What is it with artists and their creativity? Are we ever to understand the power of their imagination or at least get a glimpse of it in trying to understand everything they do? Highly unlikely. Especially when you take a look at some of these funny song names. They seem so very aloof to us, but what if there's an encrypted message in a name like "I Wouldn't Take Her to a Dog Fight?" And what if it means exactly what it means that Charlie Walker isn't thinking about taking his boo to watch a dog fight? Welp, this gets more confusing the deeper you get into it! But one thing is for sure - understand it or not, these funny named songs are a dose of pure, old-fashioned entertainment that we love so much!

We have to admit that we haven't listened to all of these funny songs before releasing this article, but our random selection of them crystallized one notion about them - they often speak the unvarnished truth. Like the one called "We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful" by Morrissey. Okay, so it might not be a universal truth, but it's not a lie, either. And, for all it is worth, it is a uniquely weird song. At least to our ears. But, besides the aforementioned ones, you'll find hilarious names galore on this list that don't necessarily mean what they say they mean. Getting cryptic here again; sorry for that.

Anyhoo, if you've ever wished to know all the possible funny names for songs, just scroll down below and check them out. Be sure to give your vote for the most hilarious songs you find on this list, and share this article with anyone who's into buffoonery just as much as you are.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"You're the Reason Our Kids Are So Ugly" by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

Report

20points
POST
citrus
citrus
Community Member
1 hour ago

burnnnnn

3
3points
reply
#2

"Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued" by Fall Out Boy.

Report

18points
POST
LeeBreezy
LeeBreezy
Community Member
2 hours ago

love this song, but far from the weirdest fall out boy song name. "a little less sixteen candles, a little more touch me" "i slept with someone in fall ou boy and all i got was this stupid song abou me" "thnks fr th mmrs"

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” by Deana Carter.

Report

17points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
3 hours ago

I can relate to this one lol

3
3points
reply
#4

“Attack of the Radioactive Hamsters from a Planet Near Mars” by Weird Al.

Report

16points
POST
RoanTheMad
RoanTheMad
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I mean.. it's a weird Al song...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

“If You Love Someone, Set Them on Fire” by Dead Milkmen.

Report

16points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
7 hours ago

Someone already tried in in the Milkmen

0
0points
reply
#6

“Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow” by Frank Zappa.

Report

15points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
3 hours ago

Good advice that

2
2points
reply
#7

“Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?” by Frank Zappa.

Report

15points
POST
Jose Ortiz
Jose Ortiz
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Gono

0
0points
reply
#8

"My Uncle Used to Love Me, But She Died" by Roger Miller.

Report

14points
POST
#9

“If You Won’t Be My Number One, Number Two on You” by Roger Miller.

Report

14points
POST
#10

"If the Phone Doesn't Ring, It's Me" by Jimmy Buffett.

Report

13points
POST
#11

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” by Joe DiPietro.

Report

13points
POST
#12

“Please Don’t Tell My Father That I Used His 1996 Honda Accord to Destroy the Town of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania in 2002” by Pet Symmetry.

Report

13points
POST
#13

“Jesus Stole My Girlfriend” by Violent Soho.

Report

13points
POST
#14

“Where in the hell did you go with my toothbrush?” by Reverend Horton Heat.

Report

13points
POST
#15

"I've Been Flushed From the Bathroom of Your Heart" by Johnny Cash.

Report

12points
POST
#16

"Mmm mmm mmm mmm" by Crash Test Dummies.

Report

12points
POST
#17

“Birth, School, Work, Death” by Godfathers.

Report

12points
POST
#18

“Ha Ha You’re Dead” by Green Day.

Report

12points
POST
#19

"Please, Daddy, Don't Get Drunk This Christmas" by John Denver.

Report

11points
POST
#20

"If You Can't Live Without Me, Why Aren't You Dead Yet?" by Mayday Parade.

Report

11points
POST
#21

“My Lucky Pants Failed Me Again” by Tom Rosenthal.

Report

11points
POST
#22

“You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd” by Roger Miller.

Report

11points
POST
EpicWolfandSparrow
EpicWolfandSparrow
Community Member
1 hour ago

Omg I know this song! Its....interesting

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

“Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” by Brian Hyland.

Report

11points
POST
KurtCobainofficiallmao
KurtCobainofficiallmao
Community Member
43 minutes ago

ummm

0
0points
reply
#24

“Everybody must get stoned” by Bob Dylan.

Report

11points
POST
Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
5 hours ago

That's not the name of the song, though. The name is "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," which is even weirder.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

“We Threw Gasoline On The Fire And Now We Have Stumps For Arms And No Eyebrows” by No FX.

Report

11points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
3 hours ago

That's mildly disturbing

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

“Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” by The Ramones.

Report

11points
POST
#27

“I Keep Forgettin’ That I Forgot About You” by Wynn Stewart.

Report

11points
POST
#28

"All I Want From You (Is Away)" by Loretta Lynn.

