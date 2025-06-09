The Cringiest And Most Viral Moments From 2025 Tony Awards, Including An Actress’s “Rude” Sign
The 78th Tony Awards took place last night (June 8) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony, which honors the most outstanding achievement in Broadway productions over the past year, was hosted by British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony for The Color Purple in 2015.
Purpose, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, took home the award for Best Play, while Maybe Happy Ending received six awards, including Best Musical and Leading Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard won Best Revival of a Musical, with Nicole Scherzinger taking home the award for Leading Actress in a Musical.
The ceremony was marked by historic firsts, highly anticipated reunions, and a few cringe-worthy moments from some of the most extravagant figures in musical theater.
Here are the 15 most talked-about moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.
Keanu Reeves receives a sensual dance from Jonathan Groff
The Matrix actor was straddled by Broadway icon Jonathan Groff during a performance of Mack The Knife from Jonathan’s Bobby Darin musical, Just In Time.
Jonathan stood on Keanu’s armrests, crouching lower and lower and touching Keanu’s chest.
Seated in the front row, Keanu played along with the performance of his Matrix Resurrections co-star, screaming and doing a rock hand sign.
“That’s one way to get a leg up on the competition!” one netizen said of the unexpected moment.
“I had completely wiped the last Matrix from my mind so I was like, ‘Does he... does he even know him?’” another shared.
Cole Escola sprinting to the stage after winning their first Tony
The Oh, Mary! actor and creator didn’t want to risk getting played off by Cynthia Erivo’s singing, so they raced to the stage as soon as their name was called, determined to maximize every single second of their speech.
The 38-year-old beat out George Clooney, nominated for Good Night, and Good Luck, Jon Michael Hill and Harry Lennix, who both starred in Purpose, Daniel Dae Kim, nominated for Yellow Face, and Louis McCartney, who portrayed Vecna in the Stranger Things play.
With their win, Cole became the first openly nonbinary performer to earn an acting Tony Award for a play and for a role they wrote themselves: a Civil War–era Mary Todd Lincoln who dreams of becoming a cabaret star.
Oprah and Cynthia Erivo recreate the “finger-holding” interview
During her opening act, the Wicked actress paid homage to some of Broadway’s most iconic musicals, including Annie and Sunset Boulevard.
At one point, Cynthia was walking from backstage to center stage when Oprah suddenly appeared to offer her support.
The two recreated Cynthia and Ariana Grande’s viral moment from the Wicked press tour that had the internet laughing last year—when the former Nickelodeon star held Cynthia’s finger in response to a question about the lyrics of Defying Gravity.
Oprah’s Tony Awards appearance was criticized on social media, with users calling it “unnecessary” and “forced.”
Sarah Paulson’s dress hits the mic
Sarah was presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play with Jean Smart when her black dress accidentally hit the microphone.
"It's fine, it's fine. It's a man-eating dress," the American Horror Story actress quipped.
"You stole my joke," Jean protested. "I did steal your joke," Sarah responded as the two stars broke into laughter.
The award was given to comedian Cole Escola, who won for their role as First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!
Ariana Grande was nowhere to be seen
Fans were disappointed that Ariana Grande did not attend the Tony Awards, especially since her Wicked co-star was hosting the ceremony.
The two took the internet by storm during the film’s press tour last year, often becoming emotional as they reflected on how deeply the musical had resonated with audiences.
People did get to enjoy their voices together in March at the 97th Academy Awards, where they opened the show with a medley of Wicked’s Defying Gravity, Over the Rainbow, and Home.
Cynthia Erivo gives Oprah a brand new car
At one point during the evening, Cynthia asked Oprah to check under her chair. The legendary TV host then pulled out a package containing a toy car.
“You get a car!" Cynthia exclaimed as Oprah pulled the miniature car from the goodie bag, which also contained gummy bears.
“I've been waiting all night to do that!" Cynthia shared.
“This k*lled me,” one viewer said of the funny moment, while another commented, “Her jokes were great all night!”
However, not everyone was amused. One netizen found the joke to be “about as funny as dental surgery.”
Jennifer Simard’s “That was rude” sign
Jennifer confused viewers when she held up a sign reading “That was rude” as the winner for Best Lead Actress in a Musical was announced.
The sign referenced the viral “That was rude” line from the 2024 stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her, which has also become a popular sound bite on TikTok.
