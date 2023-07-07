Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too
35points
News, Science & Technology

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

Users of Meta’s newly launched Threads app—a Twitter-like platform for sharing your thoughts with the world—are unhappy as they learn that you can’t delete Zuckerberg’s newest app without deleting good old Instagram. After launching Threads on July 6th, ‘Zuck’ turned to the app himself to reveal that there have been 10 million sign ups in the first seven hours alone.

However, not all people were eager to stay on the app after giving it a go; and they seemingly felt stuck after learning what happens if they decide to get off it. Explaining the rules of the game, the Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy reads in part: “Your Threads profile is part of your Instagram account, and may be deleted at any time by deleting your Instagram account.” Such a policy caused quite a buzz online, with some people turning to Twitter to vent about it.

Not all of Meta’s Threads app users are equally excited about its policies

Image credits: Bored Panda

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: ecto_fun

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: tammyshiann

The rivalry continues to grow as Twitter sues Meta

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: elonmusk

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Internet users were quick on their feet coming up with all sorts of jokes and memes on the topic

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: inhamood

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: MOTIVESTARK

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: Lovwtf

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: MattNavarra

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: mikki_lr

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: mollyhannahm

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: wurcielago

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: finkd

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: Reflog_18

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: elamin88

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: MrBlackOG

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: anto_ty

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: r_ileymaybe

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: pIumbeIIa

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: dieworkwear

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: MorningBrew

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Image credits: messycupid_

Image credits: TechGen18

The online community shared varying opinions

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Science & Technology
Homepage
Trending
Science & Technology
Homepage
Next in Science & Technology
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Lord of the laserprinter.
Lord of the laserprinter.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I win... don’t have Twitter or Instagram, because why should I?

9
9points
reply
Iris
Iris
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app"? Well obviously, they fired them all, what else did they expect to happen?

8
8points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Lord of the laserprinter.
Lord of the laserprinter.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I win... don’t have Twitter or Instagram, because why should I?

9
9points
reply
Iris
Iris
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app"? Well obviously, they fired them all, what else did they expect to happen?

8
8points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda