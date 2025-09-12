Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband’s Final Texts To Wife Revealed After He Faked His Own Passing To Be With Mistress
Smiling couple outdoors with husbandu2019s final texts to wife revealed after he faked his own passing to be with mistress
Crime, Society

Husband’s Final Texts To Wife Revealed After He Faked His Own Passing To Be With Mistress

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Borgwardt, the wife of Wisconsin father-of-three Ryan Borgwardt, had his life turned upside down, again, after her husband was discovered alive months after he was presumed lifeless during a late-night kayaking trip.

In newly released text messages obtained by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Emily’s confusion, panic, and heartbreak are captured in real time, as her husband was in fact fleeing the country to start a new life with his online mistress.

Highlights
  • A woman’s final texts show panic after her husband vanished during a late-night kayak trip.
  • Authorities presumed the man had drowned, launching a costly 8-week search before discovering the truth.
  • He had fled to meet his online mistress in Georgia, after secretly planning his disappearance for months.

Now, details surrounding the last message Ryan sent have provided a sobering look at the calculated manipulation he used to comfort his wife while secretly preparing to disappear.

RELATED:

    Details surrounding the final conversation between Ryan Borgwardt and his wife have surfaced, a year after he faked his disappearance

    Man in brown sweatshirt speaking against a plain wall, related to husband's final texts to wife revealed story.

    Man in brown sweatshirt speaking against a plain wall, related to husband's final texts to wife revealed story.

    Image credits: Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emily spent the day messaging her husband, expressing frustration over yet another night of his unexplained absence.

    “Nothing new. I should be used to it by now. So many nights I have no idea where you are when it’s late,” she wrote.

    Ryan claimed he had “snuck out” to watch the Northern Lights and promised to “work on communication,” revealing the tension that had clearly been building in their marriage. He then painted a peaceful picture of the sky above Green Lake, describing the aurora in soothing detail.

    Looking back, it was an intentional gesture made to defuse Emily’s frustration and lull her into a false sense of reassurance.

    Ryan promised to go back, when in reality he had everything in place to run away forever

    Smiling couple sitting outdoors with husband’s final texts to wife revealed after he faked passing to be with mistress.

    Smiling couple sitting outdoors with husband’s final texts to wife revealed after he faked passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: Emily Borgwardt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emily responded with love, unaware she was being emotionally pacified in real time. She went to bed expecting him to return, still believing they had more time to work things out.

    But by 5:12 am, when he still hadn’t returned, her worry turned to desperation.

    “Where are you?”

    “Babe?”

    The final text Ryan sent came at 10:49 pm.

    “I love you… goodnight… I’ll be heading back to shore soon.”

    Unbeknownst to her, it was all part of an elaborate plan.

    Ryan planned the disappearance for months, going to great lengths to convince everyone he had lost his life

    Husband's Final Texts To Wife Revealed After He Faked His Own Passing To Be With Mistress

    Image credits: Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office

    That same day, Emily reported Ryan missing. Police found his kayak overturned on Green Lake, his life jacket floating nearby. The signs seemed to confirm Emily’s worst fears: her husband of 22 years was suddenly, inexplicably gone.

    No foul play was apparent. There were no signs of struggle or suspicious clues, just a man gone without a trace. In the absence of a body, authorities presumed he had drowned during a late-night solo paddle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What she didn’t know was that Ryan had spent months carefully orchestrating the illusion of his own death.

    He had wiped his computer, opened a new bank account, and taken out a $375,000 life insurance policy.

    In truth, he was already on the move.

    Efforts to locate him cost the state upwards of $50,000, but Ryan was already headed for Europe

    Two law enforcement officers in a boat on water during a search related to husbands final texts revealed case

    Two law enforcement officers in a boat on water during a search related to husbands final texts revealed case

    Image credits: WBAY

    After staging the scene at Green Lake, Ryan rode an electric bike 70 miles overnight to Madison. From there, he boarded a bus to Detroit, crossed into Canada, and flew from Toronto to Paris.

    His final destination was the country of Georgia, where a woman he had met online, a stranger from Uzbekistan, was waiting to start a new life with him.

    Back in Wisconsin, the community was consumed by the search. For eight weeks, volunteers, divers, drones, and helicopters combed the lake and surrounding areas. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The effort cost the state more than $50,000 and drained local resources.

    Ryan said he felt like a failure in his family life, unable to communicate with his wife, and shunned by his children

    Text messages from husband to wife revealed after he faked his own passing to be with mistress, showing apology and love.

