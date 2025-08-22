“Lone Hiking Is Such A Bad Idea”: 29YO Vanishes On Dream Hiking Trip, Police Find Belongings, Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

A Norwegian trekker whose dream was to walk from Canada to Alaska vanished in the wilderness last week.

Leaving behind his backpack and his dog, 29-year-old Steffen Skjottelvik is believed to have gone missing near Hayes River.

His backpack was recovered near the fast-moving river in northern Manitoba, a remote coastal area that’s home to wolves and polar bears.

The Norwegian trekker lost one of his two dogs in a wolf attack before he went missing.

He was last heard from on August 14, when he said he would reach York Factory the next day. But he never made it.

Officials are now assuming “the worst.”

Image credits: Steffen L Skjottelvik / Facebook

A frantic search is underway to find Steffen, who left on foot from Fort Severn on July 25 for a long journey through the wilderness.

His plan was to arrive in York Factory, 300 kilometers away, by August 15. Sadly, he lost one of his dogs to a wolf attack on the way.

Image credits: Phoebe Sutherland / Facebook

“Contact was made with him on Aug 13 when he arrived at Nanuk camp where he stated he had lost one of his dogs along the journey,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

“On Aug 14, he made contact with York Factory stating his expected time of arrival there would be on the 15th. He believed he was about 20 km [kilometers] away from York Factory,” they added.

Image credits: Jojin S Kakekaspan / Facebook

When he failed to show up at York Factory on August 15, the search for the trekker began, with local guides and a helicopter involved.

“One of the dogs, belonging to the missing traveller, made it to York Factory but another dog had been lost earlier,” the police added. “The 2nd dog may have surfaced.”

Image credits: Bernadette Matthews / Facebook

As Steffen neared York Factory, officials suspect that he “may have tried to cross the Hayes River,” which is nearly “two kilometers wide” and has “an extremely fast current.”

It “would not be possible” to cross the river “in its current conditions, due to heavy rain,” officials said.

The trekker’s backpack was recovered near Hayes River, and his GPS data last tracked him in the same area late afternoon on August 14.

Image credits: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Family and the police described Steffen as an experienced wilderness traveller in Norway.

He had a long-held dream of traveling from James Bay in Canada to Alaska over the course of three to five years.

Image credits: chrs

Image credits: gofundme

Steffen “was on his way trekking across Canada for the last couple years. He travelled the distance by dog team, canoe and on foot,” read a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his search and rescue mission.

The backpacking explorer had been documenting his adventures on his Facebook page called Steffen’s Great Canadian Journey.

Image credits: Bernadette Matthews / Facebook

“He has dreamed about crossing Canada by foot for a number of years,” his uncle Lars Jorgen Sorensen told the Norwegian news outlet Røyken og Hurums Avis.

“By foot in summer, and with dog sled in winter. He has saved money for many years to be able to do this trip,” the uncle added.

Image credits: gofundme

Lars said his nephew had spent many years preparing himself for the trip and met a number of people along the way.

“He also lived with them for longer periods, before moving along,” he added.

Image credits: Steffen L Skjottelvik / Facebook

The family of the missing trekker expressed gratitude for the support from volunteers, emergency services officials and the public in the search for Steffen.

“The family is focusing on all the good efforts and all the hopes that still [are] present in this,” Christian Dyresen, a spokesperson for the family, told CBC News last week.

Image credits: Jacob Betker / Facebook

“The family wants to underline the importance of the co-operation between the official side in Canada and also the private network … that is helping. They appreciate the support enormously,” Christian added.

Now that a week has passed since Steffen went missing, officials said they are fearing “the worst” at this point.

Image credits: Spleis

“I want to hold out hope that we can find him, but in reality, it’s becoming more search and recovery aspect at this point,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in an update.

The region Steffen was trekking through was particularly treacherous and home to wolves and polar bears.

“We’re looking at a week now that he hasn’t made contact with anyone,” he added, “so we have to assume, at this point, the worst.”

Family spokesperson Christian said the family will continue trying to raise funds for more boats, helicopters, and more crew on the ground to aid the search.

