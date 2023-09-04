“We Had Never Seen Her Behave Like This”: Woman Gets Perfect Revenge On Thieving Roommate

Ah, the beginning of a new chapter in life, college: a journey of learning, making new friends, and of course, adapting to life with new roommates. You say goodbye to the comforts of your old life and step into a new beginning, surrounded by people who, for the most part, are strangers to you. Days are filled with lectures, university gatherings, and parties, all while enjoying the company of new friends.

However, amidst this change, some weird things can start to happen. Initially, it’s a gift card that seems to have vanished into thin air. At first, you think that you may have simply misplaced it. Yet, as time passes, the same thing happens to another roommate, making you suspicious.

This is exactly what happened to redditor u/CharmingUniversity98, who shared their story about a thieving roommate on the internet. Luckily, karma has a way of making things work out in the end and the thief got what they deserved.

Woman’s life with roommates turns sour after she realised her stuff started going missing

After she figured out who the thief was she came up with the perfect revenge plan

Having a roommate can mean you’re a student, a young professional, or just looking to save money. Some people become close friends with their roommates, while others keep it simple and consider them just people they live with.

Sharing living expenses with a roommate is a smart choice for saving money, especially for young professionals. Most people first live with roommates when they go to college. In college, institutions often help pair roommates, making it easier. But after college, it’s not as simple. Living with a close friend might seem like a straightforward solution, but getting along socially doesn’t guarantee a smooth living situation.

The story of redditor u/CharmingUniversity98 might be intriguing, and it could seem like karma had its way with the thief when she accidentally left her wallet in a roommate’s car. However, it would be more correct to let proper authorities deal out justice. If you think your roommate might be stealing, here’s what you can do.

Check what your roommate has taken from you. If it’s not worth much, like low-value stuff, don’t bother reporting it to the police, even though you can do that easily online. Just remember, they might call you in for an interview later, which could be a hassle. But if your roommate has swiped valuable things like jewelry or pricey clothes, then it’s a good idea to file a police report.

Before you go ahead, make sure it’s your roommate who took the stuff. Think if anyone else could have done it. If you’re sure it was your roommate, try talking to them calmly first. If they deny it and you still believe they did it, then go ahead and report it to the police. After they investigate, your roommate might end up facing theft charges if there’s enough proof.

Apart from reporting theft to the police, you can also consider taking your roommate to court for what’s called “trespass against goods.” To do this, you’ll need to prove in court that your roommate deliberately took, used, or damaged your things without your permission, even if they returned them undamaged.

When it comes to your roommate going through your personal stuff, you might be able to sue your roommate for “trespass to land” if you can show that they entered your room without your permission. If they claim they had permission as a tenant, you can argue that they exceeded that permission by entering your room, which should have been off-limits to them.

If your case for “trespass against goods” or “trespass to land” is successful, the court may order your roommate to compensate you for using your stuff without permission or stay out of your room in the future.

But why do people steal? Stealing can happen for reasons like jealousy, feeling bad about oneself, or pressure from peers. It can also stem from social issues, like feeling left out or unappreciated. Sometimes, people steal to show their independence, rebel against family or friends, or simply because they don’t value themselves or others.