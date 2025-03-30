Discover Whether You Do These 25 Things The Way The Majority Does: Everyday Habits Poll
Welcome to the Everyday Habits poll!
We all have similar routines that we do every day, from brushing our teeth to making a cup of coffee or tea. But, despite our similarities in routines, we seem to have adapted different ways of doing things. Yes, most people eat cereal—some put the milk in first while others put the cereal in first. Some people shower at night and some people only shower in the morning. This poll is full of everyday dilemmas that divide people on the correct or the best way of doing things. So, let’s vote and settle these debates once and for all!
Putting The Milk Or Cereal In First?
For the 5%. Please explain. Why in the devil's black briefcase would you pour milk first??
If Done Only Once: Showering In The Morning Or At Night?
Working on a hospital unit 10-12 hours every day. Not exposing my furniture or bed to that ! Night shower for the win!
Taking Your Shoes Off When You Enter A House?
Eating Pizza With A Knife And Fork Or With Your Hands?
Washing The Body Or The Hair First?
Storing Chocolate In The Fridge Or Preserving It At Room Temperature?
Cutting The Crust Off Of Bread Or Leaving It On?
Putting The Toilet Paper Under Or Over?
Watering The Toothbrush Before Putting The Toothpaste On Or After?
Having Multiple Alarms To Wake You Up Or Only One?
Putting Your Socks On Before Putting Pants On Or After?
Cutting Your Sandwich Diagonally Or Horizontally?
Folding The Pizza Or Eating It Flat?
Pronouncing Gifs Like ‘Gifs’ Or ‘Jifs’?
Stands for Graphic Interchange Format. So it is "Gifs"