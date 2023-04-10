Money has the tendency to run out even when you don’t feel like you’ve spent a lot. But it doesn’t have to be a big purchase to drain out the wallet. Minor expenses, such as the daily coffee run or going to a restaurant instead of bringing a lunch box to work, can add up to quite a sum. That’s why it’s important to be aware of your spending.

But some people come to realize how much they’ve spent on activities only when they stop doing them. They often change their habits for unrelated reasons and end up saving money without the intention to. If you’re confused about how one saves money ‘by accident’, check out these stories shared by reddit’s ‘Frugal’ community members.

The user ‘girlenteringtheworld’ asked them what actions ended up saving them money, when that was not the initial goal, and fellow redditors were happy to share. Scroll down to find their answers below.

#1

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Brewing my own coffee at home and quitting smoking.

#2

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Spending a bit more on quality shoes. More upfront cost but lasts longer so less replacing

#3

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Limiting contact and then going no contact with my ultra conservative, bigoted, toxic family. No birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, wedding gifts, graduation gifts, anniversary gifts, mother's day and father's day gifts, baby shower gifts, travel expenses, and no therapy bills for the depression they created.

#4

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I started using a menstrual cup.

Originally I was researching organic tampons bc I was worried about TSS and the environment so that ultimately led me to reusable period products.

I haven’t bought tampons/pads since 2018 which has saved me hundreds of dollars and I’ve dramatically cut down the amount of waste I produce from my menstrual cycle!

#5

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I quit drinking alcohol years ago for health reasons, and the financial aspect of it hit me later in life, I was already frugal and didn't spend much already but I know it saved me a ton of cash. Once in a while, like maybe twice a year I will buy a bottle of good red wine if I need to celebrate and that's it. Any addiction in fact isn't so good for the wallet (I was once addicted to buying books)

#6

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I started trying to live lower waste. The following switches have saved me money in the long run:

* paper napkins → cloth napkins
* paper towels → rags, washable sponges, dish towels
* tampons/pads → menstrual disc/period underwear
* toilet paper → bidet + less TP
* tin foil/parchment paper/plastic wrap→ glass storage containers, silicone baking mats, beeswrap/vegan wax wrap
* ziploc bags → stasher bags/jars/Pyrex containers
* liquid detergent → powdered detergent
* liquid shampoo/conditioner/body wash → bars
* liquid hand soap → bar soap
* canned soda/bubbly water → sodastream
* clay cat litter → compostable pine pellet cat litter
* trash bags → bagless/washable bin liners/using packaging like dog food bags for bin liners

Other things:

* joining a buy nothing group
* eating less/stop eating animal products
* buying used/refurbished/secondhand
* learning how to store vegetables properly
* growing my own herbs

#7

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Broke up with ex - he was really into ordering food delivery often and I am more likely to be happy cooking at home. We would alternate paying and not to say I didn’t enjoy the meals, I’m just more inclined to find something at home given the option. And when I do order out I usually pick it up myself which ends up a lot cheaper than some of the delivery services. He was very into delivery

#8

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I cut my own hair. I kept going to the salon only to have them not do what I wanted so out of frustration I started doing it myself.

I also do my own pedicures. I’m so afraid so picking up a foot fungus or them cutting me.

#9

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Riding a bike.

#10

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I started bringing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to work for lunch when my car was in the shop and I couldn’t drive somewhere to grab food on my lunch hour. It wasn’t until a few months of this went by that I realized that $200-240ish per month of my income had been going to pay off my credit card that I bring to work with me every day, which I had not been using to buy lunches for awhile. I was like “huh, I have money leftover, did I pay all my bills or forget one or what??”

It was so common to spend about $10-12ish a day on Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Burger King, or whatever, and it never felt like much but it was really adding up. Pb&j is so cheap and easy, I should’ve been doing this all along.

#11

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Buying a new (used) car. Was really just tired of my car being in the shop all of the time. Bought a new car which resulted in a slightly higher monthly payment at the time, but was pleasantly surprised when my insurance cost was basically cut in half. Of course there were maintenance savings as well, but that wasn't really my main goal.

#12

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I stopped eating out because I’m lazy and don’t feel like leaving the house in the evening once I’ve changed into sweats.

And uh turns out I save a lot of money that way!

#13

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Installing a bidet

#14

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention My library loans out ps5, Xbox series, and switch games. I've probably saved over $1000 never buying a single player game anymore. I also get to test out mutliplayer games before I commit to buying.

#15

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention We got a dedicated freezer so we could have more food on hand. Turns out when I know that I've got $1000 worth of food in the freezer I don't eat out as much "Holy c**p, that's a lot of money stored in that freezer!"

Also we're able to take advantage of sales at the grocery store. Around Easter we'll buy a BUNCH of ham at pennies a pound. At Thanksgiving I'll buy 2 extra turkeys and break them down for eating later. It's hard to do a whole turkey, it's easy to do a turkey breast or legs or thighs. Again super cheap at the right time of year.

#16

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I bought clippers for my cat when our mobile groomer shut down in 2020 and I haven't paid for pet grooming since. Almost everything I've ever done to be healthier or more environmentally responsible has saved money as a side effect.

#17

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Twenty five years ago I bought a fancy tote bag for $50 in a chi-chi gift shop while travelling. The design on it was a printed reproduction of glasswork by Tiffany. I’m still using it after all this time. It comes with me every time I need to carry something that won’t fit in my purse, and people still come up to me and say how they like it. It paid for itself over and over again.

