My favorite material for drawing is watercolor. Watercolor looks like a living being because it "breathes", and it is not always possible to predict the final result. It has something to do with emotions or elements. Sometimes artistic surprises happen in the process of creating a painting or drawing. This unpredictability makes watercolor works unique every time. It is impossible to repeat the same result. But successful results and beautiful surprises can be saved.

If you make a digital illustration based on the original drawing, you will be able to get a good and beautiful artistic print. Thus, the best results will stay with you and will continue to please you. Original works will be in Personal collections and art prints will become part of the design of the wall of the home gallery, postcards, posters, printing on fabric and so on.

 

#1

Watercolor Art Print "Key Thoughts"

Watercolor Art Print "Key Thoughts"

Summa_Rerum
#2

Watercolor Affirmations "Harmony And Balance"

Watercolor Affirmations "Harmony And Balance"

Summa_Rerum
#3

Watercolor Drawing. The Twin Sisters Series: "Summer Flowers"

Watercolor Drawing. The Twin Sisters Series: "Summer Flowers"

Summa_Rerum
#4

Watercolor Art Print

Watercolor Art Print

Summa_Rerum
#5

Watercolor Drawing. The Twin Sisters Series: "Purple Lilies"

Watercolor Drawing. The Twin Sisters Series: "Purple Lilies"

Summa_Rerum
#6

Watercolor Art Print

Watercolor Art Print

Summa_Rerum
#7

Watercolor Drawing. The Twin Sisters Series

Watercolor Drawing. The Twin Sisters Series

Summa_Rerum
#8

Watercolor Art Print

Watercolor Art Print

Summa_Rerum
#9

Watercolor Collage "The Mirror Of Nature"

Watercolor Collage "The Mirror Of Nature"

Summa_Rerum
#10

Watercolor Affirmations "Harmony And Love"

Watercolor Affirmations "Harmony And Love"

Summa_Rerum
#11

Watercolor Illustration: "Aquarius"

Watercolor Illustration: "Aquarius"

Summa_Rerum
#12

Watercolor Art Print

Watercolor Art Print

Summa_Rerum
#13

Watercolor Illustration: "Cancer"

Watercolor Illustration: "Cancer"

Summa_Rerum
#14

Watercolor Illustration: "Gemini"

Watercolor Illustration: "Gemini"

Summa_Rerum
#15

Watercolor Affirmations "Harmony And Relaxation"

Watercolor Affirmations "Harmony And Relaxation"

Summa_Rerum
#16

Watercolor Art Print

Watercolor Art Print

Summa_Rerum
