Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is Exploitation”: Laid-Off Worker Says CEO Reached Out To Ask Her To Do Contract Work
33points
Work5 hours ago

“This Is Exploitation”: Laid-Off Worker Says CEO Reached Out To Ask Her To Do Contract Work

Liucija Adomaite and
Rasa Žilinskaitė

Recently, the TikTok creator Kiki (@kikirough) shared an incident with her CEO, joining many people online who are calling out employee mistreatment and disrespect across various work industries.

Captioned “Treat your employees like human beings”, Kiki’s video amassed 603.4k views and counting. “In short, I was one of tens of thousands of people laid off a month ago,” the woman explained in the video.

“My CEO reached out to me and he says, ‘Hey, I need something done that no one knows how to do.’” Now, Kiki responds to him by saying that “she’ll lose her unemployment if she helps him” and asks for something she deserves–a week’s pay. Turns out, the CEO is convinced that Kiki is simply not worth it.

Image credits: kikirough

“I had to calm down before making this video because of the audacity. In short, I was one of the 10s of 1000s of people laid off a month ago. And my CEO reaches out to me and he says, ‘Hey, I need something done that no one knows how to do.'”

Image credits: kikirough

“And I was like, ‘Sure, these are all the things that need to be done, but I’ll lose my unemployment if I do this for you. Can you at least give me a week’s pay?'”

Image credits: kikirough

“So he essentially says, ‘you’re not worth a week’s pay. You can do it for me hourly.’ He doesn’t care if I lose my unemployment. So I said, ‘Send me a check for a week’s pay or it’s not getting done.'”

Image credits: kikirough

“The only reason I don’t feel bad about professionally sharing this is because this is exploitation. If he can’t afford to give me severance or notice, then I can’t afford to do things at the expense of myself anymore. The fact that we’re still not treating employees as people with lives makes me very upset. Back to work.”

Image credits: kikirough

And this is the full video Kiki shared on her TikTok channel that sparked a discussion

@kikirough ✨ treat your employees like human beings ✨ #greenscreen #work #job #QuakerPregrain #greenscreenvideo #fyp ♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus

People couldn’t believe the CEO’s audacity and they shared their thoughts in the comments

 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda