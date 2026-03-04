ADVERTISEMENT

Some illustrations make you smile immediately, others make you stop and think — Paul Blow’s work manages to do both at the same time. The UK-based illustrator is known for his sharp visual ideas, bold colors, and a dry sense of humor that quietly sneaks into each image. With just a few shapes and carefully placed details, he creates illustrations that feel simple at first glance but reveal clever layers of meaning the longer you look.

What makes Blow’s work especially compelling is the way he distills complex topics into striking visual metaphors. His illustrations often capture characters mid-thought, mid-mistake, or in quietly absurd situations, turning everyday observations into witty commentary on modern life. The result is work that is visually bold, intelligent, and often unexpected.

More info: paulblow.com | Instagram