Welcome to the Everyday Habits poll!

We all have similar routines that we do every day, from brushing our teeth to making a cup of coffee or tea. But, despite our similarities in routines, we seem to have adapted different ways of doing things. Yes, most people eat cereal—some put the milk in first while others put the cereal in first. Some people shower at night and some people only shower in the morning. This poll is full of everyday dilemmas that divide people on the correct or the best way of doing things. So, let’s vote and settle these debates once and for all!

#1

Putting The Milk Or Cereal In First?

A bowl of cereal spelling "Hello" in milk, with a spoon on a white cloth.

Cottonbro studio Report

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the 5%. Please explain. Why in the devil's black briefcase would you pour milk first??

    #2

    If Done Only Once: Showering In The Morning Or At Night?

    Night shower with soap bar in focus, droplets on glass, and shadow of plant, highlighting the debate on best shower time.

    Jill Burrow Report

    carolsusan87121 avatar
    Susan Robinson-Collins
    Susan Robinson-Collins
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Working on a hospital unit 10-12 hours every day. Not exposing my furniture or bed to that ! Night shower for the win!

    #3

    Taking Your Shoes Off When You Enter A House?

    Man and child entering a home at night, debating whether showering at night is better than morning.

    Cottonbro studios Report

    #4

    Eating Pizza With A Knife And Fork Or With Your Hands?

    Man enjoying pizza at a table, wearing a smartwatch, with a casual setting in the background.

    Zeynep M. Report

    #5

    Washing The Body Or The Hair First?

    Person enjoying a nighttime shower, emphasizing the benefits of showering at night with water streaming down their back.

    Kaboompics.com Report

    #6

    Storing Chocolate In The Fridge Or Preserving It At Room Temperature?

    Assorted Ghirardelli chocolates on a dark surface, highlighting rich caramel and sea salt flavors.

    Ludovic Delot Report

    #7

    Cutting The Crust Off Of Bread Or Leaving It On?

    Person preparing a lettuce sandwich with apples nearby on a wooden board.

    Alex Green Report

    #8

    Putting The Toilet Paper Under Or Over?

    Toilet paper roll on a wall mount in a bathroom, highlighting showering at night for better hygiene.

    Vie Studio Report

    #9

    Watering The Toothbrush Before Putting The Toothpaste On Or After?

    Person brushing teeth at sink, debating showering at night, water flowing from faucet.

    Kampus Production Report

    #10

    Having Multiple Alarms To Wake You Up Or Only One?

    Finger adjusting morning alarms on a smartphone, highlighting the night shower vs. morning debate.

    Anna Tarazevich Report

    #11

    Putting Your Socks On Before Putting Pants On Or After?

    Person wearing white pants and black shoes with green socks, seated, feet view.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    #12

    Cutting Your Sandwich Diagonally Or Horizontally?

    A sandwich with lettuce and tomatoes being sliced with a knife on a cutting board, highlighting the best way to do things.

    Leonardo Aquino Report

    #13

    Folding The Pizza Or Eating It Flat?

    People enjoying pizza and red wine at night, with pizza boxes on a table.

    KoolShooters Report

    #14

    Pronouncing Gifs Like ‘Gifs’ Or ‘Jifs’?

    Animated GIF advocating night showers as better than morning.

    Sharijo Report

    #15

    Putting The Condiments On The Side Or All Over The Fries?

    A box of crispy golden fries on a pink background, highlighting the best way to enjoy a snack.

    Ali Dashti Report

    #16

    Brushing Your Teeth Once A Day, Twice A Day, Or Three Times A Day?

    Child in pajamas brushing teeth with parent, highlighting morning routine debate.

    RDNE stock project Report

    milkka-red avatar
    Nads
    Nads
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After breakfast, after lunch, after the afternoon snack, after dinner. You eat, you brush your teeth - and floss.

    #17

    Making Your Bed Every Day Or Leaving It As Is?

    Woman making bed beside child in white room, related to showering at night debate.

    Ron Lach Report

    #18

    Drinking Liquor Before Beer Or Beer Before Liquor?

    A pink cocktail on a table with a woven chair backdrop, highlighting evening relaxation benefits.

    Airam dato-on Report

    #19

    Squeezing The Toothpaste From The Middle Or From The Bottom?

    Applying toothpaste on a toothbrush in a bathroom, highlighting a nighttime routine debate.

    Helena Lopes Report

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Colgate has a cap that allows you to stand the tube on its head

    #20

    Using Light Or Dark Mode On Your Phone?

    Person holding a smartphone with social media app icons displayed on screen.

    Brian Ramirez Report

    milkka-red avatar
    Nads
    Nads
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both? Light mode during the day, dark mode during the night.

    #21

    Putting The Milk In Before Or After Pouring The Tea/Coffee?

    Milk pouring into a coffee cup on a saucer, surrounded by soft white fabric.

    Solad_sha Report

    #22

    Wearing Socks To Bed Or Taking Them Off Before Bed?

    Person wearing cozy socks and holding a mug, relaxing in bed, suggesting nighttime showering benefits.

    Mikhail Nilov Report

    #23

    Letting The Water Run While You’re Brushing Your Teeth Or Turning It Off?

    Running water in a bathroom sink, highlighting the showering debate between night and morning routines.

    Jet Song Report

    #24

    Having Orange Juice With Pulp Or Without Pulp?

    Glass of fresh orange juice on wooden table with sliced oranges in the background, illustrating morning freshness.

    Pixabay Report

    #25

    Biting Right Into The Kitkat Or Eating It Sideways?

    Chocolate pizza with KitKat pieces on top, resting on a wooden table, illustrating a dessert debate.

    Guto Macedo Report