    Text messages from husband to wife revealed after he faked his own passing to be with mistress, showing apology and love.

    Image credits: Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office

    When investigators finally found him in November 2024, he returned to the US, where he was charged with obstructing the search for his own body.

    In his interrogation, Ryan tried to explain the emotional spiral that led him to vanish.

    Family posing indoors near Christmas tree, illustrating husband's final texts to wife revealed after faking his own passing.

    Family posing indoors near Christmas tree, illustrating husband's final texts to wife revealed after faking his own passing.

    Image credits: Emily Borgwardt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It came down to the feeling of failure in about every aspect of your life,” he said, as reported by local media.

    “And you end up meeting a friend somewhere on the other side of the world that sort of has a somewhat similar story. Then the friend thing ends up turning into more.”

    Family photo of husband and wife with children outdoors, related to husband's final texts revealed after faking his passing.

    Family photo of husband and wife with children outdoors, related to husband's final texts revealed after faking his passing.

    Image credits: Emily Borgwardt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ryan explained how his relationship with his children had grown cold. Saying that they didn’t even want to spend time with him.

    “I think just the inability to feel like you can talk to your wife about some of this stuff and maybe that complete hopelessness that you have in the situation that you’re in,” he added.

    Emily filed for divorce four months after his return, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken”

    Mugshot of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit related to husband's final texts to wife revealed story.

    Mugshot of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit related to husband's final texts to wife revealed story.

    Image credits: Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office

    Last month, Ryan Borgwardt was sentenced to 89 days in county jail. The punishment was symbolic, meant to mirror the exact number of days he let his family believe he had lost his life.

    He was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution for the massive search operation his lies triggered.

    In court, he expressed remorse.

    “I deeply regret my actions and the pain I caused my family and friends.”

    Ryan Borgwardt may be back on US soil, but as far as his family is concerned, the man they know said goodbye with one last message text at 10:49 pm, August 11, 2024.

    Netizens described what happened to Ryan as a “mid life crisis on steroids”

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing husband's final texts to wife after faking his own passing to be with mistress.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing husband's final texts to wife after faking his own passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: nasucapital

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a mid life crisis, related to husband's final texts to wife revealed after faked passing story.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a mid life crisis, related to husband's final texts to wife revealed after faked passing story.

    Image credits: theComposer79

    Tweet discussing husband's final texts to wife after faking his passing to be with mistress, mentioning detectives and divorce timing.

    Tweet discussing husband's final texts to wife after faking his passing to be with mistress, mentioning detectives and divorce timing.

    Image credits: Frog521987

    Tweet by Ms. Brown reacting to husband's final texts to wife after he faked his own passing to be with mistress.

    Tweet by Ms. Brown reacting to husband's final texts to wife after he faked his own passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: tinkkytone

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing husband’s final texts to wife after he faked his passing to be with mistress.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing husband’s final texts to wife after he faked his passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: sage_metax

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a husband’s final texts to wife after faking his death to be with mistress.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a husband’s final texts to wife after faking his death to be with mistress.

    Image credits: TheGirondin

    Tweet discussing a Wisconsin man faking his own passing to be with his mistress in Eastern Europe.

    Tweet discussing a Wisconsin man faking his own passing to be with his mistress in Eastern Europe.

    Image credits: ElarRealm

    Twitter reply from user Kimberly expressing sympathy for a wife and kids after husband faked his passing to be with mistress.

    Twitter reply from user Kimberly expressing sympathy for a wife and kids after husband faked his passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: 2000Hulagirl

    Tweet comment about husband's final texts to wife after faking passing, expressing thoughts on family being better off.

    Tweet comment about husband's final texts to wife after faking passing, expressing thoughts on family being better off.

    Image credits: jumpingraindrop

    Screenshot of a tweet by John Cummings replying about behavior, related to husband's final texts to wife after faking passing.

    Screenshot of a tweet by John Cummings replying about behavior, related to husband's final texts to wife after faking passing.

    Image credits: nycmofo

    Twitter reply to news about husband's final texts to wife revealed after he faked his passing to be with mistress.

    Twitter reply to news about husband's final texts to wife revealed after he faked his passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: Eviljohna

    Screenshot of a tweet reply about husband's final texts to wife after faking his own passing to be with mistress.

    Screenshot of a tweet reply about husband's final texts to wife after faking his own passing to be with mistress.

    Image credits: originalmappy

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wow…I hope his kids never speak to him again…what an awful thing to put them through!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wow…I hope his kids never speak to him again…what an awful thing to put them through!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT