? I never knew that".

#93 I was in Arizona and I was asked if I spoke Canadian. (I'm from Vancouver).

#94 "Where are you from?"



"Spain"



"So you speak Portuguese?"



This happened in college in the US... the other person was american.