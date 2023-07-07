Threads Users ‘Trapped’ As They Realize You Can’t Delete The App Without Deleting Instagram Too
Users of Meta’s newly launched Threads app—a Twitter-like platform for sharing your thoughts with the world—are unhappy as they learn that you can’t delete Zuckerberg’s newest app without deleting good old Instagram. After launching Threads on July 6th, ‘Zuck’ turned to the app himself to reveal that there have been 10 million sign ups in the first seven hours alone.
However, not all people were eager to stay on the app after giving it a go; and they seemingly felt stuck after learning what happens if they decide to get off it. Explaining the rules of the game, the Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy reads in part: “Your Threads profile is part of your Instagram account, and may be deleted at any time by deleting your Instagram account.” Such a policy caused quite a buzz online, with some people turning to Twitter to vent about it.
Not all of Meta’s Threads app users are equally excited about its policies
Image credits: Bored Panda
Image credits: ecto_fun
Image credits: tammyshiann
The rivalry continues to grow as Twitter sues Meta
Image credits: elonmusk
Image credits: wikimedia.commons
Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app
Image credits: wikimedia.commons
Internet users were quick on their feet coming up with all sorts of jokes and memes on the topic
Image credits: inhamood
Image credits: MOTIVESTARK
Image credits: Lovwtf
Image credits: MattNavarra
Image credits: mikki_lr
Image credits: mollyhannahm
Image credits: wurcielago
Image credits: finkd
Image credits: Reflog_18
Image credits: elamin88
Image credits: MrBlackOG
Image credits: anto_ty
Image credits: r_ileymaybe
Image credits: pIumbeIIa
Image credits: dieworkwear
Image credits: MorningBrew
Image credits: messycupid_
Image credits: TechGen18
I win... don’t have Twitter or Instagram, because why should I?
I win too! BP is the only social media account I have.
Haha same.
I only have facebook, but i haven’t logged in for like 5 years.
Same,this is the only thing I have.
"Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app"? Well obviously, they fired them all, what else did they expect to happen?
yaay!
I win... don’t have Twitter or Instagram, because why should I?
I win too! BP is the only social media account I have.
Haha same.
I only have facebook, but i haven’t logged in for like 5 years.
Same,this is the only thing I have.
"Twitter’s representatives allege that Meta has hired “dozens” of their employees to work on the Threads app"? Well obviously, they fired them all, what else did they expect to happen?
yaay!