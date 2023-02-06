“This Is Exploitation”: Laid-Off Worker Says CEO Reached Out To Ask Her To Do Contract Work

Recently, the TikTok creator Kiki (@kikirough) shared an incident with her CEO, joining many people online who are calling out employee mistreatment and disrespect across various work industries.

Captioned “Treat your employees like human beings”, Kiki’s video amassed 603.4k views and counting. “In short, I was one of tens of thousands of people laid off a month ago,” the woman explained in the video.

“My CEO reached out to me and he says, ‘Hey, I need something done that no one knows how to do.’” Now, Kiki responds to him by saying that “she’ll lose her unemployment if she helps him” and asks for something she deserves–a week’s pay. Turns out, the CEO is convinced that Kiki is simply not worth it.

“The only reason I don’t feel bad about professionally sharing this is because this is exploitation. If he can’t afford to give me severance or notice, then I can’t afford to do things at the expense of myself anymore. The fact that we’re still not treating employees as people with lives makes me very upset. Back to work.”

