Dad Watched Adult Videos While 2YO Daughter Passed Away In Hot Car, But Jury Will Never Know It
Man in white t-shirt standing in bathroom with mirror, related to dad watched adult videos and child hot car case.
Crime, Society

Dad Watched Adult Videos While 2YO Daughter Passed Away In Hot Car, But Jury Will Never Know It

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
A concerning detail surrounding 38-year-old Christopher Scholtes, the Arizona father accused of leaving his toddler to perish in a hot vehicle, has now been confirmed:  

He was browsing explicit content on his PlayStation while his 2-year-old daughter, Parker, was locked inside a 2003 Acura in 109-degree heat.

Prosecutors had previously suggested the detail, but a newly filed court motion now officially verifies that Scholtes accessed adult material during the exact window Parker was left in the vehicle parked in the family’s driveway.

  • An Arizona father is accused of leaving his 2-year-old daughter to perish in 109°F car.
  • Newly filed court documents confirm he was browsing adult material on his PlayStation during that time.
  • A judge ruled jurors won’t hear about the PlayStation activity when the trial begins October 27.

Scholtes is facing two charges related to the incident. But despite confirmation of his activity, a Pima County judge has ruled that jurors will not be allowed to hear about it during the trial.

    A father who left his daughter to perish inside a hot vehicle was watching adult content when it happened

    Man smiling next to young girl, highlighting tragic case of dad watched adult videos while 2YO daughter passed away in hot car.

    Man smiling next to young girl, highlighting tragic case of dad watched adult videos while 2YO daughter passed away in hot car.

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Parker’s mother, Erika Scholtes, discovered her daughter unconscious in the family’s vehicle around 4 pm on July 9, 2024. By then, the child had been locked inside for over three hours.

    Christopher Scholtes told responding officers that Parker had fallen asleep on the way home from running errands. He claimed he didn’t want to wake her and left her in the vehicle with the air conditioning on while he went inside to “unpack groceries.”

    Mugshot of a man linked to a case involving a 2-year-old daughter who passed away in a hot car.

    Mugshot of a man linked to a case involving a 2-year-old daughter who passed away in a hot car.

    Image credits: Pima County Jail

    After being questioned, he was forced to admit to police that he was aware the engine would automatically shut off after 30 minutes, disabling the airflow. He argued he had “become distracted” and forgot the child was outside.

    Man in a white shirt standing in a bathroom with mirrors, related to dad watched adult videos and 2YO daughter in hot car case.

    Man in a white shirt standing in a bathroom with mirrors, related to dad watched adult videos and 2YO daughter in hot car case.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Parker was rushed to Banner University Medical Center, the very same hospital where her mother, an anesthesiologist, worked. She was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

    As emergency responders attempted to revive her, Erika allegedly sent her husband a chilling text:

    “I told you to stop leaving them in the car. How many times have I told you?”

    Prosecutors have been barred from using the concerning detail during the suspect’s upcoming trial

    Man in white shirt standing in kitchen, leaning on counter, related to dad watched adult videos hot car incident.

    Man in white shirt standing in kitchen, leaning on counter, related to dad watched adult videos hot car incident.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    According to a motion filed by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, data from Scholtes’ PlayStation console confirms that he accessed adult-oriented material while his daughter remained trapped outside.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing hiding evidence about a dad distracted by adult videos while 2YO daughter died in hot car.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing hiding evidence about a dad distracted by adult videos while 2YO daughter died in hot car.

    Image credits: jjbolter

    Tweet by Jane Jetson expressing frustration about jury decisions in a case involving a dad and a 2YO daughter in a hot car.

    Tweet by Jane Jetson expressing frustration about jury decisions in a case involving a dad and a 2YO daughter in a hot car.

    Image credits: JaneJetson58

    Prosecutors argued the information was relevant to his mental state and level of distraction. However, Judge Kimberly Ortiz ruled that the court would exclude the evidence, stating:

    “The State is precluded from any eliciting testimony in its case in chief regarding the Defendant looking for [explicit content] on the PlayStation.”

    Witnesses have also been instructed not to reference it.

    Family portrait with smiling parents and three daughters wearing matching floral dresses on a sunny day outdoors

    Family portrait with smiling parents and three daughters wearing matching floral dresses on a sunny day outdoors

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Prosecutors say that while inside, Scholtes also consumed alcoholic beverages and played video games

    Surveillance footage from earlier in the day reportedly shows him leaving Parker alone in the car on two other occasions: once at a gas station, and again at a grocery store where he allegedly stole beer.

    Supporting their mother’s previous text, Scholtes’ two surviving daughters, aged 6 and 9, told investigators he had left them in vehicles before.

