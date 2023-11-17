ADVERTISEMENT

Parents play a crucial role in their kid’s development, and while most parents deserve nothing but respect for all the love and selfless care they give to children, sometimes despite their best intentions those who are supposed to be nurturing their kids might in fact be hurting them.

As the basic needs for child development tend to be delineated in scientific literature as safety, structure, support, and love, there are plenty of intricacies and complex real-life situations where things may go the other way or simply out of hand. Redditors referred to the latter answering one Redditor's question and listing red flags and areas that parents need to take seriously and work on primarily for the sake of their kid’s well-being, but also to grow as a person.

Reddit

#1

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Your adult children don’t talk to you and you "don’t know" why.

RushBJ , krakenimages Report

Rain Anderson
Rain Anderson
Rain Anderson
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I swear these parents r everywhere, wondering why they r off contacted .

#2

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Someone who treats the child from their old marriage like s**t because they're no longer with that child's parent.

Mr_MojoJojo_Risin , cottonbro studio cottonbro studio Report

#3

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online parents who believe that their children “owe” them for providing basic care (food, shelter, clothes, etc…)

y2k420juicycouture , cottonbro studio Report

#4

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Zero interest in the kid. Doesn’t care what they do or what happens to them as long as they don’t inconvenience them.

ploteapuck , Vlada Karpovich Report

#5

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Parents who can’t apologize to a child. It’s ok to have human emotions and moment to be triggered or struggling and lash out or be wrong but for the love of all things good APOLOGIZE AND CHANGE.

facekche , Keira Burton Report

#6

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Refusing to believe their kid can do wrong

FlashyWay420 , Jep Gambardella Report

anonplz avatar
shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
Community Member
28 minutes ago

or the opposite. refusing to believe that their kid can do anything correct or have any accomplishments. both are bad

#7

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Putting soda in a baby bottle

yeti_beard , PhotoMIX Company Report

#8

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Talking trash about your kids in front of others

JureIsStupid123 , Brett Sayles Report

#9

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Mothers who sees their daughter as competition

skunk_weed , Barbara Olsen Report

#10

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Taking the Emotions of your child (first crushes, embarrassing moments that they talked with you about, are unsure about, worries they have, etc.) and using it at a family gathering to get a laugh out of everybody. Your child will be so embarrassed because of you and will not talk to you in the future

I‘m 30 and my mother still does this to me sometimes. The difference today is, i will talk back in front of the whole family and suddenly she is embarrassed

Helmane09 , August de Richelieu Report

faizamaliha avatar
Rain Anderson
Rain Anderson
Community Member
11 minutes ago

My parents wonders why I talk 'less' these days 😐

#11

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Pulling the "I guess I'm I'm the worst parent in the world" when approached by their child with a question. Actively making the child feel guilty for expressing their own opinions in an effort to make themselves feel better.

Rare-Criticism1059 , Kindel Media Report

#12

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Ironically, never thinking you're a bad parent.

AdhesiveCum_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

lanebass1990 avatar
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Eh, I know I'm not a bad parent and I've never thought of myself as one. I am a very good parent who will make mistakes.

#13

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Yelling at the kid for every trivial thing.

lagrossetruie , peoplecreations Report

#14

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Punishing kids with haircuts, less food, less attention, or taking their door. Especially for things like asking too many questions or "talking back" just because they didn't understand something and wanted a real reason or explanation on why they had to do/could not do something

Maxx_1000000 , Linda Jones Report

#15

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Badmouthing their ex after a divorce to them and turning them against the other parent. Using kids as leverage in general.

faousa , freepik Report

#16

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Hearing them say "I'll give you something to cry about" to their crying kid.

TheRadiumGirl , Jep Gambardella Report

#17

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Dumping the whole container of candy into their kids' Halloween bag.

GDviber , Daisy Anderson Report

#18

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online The kid is morbidly obese and the parent feeds them nothing but fast food and soft drinks and says "he won't eat anything else".

Gullex , Karolina Kołodziejczak Report

#19

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Women that put a man before their kids

DifferentBand1121 , Candice Picard Report

#20

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Kids were never told “I love you”

catgirl1230 , Josh Willink Report

#21

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Do not seek for psychological help when your children obviously need it because you personally don't believe in "all that stuff".

Hellodie_W , Gustavo Fring Report

#22

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Having a partner who dislikes or mistreats their children.

PaleHorseBlackDog , William Fortunato Report

#23

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online When I was younger I saw a Mother and a little daughter on a train. The Mother was scrolling her Phone and the daughter was bored and started a song. It was very quiet singing and she had a good voice. No problem.
But the mom started to hush her daughter. To stop singing.
Then the daughter asked does her mother love her? Can she get a hug. Something?
Mother just told her to be quiet and kept scrolling.

It hurt me. I wish I could just have stood up and hug that little kid. Show her that she is not alone. That she is loved no matter what.

But 20 something dude hugging little girl in a train seemed to be wrong to me at that time. So I just cried a bit. Silently. And I think about that little girl and how her life is even years later.

I sometimes really hate some parents. Because they seem to be kids themselves. Without any clue about pretty much anything.

kurnimasu , Josh Withers Report

#24

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online My daughters teacher called one day to tell us our daughter was bullying another student so relentlessly that he was afraid to come to school. We talked to our daughter and she had no idea what we were talking about. Whenever we asked the teacher for the students name she actually gave it to us, Turns out I know his mother from high school. So I called her and talked with her and at first she had no idea what I was talking about. Then she suddenly remembered everything and told me this long story about how her son is afraid of my daughter blah blah blah.

I talked with one of this lady’s friends a few days later and she told me that this lady confessed to her that she just doesn’t get enough sleep, always misses her alarms in the morning, and just doesn’t get up to take her kids to school. Her first instinct when the school called her to talk about absences was to blame my daughter for bullying her kid.

Viking-16 , Mikhail Nilov Report

#25

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Passing out drunk on the neighbor’s lawn while the kids are trying to trick-or treat (coworker did this)

Roseliberry , Darya Sannikova Report

#26

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Prioritising your phone over your kid.

CrabbiestAsp , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#27

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Complains every day at work that they can’t afford to take care of their kid properly. Blaming her own parents that they don’t help out enough.

Also complains about being hung over every day and brags about buying a PlayStation and a puppy.

PaulVarjakJr , Anna Shvets Report

#28

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Not caring about their feelings . Like hello they are humans too .

Bubbly_Ad_165 , Gustavo Fring Report

#29

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Saw a little girl of about 4 or 5 walking into a pizzeria with her parents that were arguing. Her hair was so matted it was starting to dread in the back. I had my teen daughter with me. We both just wanted to take the little girl home with us.

Edit to add: the parents had an aura of being active [illegal substances] users. This wasn’t accidental matting. I felt terrible but I guess the good side is that they were together. I hope the parents get the help they need.

Altruistic-Target-67 , Elliot FZ Report

#30

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Kid’s diet is soda and fruit snacks

lemmywinks11 , Marcelo Verfe Report

#31

31 Signs Of Trashy Parenting, As Shared Online Toddlers running around in super, super full diapers- to the point where they are almost falling off the kid, while the parents obliviously drink beer....

toomuchswiping , William Fortunato Report

