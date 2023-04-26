25 Posts From “Boy Moms” That Show Just How Toxic This Culture Can Be
There's a subreddit called '[Stuff] Mom Groups Say' and it's dedicated to the drama that unfolds in online parenting communities.
From those who believe that essential oils cure all diseases to big anti-vax showdowns, the subreddit positions itself as a place to critique the "no judge" culture of these groups.
One of the more popular tropes here is what the internet considers the toxic boy mom. The subreddit's members believe some mothers are just too obsessed with their son's gender. More vivid examples include a fascination with their kid's penis and looking at him as the partner they never had.
Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and let us know in the comments if you also think that these are not okay or if you believe the subreddit is reaching a bit too far.
Oh My God Finally Someone Said It
Why Do "Boy Moms" Say This So Often
“Boy-Moms”
That lioness is missing a tooth! I can only imagine the fight!
"Don't Mind Me, Just Enjoying A Good Old Cup Of Boymom Fuel"
Just Boy Mom Things
More Gross “Boy Mom” Content On A Picture Of Her 6 Year Old By The Pool
Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit - I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled!
When You #boymom Too Hard On Instagram, And The Internet Calls You Out
The Boy Moms Are Not Ok Y’all
These Boy Moms Are Out Of Control
Is it just me or are ALL of these a tiny wee bit disconcerting?
[gendered] Only Boy Moms Know About Adjustable Waist Bands
Right .. because daughters are never tall and thin .. this is just weird
Boymoms Are The Reason For Waifu Entitlement
Boymom, You Say?
I had absolutely no idea people were so obsessed by being a boymom, I didn't even know this was a thing and now I'm horrified
Maybe This Should Have Stayed An Inside Thought
Why Why Why Do “Boy Moms” Focus On This?!
Why Can't It Just Say 'Mom' Instead Of 'Boy Mom'?
What's the big difference? Paul and Morgan always hate on trans people for finding their identity in gender, yet they do the exact same thing all the time, and at such random moments none the less.
Boymom
It’s a weird word to describe yourself in relation to your crotch goblins, not a personality trait
Poor Kid. I Feel So Bad For Him. This Is In A Boy Moms Group
#boymomlife
Hey! Look at you stepping outside appropriate social boundaries and being gross!
We Get It Loren, You’re A Boy Mom. Odds Are You’ll End Up On I Love A Mamas Boy As One Of The Mamas. We. Get. It
I Physically Cringed Reading All Of This
Um Weird Flex
Wow if my boyfriend’s mom had this hanging up somewhere the first time we met, it would tell me a lot about her lol
She's Panicking About Being A Boy Mom Because She Can't Find Cute Clothes!? Also, The Girls Are Sooooo Easy Because You Neglect Them Smeli. Just Neglect The Boy Too And It Will Be Easy
Okay, please laugh all you want, but when I was pregnant I had a breakdown in the middle of baby clothes aisle precisely for that reason - all girl clothes were so cute, the boy ones, not so much. I blame that one on the hormones, though :)
Boy Moms Be Like:
Comparing Your Children's Penis Size And Wondering How To Make Them Endowed
This what Pink Floyd warned against in their song: " Mother" from the album The Wall... 50 years ago and people are not smarter today 🙈🤯😥
This article was epically meh
I can't believe these are grown a** women. What the f is wrong with them?
Fast forward 18yrs and the sons are running to the nearest female their same age to escape the "S'Mothers". Seriously, this kind of intensity is damaging.
