It may sound counterintuitive that when outside threats decrease, we manipulate ourselves into finding new ones, even if they are completely benign. However, researchers found exactly that; we are often tricked by our own perception and see threats that aren't actually there.

So in an attempt to explore our misconceptions, Reddit user ThexLoneWolf made a post on the platform, asking everyone to list the things that society portrays as dangerous but in reality are pretty safe. From animals to medical procedures, here are some of the most popular replies they've received.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Wolves. Wolf attacks on people are so rare they have individual entries on the Wikipedia page.

GrymEdm , Jonathan lajoie/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Sending your kids outside to play. Go. Outside. It’s good for them.

DiscoJuneBug , Allan Mas/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Foxes. For some reason my local fb group ALWAYS seems to post about when they see a fox in town like “careful on your walks”

Do you think foxes EAT PEOPLE????

Autistic-Teddybear , Pixabay/pexels Report

tenrec-12
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I mean, you should be cautious, but mostly because of rabies risk.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Vaccines. They are extremely safe and effective despite what a very loud few say.

evilpercy , RF._.studio/pexels Report

franoisbouzigues
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
1 hour ago

30 years ago, nobody was afraid of vaccines. So enraging to see erradicated diseases reappearing

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Movies really do sharks dirty. Wouldn’t say they’re completely safe, but definitely no where near as dangerous as perceived to be.

anon , Guryan /pexels Report

meeubank36
Saddest_Lion
Saddest_Lion
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Y’know, the thing about a shark, he’s got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes."

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Nuclear power.

ProductFinal1910 , Markus Distelrath/pexels Report

patriciakersting
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nuclear power is quite safe; it’s the radioactive waste we need to worry about.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe I do risk assessment for a living.

Humans are terrible at assessing risk, in general.

flyover_liberal , Tima Miroshnichenko/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe MSG.

LightyearKissthesky9 , Douglas Muth/flickr Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Black bears are pretty harmless. They *can* kill you, but usually would rather leave you alone.

bluegiant85 , Enric Cruz López/pexels Report

marshalldavies
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank goodness I live in Australia where there's virtually no dangerous wildlife, haha..../s (just in case)

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Small bubbles in an IV line aren’t going to [unalive] you like the movies. The amount of panicked patients I’ve had is wild.

truecolors110 , Navy Medicine/flickr Report

professormcgonagallminerva
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago

When injecting syringes they usually flick at it to remove air bubbles even though they’re relatively harmless because they’re too small to do anything

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe This is kind of a meta answer, but I’ve injured myself a lot more doing stupid projects around the house than I have while on duty in an actual dangerous industrial jobsite. Universally because I didn’t do a proper pre-work analysis and ensure I was using PPE.

MadisonPearGarden , Ksenia Chernaya/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Quicksand. We were misled by '80s action films. It's pretty hard to actually die in it.



(Conversely, regular old riptides in the ocean are WAY more dangerous than people think).

smathna , Martin Hearn/flickr Report

byzantiume2
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Maybe because I was fairly coastal, but our school safety things in elementary schools always brushed on sand (not quicksand but same idea with the big sand piles for winter) and water safety - don't dive where you can't see, for rivers and sea, don't fight the current etc.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Flying on a plane. You are more likely to die in a car crash than a plane crash.

ohnoitslemur , Skitterphoto /pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Being a cop. Logging is over six times more dangerous. 

Plodderic , Kindel Media/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Eating slightly out of date food.

anon , watthhekshudiputhere/reddit Report

acey-ace16
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or _very_ out of date tinned goods. As long as the tin is intact and hasn't "blown" the contents will still be safe to eat.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Bees and wasps. I used to get stung a lot when I was a kid but I learned that if you don't wave your arms like a lunatic they'll leave you a lone. Also don't throw rocks at their nest and you should be okay.

shaka_sulu , Oktavianus Mulyadi/pexels Report

chanakaufman87_2
CK
CK
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bees don't sting for no reason, but yellow jackets are a******s.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Living in Chicago, I did it for 10 years, still don't own a bulletproof vest.

Inside-Bid-1889 , Leon Macapagal/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe I’m sure other people have said, but trick or treating. Any danger in d***s or razor blades in candy is wildly overblown in actuality I think there have been only one or two instances of someone actually being malicious with their candy handouts.

Jconnor35 , Charles Parker/pexels Report

debrastolle
Just-4-2day
Just-4-2day
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I've x-rayed candy during Halloween for years. I have never found any foreign objects in any of the candy. I would put coins or paperclips on the tray with the candy so the children can see what metal looks like in an x-ray.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Alligators. They are big and look scary but don't generally attack humans and don't consider us prey. Florida has millions of gators but only averages like 8 unprovoked attacks per year with about one fatal death every 3 years. They are dangerous to small pets, however, and I'm pretty sure many of those attacks are from trying to save a pet. But alligators are everywhere is Florida so it's quite surprising how few attacks there are.

