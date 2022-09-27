Anyhoo, if you've ever wished to know all the possible funny names for songs, just scroll down below and check them out. Be sure to give your vote for the most hilarious songs you find on this list, and share this article with anyone who's into buffoonery just as much as you are.

We have to admit that we haven't listened to all of these funny songs before releasing this article, but our random selection of them crystallized one notion about them - they often speak the unvarnished truth. Like the one called "We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful" by Morrissey. Okay, so it might not be a universal truth, but it's not a lie, either. And, for all it is worth, it is a uniquely weird song. At least to our ears. But, besides the aforementioned ones, you'll find hilarious names galore on this list that don't necessarily mean what they say they mean. Getting cryptic here again; sorry for that.

What is it with artists and their creativity? Are we ever to understand the power of their imagination or at least get a glimpse of it in trying to understand everything they do? Highly unlikely. Especially when you take a look at some of these funny song names. They seem so very aloof to us, but what if there's an encrypted message in a name like "I Wouldn't Take Her to a Dog Fight?" And what if it means exactly what it means that Charlie Walker isn't thinking about taking his boo to watch a dog fight? Welp, this gets more confusing the deeper you get into it! But one thing is for sure - understand it or not, these funny named songs are a dose of pure, old-fashioned entertainment that we love so much!

#1 "You're the Reason Our Kids Are So Ugly" by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

#2 "Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued" by Fall Out Boy.

#3 “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” by Deana Carter.

#4 “Attack of the Radioactive Hamsters from a Planet Near Mars” by Weird Al.

#5 “If You Love Someone, Set Them on Fire” by Dead Milkmen.

#6 “Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow” by Frank Zappa.

#7 “Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?” by Frank Zappa.

#8 "My Uncle Used to Love Me, But She Died" by Roger Miller.

#9 “If You Won’t Be My Number One, Number Two on You” by Roger Miller.

#10 "If the Phone Doesn't Ring, It's Me" by Jimmy Buffett.

#11 “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” by Joe DiPietro.

#12 “Please Don’t Tell My Father That I Used His 1996 Honda Accord to Destroy the Town of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania in 2002” by Pet Symmetry.

#13 “Jesus Stole My Girlfriend” by Violent Soho.

#14 “Where in the hell did you go with my toothbrush?” by Reverend Horton Heat.

#15 "I've Been Flushed From the Bathroom of Your Heart" by Johnny Cash.

#16 "Mmm mmm mmm mmm" by Crash Test Dummies.

#17 “Birth, School, Work, Death” by Godfathers.

#18 “Ha Ha You’re Dead” by Green Day.

#19 "Please, Daddy, Don't Get Drunk This Christmas" by John Denver.

#20 "If You Can't Live Without Me, Why Aren't You Dead Yet?" by Mayday Parade.

#21 “My Lucky Pants Failed Me Again” by Tom Rosenthal.

#22 “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd” by Roger Miller.

#23 “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” by Brian Hyland.

#24 “Everybody must get stoned” by Bob Dylan.

#25 “We Threw Gasoline On The Fire And Now We Have Stumps For Arms And No Eyebrows” by No FX.

#26 “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” by The Ramones.

#27 “I Keep Forgettin’ That I Forgot About You” by Wynn Stewart.

#28 "All I Want From You (Is Away)" by Loretta Lynn.

#29 "Drop Kick Me, Jesus (Through the Goal Post of Life)" by Bobby Bare.

#30 "How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I've Been A Liar All My Life" by Fred Astaire and Jane Powell.

#31 "Put Your Big Toe in the Milk of Human Kindness" by Elvis Costello.

#32 "This Song Has No Title" by Elton John.

#33 “The Eggplant That Ate Chicago” by Norman Greenbaum.

#34 “The Yodeling Veterinarian of the Alps” from Veggie Tales.

#35 “Nobody Really Cares if You Don’t Go to the Party” by Courtney Barnett.

#36 Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving with a Pict” by Pink Floyd.

#37 “Every Time I Eat Vegetables It Makes Me Think Of You” by Ramones.

#38 “Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey” by Beatles.

#39 "I Wouldn't Take Her to a Dog Fight" by Charlie Walker.

#40 "If You Won't Leave Me, I'll Find Somebody Who Will" by Warren Zevon.

#41 “I’m So Miserable Without You, It’s Just Like Having You Around” by Billy Walker.

#42 “I’m Full of Steak, and Cannot Dance” by Sidney Gish.

#43 “Get Your Tongue Out of Your Mouth Because I’m Kissing You Goodbye” by Ray Stevens.

#44 “A Detailed and Poetic Physical Threat to the Person Who Intentionally Vandalized by 1994 Dodge Intrepid Behind Kate’s Apartment” by Pet Symmetry.

#45 “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk” by The Cramps.

#46 “I Kicked A Boy” by The Sundays.

#47 “The World’s my Oyster Soup Kitchen Floor Wax Museum” by King Crimson.

#48 "Thank God And Greyhound (She's Gone)" by Roy Clark.

#49 "If You Don't Believe I Love You, Just Ask My Wife" by Gary P. Nunn.

#50 "Dogs Can Grow Beards All Over" by Devil Wears Prada.

#51 "Satan Gave Me a Taco" by Beck.

#52 "If My Nose Was Running Money (I'd Blow It All On You)" by Aaron Wilburn and Mike Snider.

