“Pregnant And Crazy”: Man Gaslights Wife, Gets Slammed With Regret After Marriage Fails

ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in “friendly” flirting is like playing with fire, especially if you’re in a committed relationship. You’re putting yourself in a situation where you can potentially escalate things with the other person that could ruin what you have with your partner in one fell swoop.

It’s a basic concept of fidelity that this man didn’t seem to understand. After his then-pregnant wife caught him getting awfully close with a female coworker, he dismissed it and turned the tables, saying his spouse was being “hormonal.”

His world instantly came crashing down as he now drowns in regret. Scroll through for the entire story.

RELATED:

There is no such thing as harmless flirting, yet many people in relationships still engage in it

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

A pregnant woman caught her husband flirting with his coworker, but was instead gaslighted instead of receiving an apology

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now faced with a looming divorce, the man came back begging for forgiveness

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the woman stood her ground

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: ProfessOverthinker

Shallow flirting from a random person can undermine how you see your current partner

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no such thing as harmless flirting, and even experts agree. As psychology professor Dr. Gary Lewandowski points out, any form of active “courtship” from another person may boost how attractive we perceive ourselves, which ultimately makes us more aware of other potential romantic partners.

Unfortunately, this can happen even when in a committed relationship. In his article for Psychology Today, Dr. Lewandowski mentioned a study conducted by Reichman University psychology professor Dr. Gurit Birnbaum.

Dr. Birnbaum’s findings revealed that participants who received flirty compliments saw their partners as less attractive. They also had less positive feelings towards their other half.

Dr. Lewandowski pointed out that such interactions have a higher chance of happening online, which is why he advises “limiting contexts that make flirtation more likely.” Unfortunately, for the husband, the damage had been done.

Healing from infidelity in a marriage begins with forgiveness

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Healing emotional wounds from an affair starts with forgiveness. However, the actual process begins with the willingness to forgive.

Licensed psychologist Suzanne Phillips recognizes that the journey may involve cycles of distress, fear, and shame, and takes time and understanding. As she notes, the betrayed partner may have episodes of anger and pain and would benefit from a show of empathy.

However, the person who experienced the betrayal must also find it in themselves to sincerely forgive and move on.

“In many ways, this is a mutual journey that implies a belief in the other’s sincere regret, and a willingness and capacity to change – sometimes it is a leap of faith worth taking,” Philips wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the woman seemed to have already given her divorce decision enough thought. It is within her right to end her marriage and remove herself from all the trauma caused by her husband’s infidelity and manipulation.

The woman provided more information about her story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Most readers sided with her and had choice words for her husband

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT