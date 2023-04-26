There's a subreddit called '[Stuff] Mom Groups Say' and it's dedicated to the drama that unfolds in online parenting communities.

From those who believe that essential oils cure all diseases to big anti-vax showdowns, the subreddit positions itself as a place to critique the "no judge" culture of these groups.

One of the more popular tropes here is what the internet considers the toxic boy mom. The subreddit's members believe some mothers are just too obsessed with their son's gender. More vivid examples include a fascination with their kid's penis and looking at him as the partner they never had.

Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and let us know in the comments if you also think that these are not okay or if you believe the subreddit is reaching a bit too far.