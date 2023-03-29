The Simpsons is well-known for its humorous take on various aspects of popular culture, whether it's to ridicule personality archetypes or make clever allusions to make its episodes seem more intriguing. Some episodes even include subtle references to historic events, movies, and even art.

These instances are eagerly discovered and shared by the fans of the show. One such fan, known as Criminalsimpsons on Twitter, has compiled numerous side-by-side comparisons of these references with their original inspirations.

In this post, we have gathered The Simpsons' recreation of historic photographs, and invite you to explore more of these fascinating references on Criminalsimpsons' Twitter page.

More info: twitter.com | Instagram