    Scholtes’ case mirrors a similar tragedy in July, when a couple of toddlers were left in a scorching car by their mother

    White car behind yellow police tape near desert plants at a crime scene linked to dad watched adult videos hot car case

    Image credits: COURT TV

    Despite the severity of the case, Scholtes rejected a plea deal earlier this year that would have reduced his charge to second-degree. Days later, the court approved a controversial request allowing him to travel to Hawaii with his wife and surviving children ahead of his trial.

    He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. His trial is scheduled to begin October 27 in Pima County.

    Tweet discussing a dad who watched adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car, jury uncertainty.

    Tweet discussing a dad who watched adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car, jury uncertainty.

    Image credits: man41203362

    Twitter reply discussing a case involving a dad watching adult videos while his toddler daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Twitter reply discussing a case involving a dad watching adult videos while his toddler daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Image credits: SouthrnBeachGrl

    The case has been compared to a similar tragedy in Bakersfield, California, where a 20-year-old mother left her 1-year-old and 2-year-old sons in a car while undergoing a cosmetic procedure. 

    Only the older child survived.

    Toddler in colorful dress holding a drawing indoors, representing a 2-year-old daughter in hot car tragedy story.

    Toddler in colorful dress holding a drawing indoors, representing a 2-year-old daughter in hot car tragedy story.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    In both cases, the adults assumed the car’s AC system would stay on. In both cases, the system shut off automatically. And in both cases, a child paid for that mistake with their lives.

    Man in a courtroom listening intently during trial involving a hot car death of a 2-year-old daughter.

    Man in a courtroom listening intently during trial involving a hot car death of a 2-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    Experts warn that a vehicle can become deadly in just minutes. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, a child left unattended in a car passes away from heatstroke roughly every nine days in the United States.

    This is because children heat up far faster than adults, and their smaller bodies are less capable of cooling down. Once the temperature inside a parked vehicle begins to climb, it can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes.

    “The cherry on top.” Netizens were baffled by the confirmation by prosecutors

    Comment screenshot discussing a father leaving a child unattended in a car, referencing child safety and supervision risks.

    Comment screenshot discussing a father leaving a child unattended in a car, referencing child safety and supervision risks.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing evidence in a trial about a dad watching adult videos while his 2YO daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing evidence in a trial about a dad watching adult videos while his 2YO daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Comment expressing disbelief over hot car deaths and the dangers of forgetting a child inside a vehicle.

    Comment expressing disbelief over hot car deaths and the dangers of forgetting a child inside a vehicle.

    Text post criticizing a father for watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Text post criticizing a father for watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Comment discussing distrust in judgment related to dad watching adult videos while 2YO daughter died in hot car case.

    Comment discussing distrust in judgment related to dad watching adult videos while 2YO daughter died in hot car case.

    Text comment on a white background about a case involving a dad and his 2-year-old daughter passing away in a hot car.

    Text comment on a white background about a case involving a dad and his 2-year-old daughter passing away in a hot car.

    Comment discussing dad’s adult video search and negligence while 2-year-old daughter died in a hot car incident.

    Comment discussing dad’s adult video search and negligence while 2-year-old daughter died in a hot car incident.

    Text post screenshot showing a heated online discussion about a dad watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Text post screenshot showing a heated online discussion about a dad watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Comment discussing tragic deaths of toddlers in hot cars and the link to dads watching adult videos during incidents.

    Comment discussing tragic deaths of toddlers in hot cars and the link to dads watching adult videos during incidents.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad who watched adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad who watched adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Comment expressing shock at a dad watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Comment expressing shock at a dad watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Screenshot of a forum post criticizing judicial leniency in a case involving a dad and his 2-year-old daughter in a hot car tragedy.

    Screenshot of a forum post criticizing judicial leniency in a case involving a dad and his 2-year-old daughter in a hot car tragedy.

    Comment from Jules2you expressing distrust in the judicial system over dad watching adult videos while 2YO daughter died in hot car.

    Comment from Jules2you expressing distrust in the judicial system over dad watching adult videos while 2YO daughter died in hot car.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband and child safety related to leaving a child in a car.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband and child safety related to leaving a child in a car.

    User comment about a dad watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    User comment about a dad watching adult videos while his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a hot car.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rules of evidence are there to protect us all from persecution by the state. There are good reasons for not allowing evidence, and if this was not a legally sound decision it can be addressed on appeal. Though i fail to see why watching p**n is any better or worse than anything else while your child is dying. Maybe theres an argument that being ashamed of p**n affected his behaviour but really, he left his daughter to be cooked alive while watching videos, is there anyrhing that could make that better or worse?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The jury may find his activities outrageous and be more inclined to find him guilty.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I told you to stop leaving them in the car" is all the jury needed but that he was also watching p0rn at the time should definitely be included.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    seellison avatar
    Sarah Ellison
    Sarah Ellison
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor, beautiful little life is gone, and the worst part is it is due to PURPOSEFUL negligence, that the father has REPEATEDLY committed. Throw his a*s in jail for the number of years his daughter will never have.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