Report

10points
POST
#29

"Drop Kick Me, Jesus (Through the Goal Post of Life)" by Bobby Bare.

Report

10points
POST
#30

"How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I've Been A Liar All My Life" by Fred Astaire and Jane Powell.

Report

10points
POST
#31

"Put Your Big Toe in the Milk of Human Kindness" by Elvis Costello.

Report

10points
POST
olx
olx
Community Member
3 hours ago

thats just elvis costello for you isnt it

1
1point
reply
#32

"This Song Has No Title" by Elton John.

Report

10points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
41 minutes ago

And an Elton John parody - "Song for Whoever" by The Beautiful South.

0
0points
reply
#33

“The Eggplant That Ate Chicago” by Norman Greenbaum.

Report

10points
POST
#34

“The Yodeling Veterinarian of the Alps” from Veggie Tales.

Report

10points
POST
#35

“Nobody Really Cares if You Don’t Go to the Party” by Courtney Barnett.

Report

10points
POST
#36

Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving with a Pict” by Pink Floyd.

Report

10points
POST
#37

“Every Time I Eat Vegetables It Makes Me Think Of You” by Ramones.

Report

10points
POST
#38

“Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey” by Beatles.

Report

10points
POST
#39

"I Wouldn't Take Her to a Dog Fight" by Charlie Walker.

Report

9points
POST
#40

"If You Won't Leave Me, I'll Find Somebody Who Will" by Warren Zevon.

Report

9points
POST
#41

“I’m So Miserable Without You, It’s Just Like Having You Around” by Billy Walker.

Report

9points
POST
#42

“I’m Full of Steak, and Cannot Dance” by Sidney Gish.

Report

9points
POST
#43

“Get Your Tongue Out of Your Mouth Because I’m Kissing You Goodbye” by Ray Stevens.

Report

9points
POST
#44

“A Detailed and Poetic Physical Threat to the Person Who Intentionally Vandalized by 1994 Dodge Intrepid Behind Kate’s Apartment” by Pet Symmetry.

Report

9points
POST
#45

“Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk” by The Cramps.

Report

9points
POST
Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
3 hours ago

Good advice

0
0points
reply
#46

“I Kicked A Boy” by The Sundays.

Report

9points
POST
#47

“The World’s my Oyster Soup Kitchen Floor Wax Museum” by King Crimson.

Report

9points
POST
#48

"Thank God And Greyhound (She's Gone)" by Roy Clark.

Report

8points
POST
#49

"If You Don't Believe I Love You, Just Ask My Wife" by Gary P. Nunn.

Report

8points
POST
#50

"Dogs Can Grow Beards All Over" by Devil Wears Prada.

Report

8points
POST
#51

"Satan Gave Me a Taco" by Beck.

Report

8points
POST
#52

"If My Nose Was Running Money (I'd Blow It All On You)" by Aaron Wilburn and Mike Snider.

Report

8points
POST
#53

"I Don't Know Whether to Kill Myself or Go Bowling" by Instant Witness.

Report

8points
POST
#54

"She Got the Gold Mine, and I Got the Shaft" by Jerry Reed.

Report

8points
POST
#55

"Nothing's Gonna Change My Clothes" by They Might Be Giants.

Report

8points
POST
#56

“I’ve Got all This Ringing in my Ears and None on My Fingers” by Fall Out Boy.

Report

8points
POST
LeeBreezy
LeeBreezy
Community Member
2 hours ago

love it

0
0points
reply
#57

“They Are Night Zombies!! They Are Neighbors!! They Have Come Back from the Dead!! Ahhhh!” by Sufjan Stevens.

Report

8points
POST
#58

“I Did Something Weird Last Night” by Jeff Rosenstock.

Report

8points
POST
#59

“Sing Me a Song with Social Significance” by Harold Rome.

Report

8points
POST
#60

“The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!” by Sufjan Stevens.

Report

8points
POST
#61

“You Know When the Trojans Got That Horse and They Were Like, Yeah This Is Totally a Gift? That’s How Sure I Am” by Panucci’s Pizza.

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

“Don’t Blame the World, It’s the DJ’s Fault” by Cobra Starship.

Report

8points
POST
#63

“Stoned Soul Picnic” by Fifth Dimension.

Report

8points
POST
#64

“The Voice of Cheese” by Frank Zappa.

Report

8points
POST
#65

“Jesus Chrysler Drives a Dodge” by Screaming Blue Messiahs.

Report

8points
POST
#66

“I Saw an X-Ray of a Girl Passing Gas” by The Butthole Surfers.

Report

8points
POST
#67

“Zungguzungguguzungguzeng” by Yellow Man.

Report

8points
POST
#68

“How Come Your Dog Don’t Bite Nobody But Me?” by Web Pierce and Mel Tillis.

Report

8points
POST
#69

“Mama Get The Hammer (There’s A Fly On Papa’s Head)” by Homer & Jethro.

Report

8points
POST
#70

“Who’s Gonna Take The Garbage Out (When I’m Dead And Gone?)” by Ernest Tubb and Loretta Lynn.