The three-time Tony nominee lost to Nicole Scherzinger, who took home her first Tony and thanked Sunset Boulevard director Jamie Lloyd for “changing [her] life forever” and making her feel like she “belongs.”
Cynthia Erivo plays off Kara Young during her acceptance speech
Cynthia warned artists that anyone taking more than 90 seconds for their acceptance speech would be played off to her singing.
The 38-year-old actress kept her word. Kara Young’s speech was interrupted by Cynthia singing Frank Sinatra’s My Way as she accepted her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Purlie Victorious. It marked her second consecutive win in that category.
While the moment was amusing to some, others found it inappropriate—especially since Kara had made history as the first Black performer to win back-to-back Tony Awards.
The much-awaited Hamilton reunion
One of the most anticipated moments from the evening came when the cast of Hamilton reunited on stage ten years after the musical's Broadway premiere.
The original cast—including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, and Anthony Ramos—performed a medley from the beloved biographical musical, which focuses on the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and the American Revolution.
At the 70th Tony Awards in 2016, the musical received a record-breaking 16 nominations and won 11 awards, including Best Musical.
Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo’s emotional “In Memoriam” performance
Sara and Cynthia performed a modern rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie to honor members of the theater community the world has lost over the past year, including James Earl Jones, Gavin Creel, Maggie Smith, and George Wendt.
"It's been a remarkable year on Broadway, but it's also been a devastating one," said the Wicked star at the start of the segment.
Sara, who was close friends with the late Gavin Creel, was visibly emotional when his photo was shown at the end of the tribute. The musical theater actor passed away from cancer at age 48 in September 2024.
Cynthia comforted Sara, wrapping her in a hug before the show cut to a commercial break.
Cole Escola thanking “Tebo from Grindr”
Cole Escola thanked the most influential people in their life while accepting Best Actor in a Play, including their mother, the cast, crew, and producers of Oh, Mary!, as well as their friends.
They also took a moment to give a shout-out to an unknown man they met on a dating app, referred to as “Tebo from Grindr.”
“Thanking ‘T-Bo from Grindr' during your acceptance speech is the funniest sh*t I've ever heard,” one netizen wrote. “Cole Escola the legend that you are.”
Another shared, “Imagine hooking up with someone on Grindr and then getting a shoutout in a tony acceptance speech. Wild.”
Natalie Venetia Belcon shooting her shot with Jason Momoa
After winning Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Buena Vista Social Club, Natalie thought about who she believed was the most attractive person in show business.
"To the band, my obsession-- well, my second obsession,” the star clarified during her acceptance speech. “The first one is Jason Momoa. Hey, Jason! How you doin'?!"
“AHHHH NATALIE SHOT HER SHOT WITH JASON MOMOA,” wrote one excited viewer.
In addition to Buena Vista, Natalie’s Broadway acting credits include Avenue Q, Rent! and Once on This Island.
Jamie Lloyd and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s dull speeches
Several viewers expected more from the pair when they delivered their acceptance speech for Sunset Blvd.
The British artists delivered what many considered to be an “unenthusiastic” speech, perhaps the result of losing their excitement after years of repeated success in musical theater.
Asked which show he would like to revive, Jamie said at the press room after his win: “Jesus Christ Superstar! I'd love to do at some point.
"There was an amazing production in London not long ago, which toured the US as well, so I don't think that'll happen anytime soon, but maybe one day."
Audra McDonald’s show-stopping Gypsy performance
The six-time Tony winner delighted viewers with a performance of Rose’s Turn from Gypsy, which premiered on Broadway in 1959.
Inspired by the early life of Gypsy Rose Lee, the musical follows a mother in the early 20th century who will do anything to make her daughters Vaudeville stars.
Audra previously received Tony Awards for her roles in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.
This year, the 54-year-old was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, which she lost to Nicole Scherzinger.
Cynthia Erivo’s memorable goodbye
The host continued to showcase her musical talent as the credits rolled, singing And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls.
Cynthia kept a comedic tone throughout the evening. When introducing the cast of Hamilton, she said, “Hamilton reinvigorated the American theater and changed not just Broadway, but how Americans view their own history,” before adding, “or so I’m told.”
Most viewers applauded the actress’ hosting skills. “Cynthia Erivo is the best Tony Awards host we’ve had in a long time!” wrote one viewer after the show.
“Petition for Cynthia Erivo to host again next year,” demanded another. “She rocked it.”
“Cynthia Erivo was suchhhh a good host,” added a third. “I think we should be hiring her every year.”