Wizzdom , Los Muertos Crew/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Nuclear waste, specifically the high-level spent fuel that needs to be dropped in cooling ponds for years. Make no mistake, it can absolutely [unalive] you if you’re exposed to the neutron emissions, but once it’s cooled off, it’s melted down into glass and sealed away in concrete casks. For all intents and purposes, these casks are indestructible; you could hit them with a runaway train and they wouldn’t break open. They can also be sealed away in deep boreholes underground for billions of years, more than enough time for the radioactive elements to decay to harmless amounts. When it’s handled correctly, nuclear waste may be the safest kind of waste there is. Ash from coal power plants emits far more radioactive particles than a nuclear reactor ever will, and it’s handled way less responsibly.

ThexLoneWolf , Savannah River Site/flickr Report

patriciakersting
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it’s so safe, why is there 88,000 metric tons of it sitting around in concrete cylinders? “The U.S. has 88,000 metric tons of spent fuel in nuclear power plants in around 30 states and adds 2,000 tons each year. Right now, U.S. nuclear power plants store the spent fuel in giant concrete cylinders that are more than 10 feet tall with layers of concrete and stainless steel several inches thick.” Per WHYY.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Anxiety/Panic Attacks. you'll feel like you're having a Medical Emergency, but you're not.

defunkman , David Garrison/pexels Report

ohxrkqra
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Nasty things. I have anxiety disorder, so I don't know what causes most of mine, but I don't wish these on anyone.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe A lot of 3rd-world travel destinations; just because a country is poor doesn't mean that the people are robbers/murderers.

ColgateHourDonk , marcos quinteiro/pexels Report

chanakaufman87_2
CK
CK
Community Member
1 hour ago

It doesn't mean that "the people" are robbers and murderers, but it can mean that the robbers have more incentive to go after tourists.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe My step mom is convinced that if a steak has any pink in the middle (I'm talking about anything less then well done) that its raw and will give you Salmonella.

Dragon_Knight99 , Dmitriy Ganin/pexels Report

annejones6050
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

Chicken is the one you need to cook thoroughly. You can eat beef raw if you like.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Going in the ocean. Talking to those people afraid of seaweed.

VanManDom , Anastasiya Vragova/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Silica packets say ,'Do not eat' on them because they are a choking hazard, not because they're poisonous.

l06ic , Scott Brown/flickr Report

ohxrkqra
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Note that some of them have a coating of cobalt chloride - a moisture indicator that turns from blue to pink when moist - and CoCl2 is toxic and allergenic. However, the concentration is so low that it isn't going to poison you unless you ingest large amounts. You're much more likely to either choke on it, or if it is CoCl2 coated you could get a reaction if you are allergic (it is a surprisingly common allergen).

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Using a sharp knife in cooking. It's actually far more dangerous to use a dull knife.

Tribalbob Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe My dad is an electrician, and he taught me when I was pretty young how to fix electrical things, so I am always amused at how terrified people are by anything to do with electricity.

funky_grandma , Emmanuel Ikwuegbu/pexels Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

As the daughter of an electrical engineer, I tend to be amazed by how un-terrified people are by electricity.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Changing the brakes on your car. They're trivially easy to do, don't require any special tools outside of a torque wrench, and dealer and mechanic prices are outrageous (parts can be found online for a fraction of the dealer price at places like AutoHausAZ, and shop rates for labor are super expensive). It's pretty hard to screw up, and can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

boxsterguy , Mikhail Nilov/pexels Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Roller Coasters and Amusement Park Rides: While these rides may seem scary, they are designed with strict safety regulations and are statistically very safe.

thinktaj , Nati/pexels Report

natamirrash_1
Rayl
Rayl
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not true. There are no ISO standards for amusement rides. Even similar rides are constructed differently. Worst of all, the security system is designed for the average adult and is not suitable for children.

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Spiders in your house.

jonpertwee2 , Jim, the Photographer/flickr Report

31 Things People Perceive As Dangerous That Are Actually Pretty Safe Tandem Skydiving - strongest safety statistics of any type of jump, with only 0.003 fatalities per thousand jumps over the past 10 years. You're more likely to be struck by lightning or win the lottery than to die on a tandem skydive. Only done it twice, but such an incredible experience and rush....

NIstcomp111 , Tom Fisk/pexels Report

marshalldavies
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Of those options, my preference would be winning the lottery

