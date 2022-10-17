Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mother-In-Law Wore A White Dress To This Woman’s Wedding, Her Friend Poured Red Wine All Over It
42points
People, Relationships4 hours ago

Mother-In-Law Wore A White Dress To This Woman’s Wedding, Her Friend Poured Red Wine All Over It

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Among the many etiquette rules guests are supposed to abide by during the wedding, not upstaging the bride is at the top of the list. It’s her time to shine, and nobody should be stealing the spotlight. But often, people do surprise the happy couple on what is known as one of the most awaited days of their lives, and not necessarily in a good way.

A chaotic incident with all the ingredients for a drama-tinged cocktail — toxic family members, tantrums, revenge, and red wine — is a perfect example of that. Although it’s an old tale posted on the ‘Just No MIL’ subreddit five years ago, it definitely sparks further conversation.

“This story is about my friend’s MIL, and her wedding. Strap in guys, this is a wild ride in which I did THE THING that got me banned from any of her family functions,” the bridesmaid Theloniou5 recounted about the big day, and you already know it’s gonna be good.

Turns out, the lady decided to do the one thing that’s a definite no-go — turn up to the occasion wearing a white wedding dress. As you can guess, the bride instantly burst into tears, and the user knew she had to take matters into her own hands. Below, you can read the full story featuring the over-the-top MIL, and then let us know in the comments how you would have reacted in this situation.

After a MIL attempted to upstage the bride by showing up in a white wedding dress, this bridesmaid felt she had no choice but to take matters into her own hands

Image credits: Fallon Michael (not the actual photo)

Here’s how everything went down, in the woman’s own words












Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)





Image credits: Theloniou5

After reading this wild story, people jumped at the chance to share their reactions

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Wait, I want to know why OP is ISIS to MIL lol

0
0points
reply
Allison B
Allison B
Community Member
12 minutes ago

She said in the comments that it was because she's middle eastern.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Roman Hans
Roman Hans
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Don't hate me for this question. I know it's unforgivable to wear white to a wedding if you're not the bride, but do they deserve revenge? Does it really distract from the bride? Wouldn't it be easy to say, "Sorry, you can't be in any photos because two wedding dresses would confuse people"? And won't everyone look at them and think, "Wow, that is a petty, pathetic woman"?

-1
-1point
reply
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
29 minutes ago

If a woman shows up in a white dress, without checking with the bride first, she knows what she's doing. So, politely telling her that she can't be in any photos just wouldn't work. They are there to f*ck things up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Wait, I want to know why OP is ISIS to MIL lol

0
0points
reply
Allison B
Allison B
Community Member
12 minutes ago

She said in the comments that it was because she's middle eastern.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Roman Hans
Roman Hans
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Don't hate me for this question. I know it's unforgivable to wear white to a wedding if you're not the bride, but do they deserve revenge? Does it really distract from the bride? Wouldn't it be easy to say, "Sorry, you can't be in any photos because two wedding dresses would confuse people"? And won't everyone look at them and think, "Wow, that is a petty, pathetic woman"?

-1
-1point
reply
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
29 minutes ago

If a woman shows up in a white dress, without checking with the bride first, she knows what she's doing. So, politely telling her that she can't be in any photos just wouldn't work. They are there to f*ck things up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda