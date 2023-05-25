Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition
Tina Turner, the rock’n’roll star who became a pop icon in the 1980s, has died from intestinal cancer. She was 83 years old.
Her mourning fans are turning to Tina’s last Instagram post where she got candid about her health and acknowledged that she’d put her body in danger with non-conventional medicine.
Music legend Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness
She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017
Just two months ago, Turner got candid about her health
She rose to fame alongside her husband Ike in the 1960s with songs including Proud Mary and River Deep – Mountain High
She divorced the abusive Ike in 1978 and went on to find even greater success as a solo artist
Turner found happiness with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bac
He donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017 after it was discovered she was suffering from kidney failure
She also lost her eldest son Craig to suicide in 2018. His father was Turner’s former bandmate, Raymond Hill
Another son, Ronnie, whose father was Ike, died in 2022
Tina also had two adopted sons, Ike Jr and Michael, Ike’s children from his previous relationship
In an interview with Marie Claire South Africa in 2018, Turner said: “People think my life has been tough, but I think it’s been a wonderful journey”
“The older you get, the more you realize it’s not what happened, it’s how you deal with it”
Image credits: BarackObama
Image credits: POTUS
Image credits: VP
she is not immortal ? damn, with "river deep, mountain high" playing now, I love you Mme Tina !
Tina symbolised an era of my life which was marked by a parent passing away, subsequent poverty, and the beginning of a difficult part of my life. Her voice rang with power and hope. Simply the best.
