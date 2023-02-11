My favorite material for drawing is watercolor. Watercolor looks like a living being because it "breathes", and it is not always possible to predict the final result. It has something to do with emotions or elements. Sometimes artistic surprises happen in the process of creating a painting or drawing. This unpredictability makes watercolor works unique every time. It is impossible to repeat the same result. But successful results and beautiful surprises can be saved.

If you make a digital illustration based on the original drawing, you will be able to get a good and beautiful artistic print. Thus, the best results will stay with you and will continue to please you. Original works will be in Personal collections and art prints will become part of the design of the wall of the home gallery, postcards, posters, printing on fabric and so on.

