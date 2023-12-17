ADVERTISEMENT

We often form opinions about others based on the words they say, the actions they take, even the clothes that they wear, and since it's impossible to see the world through their eyes, we have to be extra careful with our perceptions.

At least, that's the theory, which in practice can be really hard. So when Reddit user DolphinsR4evr made a post on the platform, asking everyone "What is something you have a hard time not judging people about?", many had something to share.

From littering to neglecting pets, here are the submissions that received the most attention.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Poor treatment of pets.

u/FirehawkLS1 added: 

I see that often (I volunteer at our local shelter) and it really makes me angry seeing the people come in and just surrender the dog because they couldn't be bothered to put in the time and dedication. Dogs aren't a damn appliance. They are a living breathing being with feelings. There honestly should be a database that those people get added to that prevents them from ever having a dog in the future if that's the reason why they are surrendering a dog (or any other animal). And I get that there are legimate reasons for surrendering an animal (owner dies and surviving family cannot properly care for it, loss of housing and job, etc).

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Leaving trash in nature or anywhere really. I don't get it.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others I hate people who feel the need to constantly bring others down and make them feel bad about things they enjoy. It's so sad to watch someone's enthusiasm about their hobby deflate because another person decided to be a d**k about it.

Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like what do you gain from it? You made someone sad and feeling bad about themselves. Great. What does that do for you?

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People pressuring other people to do something after the other people have already said no

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People who don't use their turn signals.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Being extremely loud in public place or restaurants and bragging

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Not cleaning up after their dog. Just get a doggy bag ppl

Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe all the morons that bag it up and then walk away from the bag. smh

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others When they shove their religion in other peoples’ faces

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Anyone who participates in that awful tradition of slamming someone’s face into their birthday cake.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others being proud of being awful and absolute a**holes to their children

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People with loud cars or people that drive like they own the road

Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yesterday I'm coming home on the expressway, doing a Fast Speed in the fast speed lane, and some guy doing 95-100ish zooms up on me, and then rapidly pulls into the center lane to go around me...at the same time a driver in the right lane was shifting into the center lane (had his signal on for the right amount of time). So glad the guy on the right was paying attention, because dumbass "I own this road" would have slammed into him otherwise.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People with no sense of self awareness, so they stop in the middle of walkways/entrances/crosswalks for no reason.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People who use their phones on full volume in public. It’s one thing for kids, but I keep seeing adults doing it. I just cannot imagine being that self centered. I’m seeing it way too often.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Mistreating folks in the customer service industry.

Adrian
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When dating, pay attention to how your date treats service workers...

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People with enormously obese pets that can barely walk. It’s not cute, they are not a “chonker,” you just kind of suck.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People smoking around their kids.

Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chainsmoking in the house too. We have tar coming out of the walls now - I don't even think my abandoned plan of using TSP was worth it, it's so deep in there that the whole thing should be stripped down to the bones.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others I find it hard to muster up sympathy for people who die doing exciting but dangerous activities. Free climbing? Scaling a building to dangle your feet for Instagram? Free diving? Cave diving? Motorcycle tricks on the highway?

I’m sorry to the family for the loss, but like… they died voluntarily doing something completely unnecessary and super risky.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others When someone outgoing “adopts” a shy person. “I'm gonna make you more talkative!!” Stfu, and mind your own business, you weirdo.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People who decline vaccinations for their children.

They just "know better" with zero real education on anything remotely related to science behind vaccinations.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others A parent leaving and ignoring one family to get a new SO and raise that person's children.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People who “declaw” their cats

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Bragging about not reading books. Please stay away from me.

Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Books are awesome. They give you comprehension skills, teach how to solve real world problems, and make you more observant and intelligent about the world!!

Drivers who don't stop at crosswalks for pedestrians.

People who’ve been in a difficult situation, got themselves out of it (usually with some sort of luck or help) then look down on people currently in that same situation because they themselves were able to get themselves out therefore so should others.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Constant aggression at the slightest thing. Could be a mental health issue, but lashing out isn't the answer. I just wish the mental health system wasn't completely useless now.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others When their kids are acting up and they’re ignoring it and/or doing nothing to try to stop it

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People who act tough.

I can't take them seriously.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others People who DECIDE to have kids when they aren't in a position to raise them

OR,

having kids with someone you knew damn well wasn't fitted to be a parent but that's convenient because you want kids and then complain how bad parents they are.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others How well taken care of their pets are.

CJK
CJK
CJK
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? Like they take care of their pets too well? What am I missing here?

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others people who do the whole 'competitive misery' thing. or similarly, people like the woman I work with constantly feel the need to act like my pain (and anyone else who mentions being in pain) couldn't possibly be as bad as hers and it's just very s***ty 

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because you have suffered more (this might be 100% true) than someone, it does not invalidate how they’re suffering too.

Excessive PDA.

People who complain about a situation and do nothing about it.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others Overly "performative" people. Not just bragging, but... I know a guy for whom the act of reading is something you have to do in Starbucks in the hope someone will comment on the book he's reading, not actually about the act of reading.

35 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge Others When people knock or doors and try to preach or give you a word about their religion. Especially if you’re clearly trying to leave

Whether they wash their hands after a bathroom break. Game changer

