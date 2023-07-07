Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too

Users of Meta’s newly launched Threads app—a Twitter-like platform for sharing your thoughts with the world—are unhappy as they learn that you can’t delete Zuckerberg’s newest app without deleting good old Instagram. After launching Threads on July 6th, ‘Zuck’ turned to the app himself to reveal that there have been 10 million sign ups in the first seven hours alone.

However, not all people were eager to stay on the app after giving it a go; and they seemingly felt stuck after learning what happens if they decide to get off it. Explaining the rules of the game, the Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy reads in part: “Your Threads profile is part of your Instagram account, and may be deleted at any time by deleting your Instagram account.” Such a policy caused quite a buzz online, with some people turning to Twitter to vent about it.

Not all of Meta’s Threads app users are equally excited about its policies

Image credits: Bored Panda

Image credits: ecto_fun

Image credits: tammyshiann

The rivalry continues to grow as Twitter sues Meta

Image credits: elonmusk

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Internet users were quick on their feet coming up with all sorts of jokes and memes on the topic

Image credits: inhamood

Image credits: MOTIVESTARK

Image credits: Lovwtf

Image credits: MattNavarra

Image credits: mikki_lr

Image credits: mollyhannahm

Image credits: wurcielago

Image credits: finkd

Image credits: Reflog_18

Image credits: elamin88

Image credits: MrBlackOG

Image credits: anto_ty

Image credits: r_ileymaybe

Image credits: pIumbeIIa

Image credits: dieworkwear

Image credits: MorningBrew

Image credits: messycupid_

Image credits: TechGen18

The online community shared varying opinions