#18

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Go swimming.
I started it because it's fun and good for my health.
The thing is I only pay 1.80€ for entry, because it's really cheap here.
At home I have a warm water heater, which is running on power.
I am paying 50 Cent/kWh and the warm water heater takes 21 KW.
So showering 15 Minutes are 2.50€.
So I am saving 70 cent on showering and get the swimming free and get shower as long I want without any stress :)

#19

This is a weird one, but help out your neighbors and be friendly. I babysat a little bit for free for one of mine who ended up working for Proctor & Gamble. They apparently give employees giant boxes of stuff sometimes. I have a 3-year supply of toothbrushes, Dawn dish soap, Venus razors, and Tide. She was just like, please get all this out of my house, I already took enough for my whole family. Results may vary.

#20

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I started buying clothes on EBay, Poshmark and Mercari to get cute clothes while avoiding supporting brands that are unethical or owned by s****y people. Quickly realized that everything I could want including jewelry gets sold secondhand for way less, lots of times even new with tag & that’s basically how I get 90% of my clothing now.

#21

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention We started a cover band to play outdoors during COVID. We simply needed more social interactions when we started the project.

Today, we are booked regularly at our favorite places to hang out. We get to enjoy our favorite places and instead of spending money to be there, we get paid and come home with more money!

#22

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Raising fruits and vegetables.

Naysayers insist it doesn't save money but we've gotten better with practice.

And the effort that goes into gardening, that's exercise. Saves the cost of a gym membership.

#23

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Got a Soda Stream because they stopped selling Canada Dry seltzer.

#24

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Started using Lysol concentrate at the beginning of the pandemic because I couldn’t find the spray bottles.

A bottle of concentrate will last a year+ and is only $5

#25

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Homemade bread products. Tried making bread in my 20’s. It always failed. Gave up for a couple decades. On a lark I found a bagel recipe online. Figured, why not. They are fantastic. Started thinking about other stuff I could try to make. Haven’t bought any bread products in three months now. Loaf breads, hamburger and hot dog buns, pizza dough, English muffins, dinner rolls, donuts, and of course, bagels.
Didn’t start this as a cost savings thing. Just like good quality stuff that I can customize flavors with. Was buying the 5lb bags of bread flour at the grocery store at about $1/lb. Found a 50 lb bag of bread flour at US Foods ChefStore for 50 cents a pound. Also a brick of instant yeast at a quarter of the price I’d been getting it at the grocery store for. Worked up the cost of all this stuff I’m making and it averages about a quarter the cost of buying any of it premade.
Even bought a bread box on marketplace to keep it all in!!

#26

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I cut cable when I moved overseas - never missed it. Barely watched any streaming outside of youtube. So when I came back I just got internet only. I used to have some streaming channels, but I've cut almost all of those too... I find it's not that I really want to watch a show or movie that often, I just want background noise while I surf.

Also I dropped my Audible subscription - I used to listen to a lot of nonfiction books which were more expensive as a book than the monthly sub - but these days I just listen to podcasts mostly.

#27

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I learned how to fix things.

Yeah, grew up wanting to tinker and mess around with stuff, but it's only been recently that I'm realizing just how much money I've saved by doing my own repairs. Fixing phones, small appliances, computers, broken s**t around the house, etc.

I even recently saved a family member over $100 for replacing a broken screen on their phone :)

Caveat: I did have to invest in tools/supplies initially and over time. But they've easily paid for themselves by now.

#28

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I started cutting my own hair and doing my own nails because I don't like random people in my personal space and hate small talk. It was a one time purchase of proper scissors and one of those uv sets from Amazon. Less than one trip to the nail salon. Now I can do these things whenever I want without waiting for an appointment or having to drive anywhere. It's also a bonus because now I can easily convince my tween daughter to sit and talk to me about her life for an hour while I do her nails. I also got to make sure it wasn't a strong UV light and we always use sunscreen on our hands as a pre treatment.

#29

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I quit drinking alcohol. Alcohol is expensive, going out to eat and having a few drinks is expensive, trying new breweries or wineries is expensive, spending a Sunday afternoon at a bar is expensive. Thankfully I never had to pay the cost of a DUI because that's REALLY expensive. Cutting the one thing saved thousands a year in associated costs.

#30

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention Quit smoking for health reasons, a pack a day is $7. Ended up saving around $220 dollars a month. Started ordering grocery pickup, because I'm lazy and hate going in the store. Turns out I not only save money but I lost weight. Because I actually eat better and I'm not impulse buying anything I don't need.

#31

33 People Share Things They Started Doing That Ended Up Saving Them Money When It Was Not The Original Intention I started making vanilla syrup for my coffee because I couldn't find it in stock at any local stores in 2020, I typically had been going through a $5 bottle every week. It doesn't seem like much, but pennies for sugar and cheap artificial vanilla compared to $260 a year is a change I'm really glad I made.

#32

Started doing my own oil changes because I'm rural and I'd have to wait with the car for the shop to do it. It's both quicker and costs only 1/5 of what the shop charges.


Main tool that makes this easy is a oil transfer pump, slurps old stuff right from the dipstick tube, just keep the empty container from previous change to fill it and take it to the parts store next time.

#33

Bought a food processor so I could make homemade pizza. It literally saved me a small fortune.

