Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Wonders If It’s Okay To Leave Her Baby Alone In The Car
32points
Parenting5 hours ago

Mom Wonders If It’s Okay To Leave Her Baby Alone In The Car

Justin Sandberg and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Nearly every week on some social media or local news there is either a tragic story of a child left in a hot car or a timely reminder to not do that, supplemented with images of smashed car windows. Particularly if one lives in a hot area, every summer (or winter, if you are in the southern hemisphere,) there are reminders to keep windows open and AC on.

But one mom wanted to hear the internet opinion on when, if ever, it would be acceptable to leave a baby in the car. Surprising no one, thoughts were deeply divided as netizens shared their thoughts, argued, and debated OP’s question.

There are a multitude of horror stories involving kids and pets left in cars

Image credits: Jay Gooby (not the actual photo)

But one mom decided to ask the internet about when it would be ok

Image credits: Lum3n (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  missydecay

Image credits: Peter Fazekas (not the actual photo)

The act of driving seems to actually make parents forgetful

While OP was debating scenarios where one could leave a baby in a car, there is a surprisingly high number of cases where a parent, babysitter, or guardian leaves a child by accident. This is so common that psychologists have named it “forgotten baby syndrome,” which is quite descriptive, if a bit unimaginative. Studies indicate that around one-fourth of parents forget there is a child in a car during a drive or when arriving at a temporary destination, like a shop, gas station, and so on. Despite this relatively high number, the actual deaths caused by being left in a car are relatively low, potentially around one hundred a year.

Despite more public knowledge, the incidents of children dying of car-induced hypothermia or heat stroke have actually grown in recent years. Researchers have noted that the implementation of airbags and backward-facing child-safety seats both appear correlated with this increase. Psychologists believe that, without a visual or audio reminder of a child’s presence, parents go into autopilot after parking the car and simply leave and lock it. Of course, this doesn’t include the parents who willingly and knowingly leave children in a car, as only a sleeping baby is quiet and passive enough to not draw an adult’s attention when pulling up to Walmart.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Car manufacturers and litigators around the world have both started addressing this issue

To combat the former case, some manufacturers are developing devices to remind parents that, hey, your literal child is still in the car. One simple solution is a beeper. The car keeps track of when the backseat has been opened, and the next time the car parks or the front door opens, it goes off. In OP’s example, this would perhaps wake the child, but, depending on where she lives, this could also save his or her life. Other vehicles come with end-of-trip reminders, though it’s easy to see how it could be annoying to hit a button or switch every time one stops the car. The Association of Global Automakers and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a wonderfully long and grand name, have committed to standardizing some sort of warnings or alarms in the future, while Italy and Israel both already require them in all new vehicles.

All these factors together point to the fact that leaving a kid in the car is, at best, an exception. A hundred or so deaths seem like a low number, but these were all preventable, unnecessary deaths caused by ignorant and irresponsible parents. There might be fringe cases where, realistically, the child will be fine, such as OP’s example. However, her fear of being judged or some sort of emergency responder being called is not only valid but pointing towards a growing awareness of this issue. While in her example, a firefighter breaking her vehicle’s window might be excessive, it’s an overall net positive that people are vigilant of children left unattended in cars and willing to get help.

Understandably, many believed that there were really never any good reasons to leave a baby unattended

 

While others saw the mom’s point and brought up other scenarios

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depending on the country. In the US where everyone is so a**l about "children Safety" probably not. You'll get CPS called upon you. Here in Europe, yeah, that's fine.

1
1point
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. She was out of your sight in a public car park.

0
0points
reply
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depending on the country. In the US where everyone is so a**l about "children Safety" probably not. You'll get CPS called upon you. Here in Europe, yeah, that's fine.

1
1point
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. She was out of your sight in a public car park.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda