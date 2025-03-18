ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are convinced that Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline, shaded his brother’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, in a message criticizing “insane wealth disparity.”

Pauline, who is also an actress, took to Instagram to share an article from The New York Times about the United States’ cuts to foreign aid.

She wrote: “New York Times, liberal bias, yes yes yes i get it. But this one by @nickkristof is worth the read. It’s about empathy and humanity.”

The 33-year-old went on to highlight some of the problems she identifies in her country before emphasizing the importance of increasing humanitarian aid.

“The United States faces a tremendous number of domestic issues. Our maternal mortality rate is embarrassing, our way of shopping and eating food completely out of season makes no sense, we’re spoiled in our desire to BLAST ACs and heat, our INSANE wealth disparity is sick, the list literally goes ON and ON.

“BUT just take a second and think about the fact that LESS THAN 1% of all of our money goes to humanitarian aid.

“That money is insignificant in fixing any of the larger problems that play in the United States.

“And yet so significant to the lives of millions of individuals across this shared home we call Earth.”

The post has fueled fan speculation that Pauline disapproves of Timothée’s relationship with Kylie.

In 2019, the reality star was declared the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at age 21 by Forbes, though the magazine later reversed its decision after reassessing Kylie’s net worth.

Still, many people consider the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and her family’s media empire to symbolize wealth and inequality in the United States.

Pauline previously shared a critical message about the “billionaire class” posted by Senator Bernie Sanders.

“When the three wealthiest men in America sit behind Trump at his inauguration, everyone understands that the billionaire class now controls our government. We must fight back,” Sanders wrote on social media.

Pauline expanded on the message, writing, “Our system is so flawed that it allows billionaires to exist and accrue so much money and BARELY pay (and sometimes NOT PAY) ANY ANY ANY TAXES.

“This should not be possible. Billionaires do not need to exist. Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg SITTING IN FRONT OF cabinet is NOT DEMOCRATIC. NOT. DEMOCRATIC.”

The What Doesn’t Float actress has also slammed CEOs who use private jets and yachts by reposting a message by nonprofit organization Move On, originally tweeted by Democratic politician Melanie D’Arrigo.

The message read: “If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs, which require neither.”

It’s unknown whether Kylie “writes off” her private jet as a business expense, but the 27-year-old has faced criticism for the environmental damage caused by her frequent use of Kylie Air, her private jet, on which Timothée has also reportedly flown.

Despite rumors of a tense relationship between the two, Pauline and Kylie reportedly shared a hug at the Coperni afterparty in Paris in October 2024.

Timothée has also been pictured speaking in friendly terms with Kylie’s older sister, Kendall, at the Oscars afterparty and with Corey Gamble, the longtime partner of Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, at a basketball game.

Fans on social media continued to speculate about Kylie and Pauline, with one writing, “She could very much be posting this so her brother would see it too.”

Another user said: “Pauline can’t wait for them to break up.”

“She can still have a separate, personal opinion,” someone else stressed.

A separate user added: “Yeah, she’s criticizing billionaires but nothing implies she’s targeting Kylie as well. People easily compartmentalize and hold people close to them with different standards.”

Kylie and Timothée reportedly met on January 25, 2023, during Paris Fashion Week at the Jean Paul Gaultier show. In September of that year, they were seen kissing for the first time at a Beyoncé concert.

Though they have maintained a low profile and stayed away from the cameras for much of their relationship, Kylie and Timothée have recently made several public appearances during this awards season, including at the Golden Globes and Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown.

