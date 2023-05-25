Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition
44points
Celebrities, Entertainment13 minutes ago

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Tina Turner, the rock’n’roll star who became a pop icon in the 1980s, has died from intestinal cancer. She was 83 years old.

Her mourning fans are turning to Tina’s last Instagram post where she got candid about her health and acknowledged that she’d put her body in danger with non-conventional medicine.

Music legend Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Just two months ago, Turner got candid about her health

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

She rose to fame alongside her husband Ike in the 1960s with songs including Proud Mary and River Deep – Mountain High

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

She divorced the abusive Ike in 1978 and went on to find even greater success as a solo artist

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Turner found happiness with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bac

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

He donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017 after it was discovered she was suffering from kidney failure

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

She also lost her eldest son Craig to suicide in 2018. His father was Turner’s former bandmate, Raymond Hill

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Another son, Ronnie, whose father was Ike, died in 2022

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina also had two adopted sons, Ike Jr and Michael, Ike’s children from his previous relationship

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

In an interview with Marie Claire South Africa in 2018, Turner said: “People think my life has been tough, but I think it’s been a wonderful journey”

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

“The older you get, the more you realize it’s not what happened, it’s how you deal with it”

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: tinaturner

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: BarackObama

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: POTUS

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Image credits: VP

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post Two Months Before Death Explained A Lot About Her Condition

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she is not immortal ? damn, with "river deep, mountain high" playing now, I love you Mme Tina !

6
6points
reply
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tina symbolised an era of my life which was marked by a parent passing away, subsequent poverty, and the beginning of a difficult part of my life. Her voice rang with power and hope. Simply the best.

5
5points
reply
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she is not immortal ? damn, with "river deep, mountain high" playing now, I love you Mme Tina !

6
6points
reply
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tina symbolised an era of my life which was marked by a parent passing away, subsequent poverty, and the beginning of a difficult part of my life. Her voice rang with power and hope. Simply the best.

5
5points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda