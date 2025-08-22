Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Lone Hiking Is Such A Bad Idea”: 29YO Vanishes On Dream Hiking Trip, Police Find Belongings, Dog
Young man hiking alone in snowy landscape with dogs, illustrating risks of lone hiking and safety concerns.
Society, World

“Lone Hiking Is Such A Bad Idea”: 29YO Vanishes On Dream Hiking Trip, Police Find Belongings, Dog

A Norwegian trekker whose dream was to walk from Canada to Alaska vanished in the wilderness last week.

Leaving behind his backpack and his dog, 29-year-old Steffen Skjottelvik is believed to have gone missing near Hayes River.

His backpack was recovered near the fast-moving river in northern Manitoba, a remote coastal area that’s home to wolves and polar bears.

Highlights
  • Steffen Skjottelvik vanished in the wilderness with his backpack and dog left behind.
  • The Norwegian trekker lost one of his two dogs in a wolf attack before he went missing.
  • He was last heard from on August 14, when he said he would reach York Factory the next day. But he never made it.
  • Officials are now assuming “the worst.”
    A Norwegian trekker vanished in the wilderness, with his backpack and dog left behind

    29-year-old man in winter gear with dogs on snowy trail, highlighting risks of lone hiking adventures.

    Image credits: Steffen L Skjottelvik / Facebook

    A frantic search is underway to find Steffen, who left on foot from Fort Severn on July 25 for a long journey through the wilderness.

    His plan was to arrive in York Factory, 300 kilometers away, by August 15. Sadly, he lost one of his dogs to a wolf attack on the way.

    Person in winter gear kneeling in snow, handling two hiking dogs during search for missing hiker and dog.

    Image credits: Phoebe Sutherland / Facebook

    “Contact was made with him on Aug 13 when he arrived at Nanuk camp where he stated he had lost one of his dogs along the journey,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

    “On Aug 14, he made contact with York Factory stating his expected time of arrival there would be on the 15th. He believed he was about 20 km [kilometers] away from York Factory,” they added.

    Steffen Skjottelvik was last heard from on August 14 and said he would reach York Factory the next day

    Dog resting on gravel near trucks at a rural location related to a hiking trip where belongings were found by police.

    Image credits: Jojin S Kakekaspan / Facebook

    When he failed to show up at York Factory on August 15, the search for the trekker began, with local guides and a helicopter involved.

    “One of the dogs, belonging to the missing traveller, made it to York Factory but another dog had been lost earlier,” the police added. “The 2nd dog may have surfaced.”

    Dog standing on a dirt path next to a pile of dry food, related to lone hiking and missing person search efforts.

    Image credits: Bernadette Matthews / Facebook

    As Steffen neared York Factory, officials suspect that he “may have tried to cross the Hayes River,” which is nearly “two kilometers wide” and has “an extremely fast current.”

    It “would not be possible” to cross the river “in its current conditions, due to heavy rain,” officials said.

    The trekker’s backpack was recovered near Hayes River, and his GPS data last tracked him in the same area late afternoon on August 14.

    Search efforts were focused near Hayes River, where the explorer’s backpack was recovered

    Backpack and hiking gear found in rocky area during police search for missing hiker on dream trip.

    Image credits: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

    Facebook comment warning that lone hiking is a bad idea due to risks, with hashtag recovery and emoji.

    Family and the police described Steffen as an experienced wilderness traveller in Norway.

    He had a long-held dream of traveling from James Bay in Canada to Alaska over the course of three to five years.

    River flowing through dense forest and rocky banks, illustrating the risks of lone hiking trips in remote wilderness areas

    Image credits: chrs

    Screenshot of a hiking GPS message showing location coordinates and speed for a lone hiking trip.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Steffen “was on his way trekking across Canada for the last couple years. He travelled the distance by dog team, canoe and on foot,” read a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his search and rescue mission.

    The backpacking explorer had been documenting his adventures on his Facebook page called Steffen’s Great Canadian Journey.

    Steffen had been trekking across Canada for the last couple of years with his two dogs

    Young man in a hoodie at a table with coffee cup and phone, related to lone hiking disappearance and police investigation.

    Image credits: Bernadette Matthews / Facebook

    Comment about hoping for a survival story after a 29-year-old vanishes during a lone hiking trip with dog found by police.

    “He has dreamed about crossing Canada by foot for a number of years,” his uncle Lars Jorgen Sorensen told the Norwegian news outlet Røyken og Hurums Avis.

    “By foot in summer, and with dog sled in winter. He has saved money for many years to be able to do this trip,” the uncle added.

    Hiking dog carrying saddlebags in autumn terrain, related to lone hiking and missing person search efforts.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Lars said his nephew had spent many years preparing himself for the trip and met a number of people along the way.

    “He also lived with them for longer periods, before moving along,” he added.

    “He has dreamed about crossing Canada by foot for a number of years,” the trekker’s family said 

    Man hiking alone in snowy wilderness with dog nearby, highlighting risks of lone hiking and search for missing hiker.

    Image credits: Steffen L Skjottelvik / Facebook

    The family of the missing trekker expressed gratitude for the support from volunteers, emergency services officials and the public in the search for Steffen.

    “The family is focusing on all the good efforts and all the hopes that still [are] present in this,” Christian Dyresen, a spokesperson for the family, told CBC News last week.

    Man dressed in hiking gear carrying bags and gear inside a vehicle related to lone hiking and search efforts

    Image credits: Jacob Betker / Facebook

    “The family wants to underline the importance of the co-operation between the official side in Canada and also the private network … that is helping. They appreciate the support enormously,” Christian added.

    Now that a week has passed since Steffen went missing, officials said they are fearing “the worst” at this point.

    With Steffen missing for a week, officials are now assuming “the worst”

    Young man resting against tree during hiking trip, surrounded by backpack and outdoor gear in forest setting.

    Image credits: Spleis

    “I want to hold out hope that we can find him, but in reality, it’s becoming more search and recovery aspect at this point,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in an update.

    The region Steffen was trekking through was particularly treacherous and home to wolves and polar bears.

    “We’re looking at a week now that he hasn’t made contact with anyone,” he added, “so we have to assume, at this point, the worst.”

    Family spokesperson Christian said the family will continue trying to raise funds for more boats, helicopters, and more crew on the ground to aid the search.

    “How do people just go missing and nothing [is] found of them?” one commenter asked online

    Social media comment warning that hiking alone is never a good idea, highlighting safety concerns in outdoor activities.

    Comment discussing a possible river rescue involving a dog during a hiking trip with belongings found by police.

    Comment expressing hope and prayers for the safe return of a missing 29-year-old during a dream hiking trip.

    Comment on social media mentioning wolves in the area related to a missing person’s hiking trip with dog.

    Comment reading So sad sending prayers on social media about a missing 29-year-old hiker found with belongings and dog by police

    Comment about a 29-year-old vanishing during a hiking trip with dogs, hoping they all make it home safe.

    Comment text on a light blue background expressing concern about people hiking alone and their dogs.

    Comment warning against lone hiking, urging people to travel with others for safety during outdoor activities.

    Comment about a 29-year-old vanishing during a hiking trip, with police finding belongings and a dog nearby.

    Comment expressing sadness and prayers for a 29-year-old who vanished during a hiking trip, belongings and dog found.

    Comment on social media post expressing hope for missing hiker found with belongings and dog after dream trip.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
