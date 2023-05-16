Women Give Each Other Safety Tips After This TikTok User Says The Most Powerful Tool You Can Use Is Your Body Language

As Cyndi Lauper so wisely told us, “Girls just want to have fun!” But to be able to do so, women need to be able to feel safe in public, rather than constantly worrying that someone is going to sneak up and attack them.

TikToker Mags_a_million recently shared a video detailing how body language can be a game changer when it comes to how safe women are when walking alone, so below, you’ll find her full explanation of her best advice, as well as even more tips viewers have shared in the comments.

Body language is your number one weapon in situations like this.

The other day I talked about how to hold a knife, but I don’t want it to even get to that point.

The easiest way to reduce your chances is through your body language.

Think about it from the perspective of these crazy people, right? They’re not going to pick the most high target, high on the totem pole person to take, to snatch, they’re not going to get the person that has places to go, people to see, someone expecting them – they’re walking like they’re on a purpose. They’re going to work, they’re headed somewhere.

They’re not just moseying along, because that makes it easier for them to get caught, right?

They want to pick someone that no one’s checking up on, no one’s looking after, no one is paying attention to, and someone that is also very docile, that isn’t prepared, that isn’t paying attention to what’s happening.

Because again, they’re easier to get up on and not just overpower, but convince to not make a scene and convince to easily get them to do what they want them to do.

So keep that in mind. They’re sticking you out, even though they pick you at random out of everybody that’s in the crowd.

And that’s their type, you appeared to be the most docile and easiest to take advantage of.

So to change that – literally the most powerful thing you can do is just look at them.

And I know it’s scary, but you can’t grab your phone, because recording is not going to stop them. They don’t give a f**k, they’re going to do it. They’re going to smash your phone, break and dispose of it anyways.

So you’re really not doing a damn thing. You’re just making yourself look very sensitive. And I know that sounds harsh but would you rather me tell you a harsh truth or this go south?

So look, imagine you’re the creepy person. Which one seems more intimidating – if you’re looking on the street, you see someone in there, I’m getting creeped out. So I go like this and walk away [walks away].

Versus, if I see you and I go [looks at the camera].

You don’t even have to take your hands out your pockets. As you’re walking down the street, you look at them, and you let them know that you see them. You know what they look like, you know that they’re all there, that they can’t sneak up on you.

And you walk, you carry yourself like you got a whole [goddamn] army behind you. Right?

Imagine that, because thoughts and ideas are tangible, in the same sense that you can feel that he’s giving sexy, creepy, like sexual thoughts in his mind and you can feel that oozing out of men. They can smell your fear.

You can’t “think” the fear or else they can smell it. So you gotta go “hey [jerk], try it. I got a whole army of people that will come get you if you even try it.” It changes the whole dynamic. I know it sounds cheesy, but.

Unfortunately, feeling unsafe when walking alone is an experience most women are familiar with

Seeing videos such as this might make your heart hurt for a moment, as women shouldn’t ever have to worry about their safety at all. Being attacked in a dark parking lot or grabbed while walking home from an evening out should be the last thing on anyone’s mind, but unfortunately, it’s something that many women find themselves thinking about. In fact, nearly 90% of women feel unsafe when walking home after dark, and over 60% of women say they regularly take precautions to avoid themselves from being sexually assaulted. On the contrary, 60% of men report that they don’t take the same precautions. 44% of women have experienced catcalls, whistles, unwanted sexual comments or jokes, and one third of women have felt like they were being followed.

There’s no question that violence against women is an issue. 97% of women between the ages of 18 and 24 have experienced sexual harassment, and unfortunately, many have experienced on more than one occasion. So while videos such as this certainly beg the question, “Why should women have to protect themselves? Can’t we just teach men to stop attacking them?” Sadly, the problem won’t be solved overnight, and with the way things are currently, it’s wise for women to be knowledgeable about protecting themselves as well. Women are frequently taught to be aware of their surroundings, park in well-lit areas, limit how often they must walk alone at night, immediately lock car or home doors after entering, check in with friends to ensure everyone made it home safely, keep an eye on your drinks and more.

But thankfully, there are certain steps we can take to avoid being seen as an easy target

It is unfair that half of the population is at greater risk of being attacked, but if walking with confidence or taking a self-defense class can save a woman’s life, I’m sure it will be worth the effort. According to Steve Kardian, a self-defense expert with 30 years experience in law enforcement, attackers take only seven seconds to size up their targets. But fortunately for the rest of us, there are certain steps we can take to avoid being seen as an easy target. “[An attacker’s] two biggest fears are getting hurt and getting caught,” Kardian writes. “This knowledge empowers you in case you are picked. Fight back and cause a scene.”

When it comes to how we walk down the street, Kardian explains that taking “forceful, dynamic steps that convey assertiveness and confidence” is important to keep in mind. Also, remember to walk at the same pace as the foot traffic around you, or slightly faster, to avoid drawing too much attention to yourself. Kardian also echoed Mags’ suggestion on TikTok to make eye contact with anyone who makes you feel uneasy. He writes that a split-second glance lets others know that you see them, and they’re on your radar. The element of surprise has been lost, so an attacker will be more likely to leave you alone.

Walking confidently and being aware of your surroundings can make a huge difference

Based on knowledge learned from this 1981 study where inmates were shown a tape of pedestrians walking in New York City and asked to pick out who seemed to be the easiest and most challenging targets, Kardian recommends keeping STAAR in mind when walking anywhere you’re concerned about attackers. This stands for Stride, Tall, Arms, Awareness, Relax. Take forceful confident steps, stay tall with your shoulders back and your chin up, let your arms bend naturally at the elbows and swing them as you walk, keep an eye on everyone around you, and stay cool, calm and collected. And keep in mind how much time you spend looking at your phone. “The moment your chin drops and your awareness focuses on your screen, you turn into an easy target,” Kardian writes.

Hopefully, one day in the very near future women will no longer have to worry about becoming a target any time they walk alone. Along with educating women about how to stay safe, we need to also be teaching men how to keep women safe. But for the time being, remember to walk confidently, ladies. We’d love to hear your thoughts on this video in the comments below, pandas. Do you have any more great safety tips to share with your fellow readers? And if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing women’s safety when walking alone, we recommend reading this article next.

