Worker Gets Out Of Unpaid Overtime By Doing Exactly What Their Boss Asked For

While overtime pay can be a welcome benefit depending on the circumstances, many managers find ways to get workers to stay a lot longer than they are supposed to, through subtle or not-so-subtle manipulation, pressure, and false promises. But every once in a while, a clever employee might find a way to make them eat their words and escape with their job.

An internet user shared their experience with bosses who demanded more than they were willing to pay for but made the mistake of demanding precise compliance to time. We contacted Therealgloface and they were kind enough to answer some follow-up questions.

Unscrupulous managers will use psychological isolation to pressure employees into doing more

We wanted to know why Therealgloface had to stay so late on the job and they were happy to give some more details to Bored Panda. “It was my first job back then and I was dumb enough to be fooled into thinking staying late is a normal culture and that I will be rewarded for my dedication towards the company. He would constantly remind me that I would do it if I was “passionate” enough towards my work. Punishment would be in the form of passive-aggressive behavior toward those who are not “committed” towards the company.”

Unfortunately, this is the line of thinking many manipulative managers use, promising a carrot of rewards for extra work with the unspoken threat of being passed over if the worker refuses to comply. The old cliche is to refer to the company or organization as “a family,” with all the baggage that normally requires. However, it’s pretty uncommon for this feeling to be reciprocated, as these same managers feel no qualms about taking up all of the worker’s free time, generally without compensation. Those who have manipulative, demanding families are likely more familiar with these sorts of bosses than people who were fortunate enough to have kind, loving kin.

Many managers exploit the lack of projections to demand more from employees

We also wanted to know about the context this job was in, as many places actually have very restrictive laws regarding what a worker can be asked to do and what they can be fired for. So we asked Therealgloface if their experience was typical. “Yes, it is very normal. Especially with small family-run companies. Overtime is only guaranteed by law for certain non-exempt positions and up to a certain salary cap (like technicians and laborers). That job (even though it doesn’t pay very well) doesn’t qualify according for overtime pay protection based on the law and this boss only offers the bare minimum within the law.”

This, unfortunately, is a pretty typical experience, as most managers will exploit any gap in worker protection. The reality is that labor laws need to be overhauled, enforced, and expanded, as it’s impossible to rely on the “goodness” of a boss’s heart. Their job is to generate a profit, the employee is the means. Without adequate regulations, these sorts of stories become all too common.

