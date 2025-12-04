Parents Let Friends Sit At Main Table For Thanksgiving, Son Annoyed To Be Placed At Overflow Table

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time for family, friends, and togetherness. But, more often than not, it descends into drama around the dinner table, clashing political opinions, and ungrateful complaints about the turkey stuffing.

One guy turned to an online community to vent after his parents gave all the seats at the main table to their friends, forcing him and his wife to sit at the overflow table… in the next room. Now he’s asking netizens if he’s right to feel a bit hurt and annoyed.

Thanksgiving is a hit and miss holiday, depending on who’s around the dinner table

One guy and his wife were visiting his parents for Thanksgiving, along with a bunch of his parents’ friends

The guy had no problem with the fact that there were many other guests, but that all changed once the turkey was served

His parents’ friends ended up taking all twelve seats at the main table, forcing him and his wife to dine at the overflow table… all alone and in a different room

His wife said it wasn’t a problem for her, but he honestly felt more than a little hurt, so he turned to an online community to ask if his feelings were justified, or if he’s just overreacting

Thanksgiving was supposed to be cozy and familiar, but the original poster (OP) ended up feeling like an extra in his own family gathering. He and his wife visited his parents’ home as they always do, expecting the usual mix of relatives and warmth. Instead, a crowd of family friends filled the space… and the dining table.

While twelve guests enjoyed the lively main table, the OP and his wife found themselves demoted to an overflow setup in another room. No laughter, no clinking glasses, no shared stories drifting their way. Just the two of them, making the best of a situation that felt strangely isolating for a holiday meant to bring people together.

Later that night, his wife asked whether the seating snub had stung, and he admitted it had. Not because he needed a spotlight seat, but because being tucked away alone made him feel like an afterthought. She shrugged it off as no big deal, but he couldn’t shake the small hurt that settled deeper and deeper the more he replayed it.

Now he’s turning to the internet, wondering if he’s overreacting or simply acknowledging a valid hurt. He insists it wasn’t about status or the main table, just the loneliness of being physically removed from the celebration. Was it an innocent oversight, or a subtle sign of thoughtlessness? Netizens are offering plenty of opinions on this one.

To be honest, OP’s parents really should have been better hosts. They knew better than anyone how many people were going to show up, and basically sending OP and his wife into Thanksgiving exile was pretty thoughtless. This particular holiday seems to create all kinds of drama year after year, but just why is that? We went looking for clues.

According to the pros at Metabolic, Thanksgiving is meant to feel warm and comforting, but a lot of people notice something different sneaking in as the holiday approaches. Rather than feeling grateful, they get tense, overwhelmed, or oddly flat vibes. They also end up wondering why an occasion based on the idea of appreciation and family time can leave them more than a little unsettled.

Here’s the thing: Thanksgiving brings with it heavy expectations. Families get together in one place, relatives travel from far and wide, and the day often becomes a measure of how well we’re doing. According to research, most people say they’re thankful, but almost 80% report some level of stress as the holiday gets closer.

The folks over at The American Institute of Stress have got some useful tips on how to keep your cool on one of the country’s most angst-ridden days, including taking a deep breath before responding to an uncomfortable question or comment, and having some topics at the ready to easily switch gears.

We’d say OP had better be real with his folks about his feelings and how they were hurt, or risk it all boiling over at next year’s Thanksgiving – now that could be uncomfortable for everyone at the table, except maybe the turkey.

What’s your take? Do you think he’s overreacting, or does he have a point? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster wasn’t overreacting and slammed his folks for their bad hosting