#53 "I Don't Know Whether to Kill Myself or Go Bowling" by Instant Witness.

#54 "She Got the Gold Mine, and I Got the Shaft" by Jerry Reed.

#55 "Nothing's Gonna Change My Clothes" by They Might Be Giants.

#56 “I’ve Got all This Ringing in my Ears and None on My Fingers” by Fall Out Boy.

#57 “They Are Night Zombies!! They Are Neighbors!! They Have Come Back from the Dead!! Ahhhh!” by Sufjan Stevens.

#58 “I Did Something Weird Last Night” by Jeff Rosenstock.

#59 “Sing Me a Song with Social Significance” by Harold Rome.

#60 “The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!” by Sufjan Stevens.

#61 “You Know When the Trojans Got That Horse and They Were Like, Yeah This Is Totally a Gift? That’s How Sure I Am” by Panucci’s Pizza.

#62 “Don’t Blame the World, It’s the DJ’s Fault” by Cobra Starship.

#63 “Stoned Soul Picnic” by Fifth Dimension.

#64 “The Voice of Cheese” by Frank Zappa.

#65 “Jesus Chrysler Drives a Dodge” by Screaming Blue Messiahs.

#66 “I Saw an X-Ray of a Girl Passing Gas” by The Butthole Surfers.

#67 “Zungguzungguguzungguzeng” by Yellow Man.

#68 “How Come Your Dog Don’t Bite Nobody But Me?” by Web Pierce and Mel Tillis.

#69 “Mama Get The Hammer (There’s A Fly On Papa’s Head)” by Homer & Jethro.

#70 “Who’s Gonna Take The Garbage Out (When I’m Dead And Gone?)” by Ernest Tubb and Loretta Lynn.

#71 "We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful" by Morrissey.

#72 "I'd Rather Have a Bottle in Front of Me (Than a Frontal Lobotomy)" by Dr. Randy Hanzlick.

#73 "I Bought the Shoes That Just Walked Out on Me" by Wynn Stewart.

#74 "Shoop Shoop Diddy Wop Cumma Cumma Wang Dang" by Monte Video and the Casettes.

#75 "Too Much Month at the End of the Money" by Billy Hall.

#76 "I Wanna Find a Woman That'll Hold My Big Toe Till I Have to Go" by Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band.

#77 "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" by Sly and the Family Stone.

#78 “In Heaven, There Is No Beer” by Frank Yankovic.

#79 “Champagne for My Real Friends, Real Pain for My Sham Friends” by Fall Out Boy.

#80 “God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You” by N’Sync.

#81 “Flying Microtonal Banana” by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

#82 “Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self Confidence” by Courtney Barnett.

#83 “Let’s Face It, Pal, You Don’t Need That Eye Surgery” by Don Caballero.

#84 “Joy Division Oven Gloves” by Half Man Half Biscuit.

#85 “My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama” by Frank Zappa.

#86 “Your Shirt Would Look Better With A Columbian Neck-Tie” by I Killed The Prom Queen.

#87 “Surgically Removing The Tracking Device” by Say Anything.

#88 “Mine Smell Like Honey” by REM.

#89 “Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk” by U2.

#90 “Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus With Needles” by Flaming Lips.

#91 “The Mystical Potato Head Groove Thing” by Joe Satriani.

#92 “I Like Bananas (Because They Have No Bone)” by Hoosier Hotshots.

#93 “I’ve Got 10 Friends And A Crowbar That Says You Ain’t Gonna Do Jack” by Underoath.

#94 “Redneck Martians Stole My Baby” by Hank Flamingo.

#95 “She Got The Ring And I Got The Finger” by Chuck Mead.

#96 “It’s Hard to Be Religious When Certain People Are Never Incinerated by Bolts of Lightning,” by Mayday Parade.

#97 "You Take the Medicine (I'll Take the Nurse)" by William Penix.

#98 "I've Got Tears in My Ears From Lying on My Back in Bed While I Cry Over You" by Homer & Jethro.

#99 "Thanks for the Killer Game of Crisco Twister" by Minus the Bear.

#100 "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing, or Anything…" by Rod Stewart and the Faces.

#101 "Thanks to the Cathouse (I'm in the Doghouse With You)" by Johnny Paycheck.

#102 "What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)" by Jerry Lee Lewis.

#103 “Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (again)” by Wilco.

#104 “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” by The Beatles.

#105 “The World’s Greatest Bowler Is the World’s Worst Anything Else” by Panucci’s Pizza.

#106 “Don’t You Know How Busy and Important I Am?” by Tom Rosenthal.

#107 “Loop De Loop (Flip Flop Flyin’ In An Aeroplane)” by The Beach Boys.

#108 “On The Bright Side, She Could Choke” by Fear Before The March Of Flames.

#109 “Rock Lobster” by B52s.

#110 “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” by Pearl Jam.

#111 “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri.

#112 “The Weather is Here, Wish You Were Beautiful,” by Jimmy Buffett.

#113 "She Never Told Me She Was a Mime" by Weird Al.

#114 "You Can't Have Your Kate and Edith Too" by The Statler Brothers.

#115 "Billy Broke My Heart at Walgreens (I Cried All the Way to Sears)" by Ruby Wright.

#116 "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" by Travis Tritt.

#117 "White & Nerdy" by “Weird Al” Yankovic.

#118 "Welcome to the Internet" by Bo Burnham