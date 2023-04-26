There's a subreddit called '[Stuff] Mom Groups Say' and it's dedicated to the drama that unfolds in online parenting communities.

From those who believe that essential oils cure all diseases to big anti-vax showdowns, the subreddit positions itself as a place to critique the "no judge" culture of these groups.

One of the more popular tropes here is what the internet considers the toxic boy mom. The subreddit's members believe some mothers are just too obsessed with their son's gender. More vivid examples include a fascination with their kid's penis and looking at him as the partner they never had.

Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and let us know in the comments if you also think that these are not okay or if you believe the subreddit is reaching a bit too far.

Oh My God Finally Someone Said It

Why Do "Boy Moms" Say This So Often

These all must be teen mom's

“Boy-Moms”

That lioness is missing a tooth! I can only imagine the fight!

"Don't Mind Me, Just Enjoying A Good Old Cup Of Boymom Fuel"

Why does that sound inappropriate

Just Boy Mom Things

More Gross “Boy Mom” Content On A Picture Of Her 6 Year Old By The Pool

Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit - I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled!

When You #boymom Too Hard On Instagram, And The Internet Calls You Out

The Boy Moms Are Not Ok Y’all

I have an irrational hate towards the word momma

These Boy Moms Are Out Of Control

Is it just me or are ALL of these a tiny wee bit disconcerting?

[gendered] Only Boy Moms Know About Adjustable Waist Bands

Right .. because daughters are never tall and thin .. this is just weird

Boymoms Are The Reason For Waifu Entitlement

Boymom, You Say?

I had absolutely no idea people were so obsessed by being a boymom, I didn't even know this was a thing and now I'm horrified

Maybe This Should Have Stayed An Inside Thought

Why Why Why Do “Boy Moms” Focus On This?!

Why Can't It Just Say 'Mom' Instead Of 'Boy Mom'?

What's the big difference? Paul and Morgan always hate on trans people for finding their identity in gender, yet they do the exact same thing all the time, and at such random moments none the less.

Oooooh those two. Those two are friggin awful

Boymom

It’s a weird word to describe yourself in relation to your crotch goblins, not a personality trait

Poor Kid. I Feel So Bad For Him. This Is In A Boy Moms Group

#boymomlife

Hey! Look at you stepping outside appropriate social boundaries and being gross!

We Get It Loren, You’re A Boy Mom. Odds Are You’ll End Up On I Love A Mamas Boy As One Of The Mamas. We. Get. It

Like when he grows up what will her personality become?

I Physically Cringed Reading All Of This

Um Weird Flex

Wow if my boyfriend’s mom had this hanging up somewhere the first time we met, it would tell me a lot about her lol

She's Panicking About Being A Boy Mom Because She Can't Find Cute Clothes!? Also, The Girls Are Sooooo Easy Because You Neglect Them Smeli. Just Neglect The Boy Too And It Will Be Easy

Okay, please laugh all you want, but when I was pregnant I had a breakdown in the middle of baby clothes aisle precisely for that reason - all girl clothes were so cute, the boy ones, not so much. I blame that one on the hormones, though :)

Boy Moms Be Like:

It's only hard when you have mums like this.

Comparing Your Children's Penis Size And Wondering How To Make Them Endowed

This what Pink Floyd warned against in their song: " Mother" from the album The Wall... 50 years ago and people are not smarter today 🙈🤯😥

