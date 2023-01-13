Bored Panda selected the most interesting answers for this list, so scroll down, and maybe you'll also learn something new today. After all, we're not aware that we don't know something, until we learn of its existence. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and if there's anything you learned 'too late' in life that you think others might not know about yet, be sure to share it in the comments!

One Reddit user wanted to know what people learned just recently that they should've already known years ago. The answers varied from silly to serious, with some people dipping deep into self-discovery, which could've saved them a lot of tears and confusion in the past. From Froot Loops all being the same flavor to mourning relationships with your friends, folks were eager to share their newfound knowledge with others.

"You live and you learn" — can't really argue with that one. And while the older we get, the more knowledge we acquire, some lessons just manage to get past us for way too long. But there's no shame in learning anything at any age! (Well, maybe a little).

#1 Doves are literally just white pigeons.



Not similar, or related to, the exact same bird.



Pigeons with white privilege

#2 Friend breakups can hurt just as much, if not more, than romantic ones.

#3 Tall, white, loud men get more respect than anyone, no matter how stupid they are.

#4 That it's ok to take a day for me.

#5 « Everything worth doing is worth doing half-a*s ». You can do a part of something it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. You can clean a room and not the whole house. You can eat a salad with your burger. We have a tendency to be « everything has to be done 110% » or it’s not worth it. I think about people who laugh at people taking a diet soda with a burger: well why the hell not? You don’t have to be all in 100% and that makes the pressure more bearable sometimes!

#6 Quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friends.



I started to notice that most of my friends weren’t really my friends, only drinking buddies, and it hindered my process of getting sober for awhile. i didn’t want to lose them. but then i realized that if they couldn’t be with me in my sobriety journey, they couldn’t be in my life at all.



I’m 67 days into cutting back, and twelve days into not touching alcohol at all. my life is better without those people. i only have three friends now but it’s worth it. the support and encouragement i get from them outweighs the sadness of losing everyone else.

#7 It's better to be alone than in an unfulfilling/abusive relationship.



Don't continue dating someone if you constantly think "give it time, things might get better". That puts you in a never ending loop that becomes more difficult to get out of as time goes on.

#8 That if I am unfulfilled as an individual my partner will never be able to fulfill me either. Similar to if you don’t love yourself you can’t unconditionally love others.

#9 Other women know how to clasp their bra behind their back. As a teen I learned to clasp it in front of me then twist it around awkwardly... and then never stopped doing that

#10 I didn’t know how much of an impact making my bed in the morning had on me.

#11 Not to mess with my birth control, the hormone unbalance was a unpleasant experience.

#12 Not recently, but I learned that being your own friend is one of the best things you can do for yourself. The only time in my life I started making friends was when I started being my own friend first, taking care of my health, going to the gym, taking myself out, exploring on my own, and learning on my own. Not only did it help me make friends, but it also helped me feel less lonely, as I really started enjoying my own company! I became an interesting person to be

#13 I didn’t learn it recently but I learned it earlier in life, don’t share stuff with your coworkers. Just mind your own business.

#14 Don't compare yourself with someone else. You are not them and you do not have their abilities or weaknesses. Use your yardstick on you. Compare yourself in terms of how you have done in the past. It is more accurate. And be kind to yourself if you are making strides and mistakes.

#15 That the morning after pill has weight restrictions and if you are over a certain weight they will probably not work on you.

Also, more women and children get killed in car accidents because the airbag is not meant for women, it is made for a man.

Products made by men does not always work on women. Just saying.

#16 A consistent sleep schedule and plenty of sleep every night actually works. It won’t cure your depression/chronic illness/various maladies, but it makes it much easier to face them in the morning. And when I say morning, I mean it: even if you’re semi-nocturnal like me, it is so much easier to get important stuff done during the day.



This is the most annoying realisation I’ve had all year, but brains simply work better when they are rested and refreshed.

#17 I thought you could only put one thing in the oven at a time.

#18 my blood type

#19 It's "piqued my interest," not "peaked."

#20 Replace your pillows every 1–2 years. Lots of mold and allergens get stuck in there. I finally stopped feeling sick when I changed them out.

#21 If you're going to take inappropriate selfies, disable the photo sync to your mom's icloud first.

#22 How to budget my money.... I've cycled in and out of debt for years, could have been really ahead, never knew. Someone taught me and I'm blown away at how remarkably "easy" it is now that I know.



#23 Exercising does actually feel good and it’s not just pretentious claims made by fit af influencers!

#24 I recently started dating someone about a week and a half ago and he seems so healthy. Everything he says is with intention and it seems so out of this world to me. I've had so many bad relationships and friendships and people just mistreating me that I almost don't know what to do with myself.

I learned that it's okay to trust what someone is saying and forgiving people that hurt you in the past (WITHOUT giving them too much energy, aka. Having to look past them, etc.) Is so healing. I hope this relationship really is healthy and I'm hoping for a better future with him by my side. Yes I know this is super early but I finally understand the phrase. "When you know, you know" I'm 30 btw.

#25 Froot Loops are all the same flavor

#26 What getting tires rotated actually means.



Also that the line in Billy Joel's "We didn't start the fire" is "trouble in the Suez" not "trouble in the sewers."

#27 That cows only produce milk after they've had a baby. Farmers forcibly impregnate them and take their calves away so they can sell the milk to humans. I always thought they just made milk all the time, which seems stupid in retrospect.

#28 TV screens are measured diagonally

#29 Attachment styles. I'd rule out at least 5 guys that I dated and caused heartache a lot sooner if I had known about attachments styles, particularly Avoidant Attachment styles.



Like narcism, I can now avoid these types of people BUT it came at a great cost to my heart.

#30 Not super recently, but way too late in life: Don't rinse after brushing your teeth. Why is nobody going around telling people that? We had a whole toothbrushing course in primary school, and they never even mentioned it.

#31 Jogging slowly is still running.

#32 If your toilet tank is constantly draining and refilling don’t wait 4 months to fix it. Your water bill is going to be f*****g crazy

#33 I did not know that the need to pee all the time would start well before the third trimester. I was very unprepared and wondered why these things weren't more commonly discussed or at least why the women in my life hadn't warned me about them

#34 my own worth.

#35 That lint rollers have more then 1 layer.

#36 Practice doesn’t make perfect

#37 Babies can’t drink water before 6months old