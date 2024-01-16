Redditor u/Boring-Advice7763 wanted to learn more about how time can affect people’s opinions on things they do and don’t like. They asked members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community what it was that they started to dislike more and more the older they got, and redditors had plenty to share, covering everything from social media to loud noises, and much more. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below and see if you’ve started to dislike any of them yet yourself.

Many things tend to change over time, be it finding out that broccoli is actually not that bad or learning that crocheting can be fun even when you’re less than 70 years old. But even though time can change a person’s views on nearly everything, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s changed for the more positive.

#1 People. I used to be a people person, but people ruined it.

#2 Loud noises.

#3 Going out and partying

#4 Fashion trends. Loved them when I was younger. Now I feel like a crotchety old woman when I look at low rise jeans coming back in disgust.



Now I get why older people sometimes get stuck in a decade clothing wise.

#5 Every workplace feeling like high school. Just do your job, get paid, quit b****hing about everybody else, and go home and enjoy your free time.

#6 I just know I like cancelled plans more and more now

#7 Apps. I shouldn’t need to download an app for everything

#8 Waiting for things/other people. My patience has gotten progressively worse

#9 Other drivers.



As you get older you begin to realize just how stupid the average driver is. It’s appalling, and I’m tired of having to constantly prevent accidents.

#10 Aging. In myself, I don't feel any different to 30 years ago. But my knee usually hurts, my back frequently hurts, and recently I've been getting sharp pains at the base of my spine. Getting old sucks it's just better than the alternative.

#11 People with no manners or civility.

#12 Social media. Literally f*****g everything about it. Grown people making f*****g staged videos for likes.



GO TO THERAPY!

#13 Anytime the grocery store rearranges itself. Goddamnit, it’s taco Tuesday, I shouldn’t have to hunt for the tortillas

#14 Shopping. Especially clothes shopping. I used to enjoy it. Now I find it mostly a chore.

#15 Loud cars and trucks. I genuinely think it’s noise pollution and should be illegal.

#16 How rigged everything is in favour of rich people's interests, making maximum profit and screwing everyone at every possible opportunity.



Late stage capitalism, in my view is driven by pure psycopathy.

#17 Starting to get really tired of manufactured outrage. Every day, there's something new to be outraged about across pretty much all spectrums. Politics, sports figures, celebrities, even just general life things that people write articles about, or tweet about, or whatever.



Constant outrage to get clicks and eyeballs. Gotta get people all riled up and steaming mad. Just getting sick of it, day in and day out. I don't know if there's an actual term for it, but to me I'd call it outrage fatigue.

#18 -gestures vaguely-

#19 The lack of compassion in the world

People who are more concerned with winning than understanding

I feel we would all make so much more headway if we could agree to make an honest effort to understand each other and try to work for everyone's best interest instead of constantly trying to one up each other.

#20 Normal things that sometimes don't work like they need to like the broom that just won't F*****G STAY STILL FOR A GOD DAMN SECOND ON THIS F*****G WALL And little s**t like that

#21 Dating.

#22 The internet. I came here for bluey memes and cat vids not people being d***s to each other

#23 Mail. Noting good comes by mail.

#24 watching the news, used to love it as a kid

#25 Influencers

#26 Life.

#27 Patriotism - I speak from the USA, but I think it applies to all countries. It's b******t, all this energy poured into us first, us great, us alone, Yada Yada. My country right or wrong makes for a whole lot of of wrong. As George B. Shaw said, "Patriotism is the conviction that your country is the best country in the world because you happened to be born there."

#28 How despite working a good job with ostensibly good pay, things are going backwards and opportunities contract.

#29 Everything, in fact I find myself more irrationally angry at things. What an awful feeling for sure.

#30 Religion

#31 The lack of common sense and independent thinking in the world today

#32 Bad infrastructure

#33 How my optimism that the world would get better has been crushed.



It’s 2023 and we’re going backwards on rights for almost everyone, we lionize idiots, and the environment is only slightly less f’d.

#34 People talking on speaker phone in public.



People, in general, just disregarding that other people exist.

#35 My back. It hurt less when I was younger.

#36 Current Pop music

#37 Unsolicited advice

#38 The general public

#39 Teenagers…MCR was right

#40 People who enable abuse. Not general society, I'm talking family members and neighbors and friends and spouses who let their kid get abused by their spouse because tHeY nEeD tHeIr DaD or mom.

