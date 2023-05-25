Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner, the rock’n’roll star who became a pop icon in the 1980s, has died from intestinal cancer. She was 83 years old.

Her mourning fans are turning to Tina’s last Instagram post where she got candid about her health and acknowledged that she’d put her body in danger with non-conventional medicine.

Music legend Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness

She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017

Just two months ago, Turner got candid about her health

She rose to fame alongside her husband Ike in the 1960s with songs including Proud Mary and River Deep – Mountain High

She divorced the abusive Ike in 1978 and went on to find even greater success as a solo artist

Turner found happiness with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bac

He donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017 after it was discovered she was suffering from kidney failure

She also lost her eldest son Craig to suicide in 2018. His father was Turner’s former bandmate, Raymond Hill

Another son, Ronnie, whose father was Ike, died in 2022

Tina also had two adopted sons, Ike Jr and Michael, Ike’s children from his previous relationship

In an interview with Marie Claire South Africa in 2018, Turner said: “People think my life has been tough, but I think it’s been a wonderful journey”

“The older you get, the more you realize it’s not what happened, it’s how you deal with it”

