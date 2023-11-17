As the basic needs for child development tend to be delineated in scientific literature as safety, structure, support, and love, there are plenty of intricacies and complex real-life situations where things may go the other way or simply out of hand. Redditors referred to the latter answering one Redditor's question and listing red flags and areas that parents need to take seriously and work on primarily for the sake of their kid’s well-being, but also to grow as a person.

Parents play a crucial role in their kid’s development, and while most parents deserve nothing but respect for all the love and selfless care they give to children, sometimes despite their best intentions those who are supposed to be nurturing their kids might in fact be hurting them.

#1 Your adult children don’t talk to you and you "don’t know" why.

#2 Someone who treats the child from their old marriage like s**t because they're no longer with that child's parent.

#3 parents who believe that their children “owe” them for providing basic care (food, shelter, clothes, etc…)

#4 Zero interest in the kid. Doesn’t care what they do or what happens to them as long as they don’t inconvenience them.

#5 Parents who can’t apologize to a child. It’s ok to have human emotions and moment to be triggered or struggling and lash out or be wrong but for the love of all things good APOLOGIZE AND CHANGE.

#6 Refusing to believe their kid can do wrong

#7 Putting soda in a baby bottle

#8 Talking trash about your kids in front of others

#9 Mothers who sees their daughter as competition

#10 Taking the Emotions of your child (first crushes, embarrassing moments that they talked with you about, are unsure about, worries they have, etc.) and using it at a family gathering to get a laugh out of everybody. Your child will be so embarrassed because of you and will not talk to you in the future



I‘m 30 and my mother still does this to me sometimes. The difference today is, i will talk back in front of the whole family and suddenly she is embarrassed

#11 Pulling the "I guess I'm I'm the worst parent in the world" when approached by their child with a question. Actively making the child feel guilty for expressing their own opinions in an effort to make themselves feel better.

#12 Ironically, never thinking you're a bad parent.

#13 Yelling at the kid for every trivial thing.

#14 Punishing kids with haircuts, less food, less attention, or taking their door. Especially for things like asking too many questions or "talking back" just because they didn't understand something and wanted a real reason or explanation on why they had to do/could not do something

#15 Badmouthing their ex after a divorce to them and turning them against the other parent. Using kids as leverage in general.

#16 Hearing them say "I'll give you something to cry about" to their crying kid.

#17 Dumping the whole container of candy into their kids' Halloween bag.

#18 The kid is morbidly obese and the parent feeds them nothing but fast food and soft drinks and says "he won't eat anything else".

#19 Women that put a man before their kids

#20 Kids were never told “I love you”

#21 Do not seek for psychological help when your children obviously need it because you personally don't believe in "all that stuff".

#22 Having a partner who dislikes or mistreats their children.

#23 When I was younger I saw a Mother and a little daughter on a train. The Mother was scrolling her Phone and the daughter was bored and started a song. It was very quiet singing and she had a good voice. No problem.

But the mom started to hush her daughter. To stop singing.

Then the daughter asked does her mother love her? Can she get a hug. Something?

Mother just told her to be quiet and kept scrolling.



It hurt me. I wish I could just have stood up and hug that little kid. Show her that she is not alone. That she is loved no matter what.



But 20 something dude hugging little girl in a train seemed to be wrong to me at that time. So I just cried a bit. Silently. And I think about that little girl and how her life is even years later.



I sometimes really hate some parents. Because they seem to be kids themselves. Without any clue about pretty much anything.

#24 My daughters teacher called one day to tell us our daughter was bullying another student so relentlessly that he was afraid to come to school. We talked to our daughter and she had no idea what we were talking about. Whenever we asked the teacher for the students name she actually gave it to us, Turns out I know his mother from high school. So I called her and talked with her and at first she had no idea what I was talking about. Then she suddenly remembered everything and told me this long story about how her son is afraid of my daughter blah blah blah.



I talked with one of this lady’s friends a few days later and she told me that this lady confessed to her that she just doesn’t get enough sleep, always misses her alarms in the morning, and just doesn’t get up to take her kids to school. Her first instinct when the school called her to talk about absences was to blame my daughter for bullying her kid.

#25 Passing out drunk on the neighbor’s lawn while the kids are trying to trick-or treat (coworker did this)

#26 Prioritising your phone over your kid.

#27 Complains every day at work that they can’t afford to take care of their kid properly. Blaming her own parents that they don’t help out enough.



Also complains about being hung over every day and brags about buying a PlayStation and a puppy.

#28 Not caring about their feelings . Like hello they are humans too .

#29 Saw a little girl of about 4 or 5 walking into a pizzeria with her parents that were arguing. Her hair was so matted it was starting to dread in the back. I had my teen daughter with me. We both just wanted to take the little girl home with us.



Edit to add: the parents had an aura of being active [illegal substances] users. This wasn’t accidental matting. I felt terrible but I guess the good side is that they were together. I hope the parents get the help they need.

#30 Kid’s diet is soda and fruit snacks