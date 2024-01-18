Mom Wants To Leave Her Husband And 16-Month-Old Baby To Spend A Month Traveling Around Europe

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is definitely a full-time job. If your child has a nightmare and needs to be comforted in the middle of the night, Mom and Dad are on-call. And there’s no such thing as a day off without any responsibilities. Soccer practice, Girl Scouts and birthday parties might take up the entire weekend!

While all parents deserve rest and need to make sure they don’t burn out, it’s important that one spouse doesn’t leave the other to handle all parenting responsibilities. One man recently posted on Reddit seeking advice after his wife decided she wants to go on a month-long vacation, leaving her husband and baby at home. So below, you’ll find the fully story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

Parenting is a full-time job that provides very little rest

But when this man’s wife decided she needs a month-long trip away from her family, he had some concerns

Later, the husband shared an update on the situation

The father also answered some questions from readers and shared more background information

Parenting is extremely exhausting, especially during the first few months of a child’s life

Being a parent can be a magical, rewarding experience. But it can also be extremely challenging, especially when a child is young. The Guardian reports that during a baby’s first four months of life, their mother is getting an average of only three and a half hours of sleep per night. One third of moms get even less than three hours per night during this time. And as we all know, lack of sleep can cause adverse effects in all aspects of our lives.

Half of mothers said not getting enough sleep caused them to have more arguments with their partners, and 13% said they almost split up due to these fights. 83% also noted that they had no desire to have sex due to their exhaustion, and 94% of moms said they would rather sleep than do anything else. And while getting up to soothe a crying baby is exhausting for both parents, when one is breastfeeding, a bit more pressure tends to be put on them.

According to Kin Fertility, breastfeeding is likely to make moms tired, as they can burn up to 1,000 calories per day simply by feeding their little one. It’s also crucial that moms stay awake while breastfeeding, unless they’re being supervised, as they can risk dropping or suffocating their baby if they nod off.

It’s common for new moms and dads to feel like they’ve lost their identity after becoming parents

Kin explains that postpartum fatigue is a severe form of exhaustion that affects about 40% of moms during their first few weeks after giving birth, and it cannot easily be relieved by sleeping. Symptoms include lack of energy even after sleeping well, trouble concentrating, anxiety and depression, and trouble falling or staying asleep. This can be one of many factors that may cause a mother to feel less like herself after having a child.

Pregnancy Birth & Baby notes on their site that it’s common for new parents, especially moms, to feel like they’ve lost a bit of their identity after having a kid. This may be because they’re not working for an extended period of time, they’re not earning money, they have no time for a social life or leisure activities, they can’t be spontaneous anymore, they have less time for their partner or friends, they have no time to be alone, they may have lost confidence in how they look, and they may feel they’ve lost their freedom.

While it may take time to feel like yourself again after having a baby, it definitely is possible. Tommy’s recommends that parents focus on all of the positive ways their baby has changed them and resist the urge to compare themselves to other parents. It’s also key for parents to ensure they make time for rest and self-care every now and then.

It’s important for parents to be mindful of burnout and how to prevent it

Parental burnout is real, and it can lead to brain fog, irritability, confusion, forgetfulness, increased stress levels, depression, feelings of isolation, poor sleep and obsessive-compulsive tendencies. To avoid burnout, WebMD recommends that parents communicate their feelings with their partner when they’re becoming overwhelmed, try to fuel their bodies with healthy meals and get enough exercise. Even a ten-minute walk around your neighborhood can give you a bit more energy and help to clear your head.

It is also important for parents to get breaks, but they all deserve them. A weekend away can work wonders, but a long trip can be counterproductive if it leaves your partner stressed out trying to juggle all of the responsibilities at home. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes, look no further than right here.

Readers shared their thoughts on the situation and warned the husband that his wife must be exhausted