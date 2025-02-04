“Get Ready To Be Mind-Blown”: This 17-Question Challenge Will Put Your Internal Fact Checker Into Action
Have you ever believed something for years only to discover it wasn’t true at all?
Whether you want to uncover these fake truths or be on top of your facts, this trivia will guide you on a curious and surprising journey. Get ready to question everything you knew until now –whilst also having a good laugh in the meantime. During this journey you may find yourself saying “What?!”, but also “Never heard of it” – either way, keep your mind open and your curiosity ignited.
Now we want to know: can you spot the fake truths? 🤯
Image credits: Milivigerova
16/17 because I’m questioning what “glass” is. Per #2, those of us who live on this island are aware that we may be slightly obnoxious by always telling visitors that Mauna Kea is taller than Everest even though Everest is higher above sea level. We pretty much tell anyone we can that we live on the tallest mountain on earth. It’s our Hyperballad.