Report

8points
POST
#71

"We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful" by Morrissey.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

"I'd Rather Have a Bottle in Front of Me (Than a Frontal Lobotomy)" by Dr. Randy Hanzlick.

Report

7points
POST
#73

"I Bought the Shoes That Just Walked Out on Me" by Wynn Stewart.

Report

7points
POST
#74

"Shoop Shoop Diddy Wop Cumma Cumma Wang Dang" by Monte Video and the Casettes.

Report

7points
POST
#75

"Too Much Month at the End of the Money" by Billy Hall.

Report

7points
POST
#76

"I Wanna Find a Woman That'll Hold My Big Toe Till I Have to Go" by Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band.

Report

7points
POST
#77

"Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" by Sly and the Family Stone.

Report

7points
POST
#78

“In Heaven, There Is No Beer” by Frank Yankovic.

Report

7points
POST
#79

“Champagne for My Real Friends, Real Pain for My Sham Friends” by Fall Out Boy.

Report

7points
POST
LeeBreezy
LeeBreezy
Community Member
2 hours ago

great song

0
0points
reply
#80

“God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You” by N’Sync.

Report

7points
POST
#81

“Flying Microtonal Banana” by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

“Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self Confidence” by Courtney Barnett.

Report

7points
POST
#83

“Let’s Face It, Pal, You Don’t Need That Eye Surgery” by Don Caballero.

Report

7points
POST
#84

“Joy Division Oven Gloves” by Half Man Half Biscuit.

Report

7points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited)

Yay, some love for the Biccies! See also: Excavating Rita

0
0points
reply
#85

“My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama” by Frank Zappa.

Report

7points
POST
#86

“Your Shirt Would Look Better With A Columbian Neck-Tie” by I Killed The Prom Queen.

Report

7points
POST
#87

“Surgically Removing The Tracking Device” by Say Anything.

Report

7points
POST
#88

“Mine Smell Like Honey” by REM.

Report

7points
POST
#89

“Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk” by U2.

Report

7points
POST
#90

“Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus With Needles” by Flaming Lips.

Report

7points
POST
#91

“The Mystical Potato Head Groove Thing” by Joe Satriani.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

“I Like Bananas (Because They Have No Bone)” by Hoosier Hotshots.

Report

7points
POST
#93

“I’ve Got 10 Friends And A Crowbar That Says You Ain’t Gonna Do Jack” by Underoath.

Report

7points
POST
#94

“Redneck Martians Stole My Baby” by Hank Flamingo.

Report

7points
POST
#95

“She Got The Ring And I Got The Finger” by Chuck Mead.

Report

7points
POST
#96

“It’s Hard to Be Religious When Certain People Are Never Incinerated by Bolts of Lightning,” by Mayday Parade.

Report

7points
POST
#97

"You Take the Medicine (I'll Take the Nurse)" by William Penix.

Report

6points
POST
#98

"I've Got Tears in My Ears From Lying on My Back in Bed While I Cry Over You" by Homer & Jethro.

Report

6points
POST
#99

"Thanks for the Killer Game of Crisco Twister" by Minus the Bear.

Report

6points
POST
#100

"You Can Make Me Dance, Sing, or Anything…" by Rod Stewart and the Faces.

Report

6points
POST
#101

"Thanks to the Cathouse (I'm in the Doghouse With You)" by Johnny Paycheck.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

"What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)" by Jerry Lee Lewis.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Parodied by Half Man Half Biscuit as What Made Columbia Famous (Has Made A Prick Out Of You)

0
0points
reply
#103

“Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (again)” by Wilco.

Report

6points
POST
#104

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” by The Beatles.

Report

6points
POST
#105

“The World’s Greatest Bowler Is the World’s Worst Anything Else” by Panucci’s Pizza.

Report

6points
POST
#106

“Don’t You Know How Busy and Important I Am?” by Tom Rosenthal.

Report

6points
POST
#107

“Loop De Loop (Flip Flop Flyin’ In An Aeroplane)” by The Beach Boys.

Report

6points
POST
#108

“On The Bright Side, She Could Choke” by Fear Before The March Of Flames.

Report

6points
POST
#109

“Rock Lobster” by B52s.

Report

6points
POST
#110

“Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” by Pearl Jam.

Report

6points
POST
#111

“Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#112

“The Weather is Here, Wish You Were Beautiful,” by Jimmy Buffett.

Report

6points
POST
#113

"She Never Told Me She Was a Mime" by Weird Al.

Report

5points
POST
#114

"You Can't Have Your Kate and Edith Too" by The Statler Brothers.

Report

5points
POST
#115

"Billy Broke My Heart at Walgreens (I Cried All the Way to Sears)" by Ruby Wright.

Report

5points
POST
#116

"Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" by Travis Tritt.

Report

5points
POST
#117

"White & Nerdy" by “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Report

5points
POST
#118

"Welcome to the Internet" by Bo Burnham

Report

5points
POST
#119

“Minimum Wage” by TMBG.

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!