#41 People misbehaving in public, talking on the phone in public transport often with a speaker, having hats indoors, walking slowly, not standing on the right side in the escalator.

#42 Standing in concerts

#43 Conservatism.

#44 The uber wealthy. Unchecked capitalism. Technology. Republicans. Religion. Cops. The military.







The same exact things I've been screaming about my whole life.

#45 I’m nearly 40.



What I dislike? How much all the old people around me complain about everything almost everyone who is old complains about.



I like parties, I like going out, I like people and I don’t like when plans get cancelled. I don’t care if you’re late, or early. I like new music. I like old music. I’ll hang out with 20 somethings and 60 somethings, if they’re just happy and not a buzzkill. Even a lot of teenagers have good ideas these days and seem better and smarter than when I was a kid…. Idk man, I feel like I’m getting happier as I age.





So I guess I’m starting to really dislike how much people my age complain.

#46 Sugar. I’m not a heath-nut by any means but any time I eat something sugary like candy, cake, ice cream, etc, I just feel like it’s too sweet and I feel like it’s rarely worth the calories.

#47 This one is going to get so much hate, but dogs. When I was younger I loved dogs! Had between 2 and 4 until I moved out. When I moved out I got a cat. So easy so low maintenance. Still loved dogs. Then I got a kid. I would walk the neighborhood and every single dog would loose it's mind as I walked. Then I got a job where I go into people's houses. All day everyday I get barked at. I still pet dogs, I am still cordial with them but I no longer want to own a dog.

#48 Leaving the house 😂 just let me hug my cat in pjs

#49 The expectation to socialise. Leave me alone and let me be a happy hermit.

#50 Alcohol.



Life’s better without poison

#51 Housing market, media critics (movies music and video games) and b******t gas prices that seem to change based on the whims of a pre-teens hormones.

#52 wintertime

#53 Heat

#54 People. People are disgusting. In high school I had s**t on my car door in a grocery store parking lot. It was a 8 year old sedan, base model other than having an automatic trans and power windows. I cannot fathom what brought somebody to do this other than a mental illness.



As I have grown older, all I see are people that don’t care about anybody but themselves. I see trash getting thrown out of cars weekly, if not daily. Diapers on the ground in parking lots. Drivers getting mad I am only going 9 mph over the speed limit, just to have to slow down for a tunnel 1 mile away because everybody here is afraid of tunnels for some reason. Only reason I don’t go slower is because I am likely to get hit going the speed limit. Accidents daily, if you can call them that. I don’t consider somebody weaving between lines of traffic an accident. I consider them a moron who should get fined for reckless endangerment. I have had a new car I got (precovid, when you could actually afford one) get door dings and also somebody backed into it within a few months of owning it. I only ever parked at the back of lots or away from people, so this was 100% on purpose.



If the housing market wasn’t so bad right now, I would move to the country with 20+ acres of land and not be near anybody.



Sadly, with all that said. I know I am only seeing the lower 20% (or maybe even 2%) of the population. You don’t see the people doing the good things or people picking up somebody else’s trash. You only really pay attention to filth you see doing bad or stupid things.

#55 Household items that are made of plastic.

#56 Screaming kids playing and I'm talking about the high pitched shrieks that I cannot tell if it's fun or if someone is being killed. (entirely possible where I live). I used to try to check...now I contemplate recording it and filing a noise complaint. Again, to be clear, random multiple screams, sometimes all at once. Though I live in a city proper it is a nice quiet neighborhood and the home emitting the noise are nice good people. And this is happening after dark so I think it's reasonable to expect quiet. It's a neighborhood of very very small yards and there's a great football field size park a hundred yards away. My parents would have beat me silly.

#57 AAA video game companies. It's 90% s**t now.

#58 Politics. I used to give it so much attention and energy. But it never moved the dial in my life. Now, I just try to keep my head down and take care of my business as sustainably as possible and without hurting anyone. If at any point in my life I have more influence, I can start to give politics more attention. But not anytime soon.

#59 Holidays—especially ones that involve mandated gift giving. I LOVE to give gifts and often do throughout the year (I make a mental note of people’s interests). I prefer to give gifts on a random day simply because I saw something that reminded me of someone or just because. The over commercialism of holidays nowadays is just awful.