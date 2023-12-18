ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, my name is Ola! I create my own cute knitting patterns for dolls and animals.

I like to create everything new and interesting. In this project, I got a Christmas family of elves. They all turned out so funny and different.

More info: lovecrafts.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Christmas Elf

Christmas Elf Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#2

So Lovely, A Christmas Family

So Lovely, A Christmas Family Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Mrs Christmas

Mrs Christmas Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#4

So Lovely, A Christmas Family

So Lovely, A Christmas Family Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Christmas Elf

Christmas Elf Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Christmas Elf Doll

Christmas Elf Doll Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Mrs Christmas

Mrs Christmas Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#8

So Lovely, A Christmas Family

So Lovely, A Christmas Family Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#9

So Cute, A Christmas Elf! I Fell In Love With Him

So Cute, A Christmas Elf! I Fell In Love With Him Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Christmas Elf

Christmas Elf Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Such A Cute Idea

Such A Cute Idea Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Such A Cute Idea

Such A Cute Idea Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Olga
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish