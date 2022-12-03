For years, social media and fashion magazines have promoted the idea that you’ve got to be a certain shape and size to feel good in your own skin. But no matter what the unattainable beauty standards tell you, there is no ideal body type. Every body is a good body, despite its age, gender, abilities, or shape, and it should be suitable for whatever clothing you may desire.

However, fashion is a notoriously ruthless industry that hasn’t been the best environment for the body positivity movement to thrive. Because as we know from practice, sometimes buying clothes that are supposed to be in your size can turn into a disappointment. You may think the item will fit you, but the result is completely different from what you imagined.

Luckily, more and more brands are willing to take the matters into their own hands, and the 'Sassy & Chic by Llesi' clothing store is doing just that. On their Instagram page, three friends of different body types are throwing on the same outfits and showing how they can rock the same look in sizes S, M and L. Below, we at Bored Panda have wrapped up a selection of their stunning examples for you to enjoy, so continue scrolling and upvote your favorite ones!

More info: sassyandchicbyllesi.com | Instagram | TikTok