The 78th Tony Awards took place last night (June 8) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony, which honors the most outstanding achievement in Broadway productions over the past year, was hosted by British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony for The Color Purple in 2015.

Purpose, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, took home the award for Best Play, while Maybe Happy Ending received six awards, including Best Musical and Leading Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard won Best Revival of a Musical, with Nicole Scherzinger taking home the award for Leading Actress in a Musical.

The ceremony was marked by historic firsts, highly anticipated reunions, and a few cringe-worthy moments from some of the most extravagant figures in musical theater.

Here are the 15 most talked-about moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.