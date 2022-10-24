Woman On Twitter Shares How This “Criminal Cat” Got Escorted From A Botanical Garden For Loitering At “Inopportune Moments”

They say that cats rule the internet. And that is not an overstatement.

There are so many pictures and videos of cats—regular Joe Schmo felines as well as meowebrities—on the internet doing all sorts of ridiculous things that many forget that cats actually have a purpose on this lovely planet of ours. Among many other things, they excel as pest control experts.

This one botanical garden actually has a number of cats living inside it for this very reason. But even here, the cats manage to find their way on to the internet and go viral. And one cat is now in the spotlight, raising more questions than there are answers at this point.

Despite what the internet might lead you to believe about cats, they do actually have a very important function, and that is pest control

Squid biologist and creator of the SquidMobile, Sarah McAnulty, has recently visited the Longwood Gardens, a spectacular botanical garden located a short drive west from Philadelphia, PA. But instead of experiencing the garden’s rich history and vast variety of flora, the one thing that was on Sarah’s mind (and by proxy, on the internet’s mind) is what the heck did Persimmon do?!

Well, this one botanical garden has loads of them for this very reason, but it also has to deal with whatever shenanigans they might be up to

OK, context time: besides flora, Longwood Gardens is also home to some fauna in the form of cats. And there are loads of them. But Sarah’s recent tweet that followed her visit to the garden refers to a particular one—an orange tabby by the name of Persimmon.

You see, Sarah recalls seeing an orange cat being escorted out of the Longwood gardens by one of the employees. This piqued the biologist’s interest and so she asked about it. The man escorting the cat sighed and said “He shows up at the most inopportune moments”. Sarah joked that she now wants an entire sitcom about their relationship. [Cue the intro to any cinematic iteration of the Garfield show.]

Following biologist Sarah McAnulty’s tweet about Persimmon the orange tabby’s arrival at an “inopportune moment”, folks started sharing their run-ins with her

But that is a legit question. What are these inopportune moments? What did Persimmon do? Does this happen often? Where do I subscribe for more Persimmon content? Well, we did some digging, and here’s what we found.

As mentioned before, Longwood Gardens is home to many cats. The garden’s website explains that the origins of these cats are mostly unknown, but they now live there and are taken care of to the fullest extent in exchange for entertainment, companionship, and elite pest control services.

Persimmon and many other cats are there to keep the pest problem at bay and each have their own territories to guard

So, it comes as no surprise that many folk reacted to Sarah’s now-viral tweet with pictures and stories of how they happened to meet Persimmon. We also know the cat’s name because of a tweeter, and they also claim it’s a she.

The website as well as tweeters have speculated that Persimmon was probably being relocated back to her respective territory. Turns out, each cat is responsible for their own little space in the garden, but for whatever reason, this one left her post in favor of doing cat things.

Folks online speculate that the cat was probably being booted because they were supposed to be elsewhere or to avoid crowded places

According to folks on Twitter, Persimmon is a friendly cat as she would have probably spent a long time on this person’s lap, if not for another relocation out of the dining room as it was off limits. She also loves pets (meow, meow and meow), and has no problems doing what cats do best, and that is sleeping (meow, meow, and meow).

There were also other speculations that the cat was just in an area with a lot of foot traffic, and being less than a foot tall in a crowd is anything but safe. But is that an “inopportune moment”? Sure, like this one tweeter pointed out, “inopportune moments” can describe any cat on this planet, but I digress.

Well, Sarah was quite surprised to see many people recognize this particular cat from her simple description. And those who did not recognize the cat still shared some pictures of their own orange cats. Whatever the case, many said that they would watch this particular sitcom, and now it has to happen at this point.

And those who had no idea who Persimmon was shared their own orange cats, giving off more of the same aura as Persimmon

And before you go wondering why a botanical garden might need cats as pest control, let’s put it into perspective: when you have hundreds, if not thousands, of species of plants that may or may not have a price tag closer to that of a brand new 2023 Ford F-150 truck, and millions of ways to destroy them, it’s nice to make sure some mice or moles or whatever else that like to wreak havoc on the regular do not destroy them one day. There’s more reasons, but this is one of the key ones.

The original tweet went viral with nearly 60,000 likes and over 3,200 retweets

It didn’t take long for Sarah’s tweet to go viral with nearly 60,000 likes and over 3,200 retweets. And to make some online headlines along the way. You can check out the tweet here, and see more of Longwood Gardens’ cats here.

