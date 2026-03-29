Texas Oil Heir Hit With Historic $1.2B Judgment After Brutal Attack On Toddler Stepson That Left Him Disabled

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On March 26, a Texas jury delivered a historic $1.1 billion verdict against oil heir Charles Brooks Jr., after he brutally a*saulted his toddler stepson, leaving the child permanently disabled.

The case, which dates back to 2021, has drawn renewed attention in public discussion following the landmark ruling.

As more information from the case circulates, viewers are reacting to the disturbing nature of the incident.

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Highlights A Texas jury awarded a record-breaking $1.1 billion in damages against oil heir Charles Brooks Jr. for the brutal 2021 manslaughter of his 2-year-old stepson.

The victim, now 7, suffered permanent brain damage and adult bite marks.

Brooks is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for the attack.

A Texas oil heir was ordered to pay $1.1 billion after being charged with child manslaughter

Image credits: TXK Today

On April 22, 2021, Charles Brooks Jr. was at home with his then 2-year-old stepson while the child’s mother, Madison Ball, was at work.

Hours later, he called her saying the boy was “non-responsive”, claiming the child had fallen off a kitchen table. However, when Ball asked to see her son over FaceTime, the situation appeared far more serious.

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According to court documents, the toddler looked barely conscious and was struggling to breathe. Ball repeatedly asked Brooks to call 911, but he refused.

Image credits: Madison Ball/Facebook

Instead, he told her the child would “sleep it off” and claimed he had already placed him in an ice bath to try to wake him up.

The situation became even more serious when Brooks allegedly threatened Ball, telling her he would “snap her neck” and “k*ll her” if she contacted emergency services.

Image credits: Prayers for Blake/Facebook

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But she ignored his threats and called 911 herself.

When first responders arrived, they found the child in critical condition. He was unresponsive and had visible injuries, including adult bite marks.

After the child was taken to the hospital, doctors discovered injuries that changed his life permanently

Image credits: Madison Ball/Facebook

Medical reports showed the child had suffered “a traumatic brain injury, chronic respiratory failure, seizure disorder, urethral trauma, and traumatic hemorrhage of the bilateral retina,”

Now 7 years old, he is bedridden, requires constant medical support, needs a breathing machine and cannot survive more than a few hours without it, and will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

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Image credits: Madison Ball/Facebook

“(The child’s) life is a fraction of what it once was, and he will never grow into the strong, healthy, happy boy he should have because of Brooks’ terrible, violent, horrific behavior,” the original court petition read.

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After years of legal proceedings, a jury ruled in favor of the child and his parents

Image credits: Charles Brooks Jr./Facebook

On March 26, the jury ruled in favor of the child and his parents, awarding a total of $1.1 billion in damages. It is now considered the largest verdict in U.S. history for the a*sault of a child.

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The total includes $291 million in compensatory damages and $810 million in punitive damages, per The Buzbee Law Firm.

Of that, $800 million was awarded directly to the child, while both parents received $5 million each.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the family, shared that the verdict sends a strong message about accountability.

“We claim to value children in our society. This Texas jury stepped up and showed that. Don’t mess with Texas children,” he said.

“I hope that through this verdict, this precious child gets all the care he will need and hopefully makes his life as good as it can be made under the circumstances.”

Image credits: Prayers for Blake/Facebook

Even with that outcome, several viewers questioned whether it could ever feel like justice.

“An eye for an eye would have sufficed in this instance,” one person wrote. Another added, “And THEN be imprisoned & have his liberty taken for a good long while?”

After the case went viral, Brooks Jr.’s long criminal history was revealed

Image credits: Prayers for Blake/Facebook

Brooks is already serving a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated as*ault on a child, causing serious bodily harm.

He is currently in the San Saba County Jail in Texas and will not be eligible for parole until 2042. His projected release date is scheduled for January 30, 2062, when he will be 70 years old.

Prosecutors described him as having a long criminal history, including prior attacks for theft, robbery, g*n-related charges, and dr*g possession.

After the incident, Brooks was initially released on bond but later cut off his ankle monitor and attempted to flee. Authorities eventually located him at a sports bar in South Texas and took him back into custody.

“Should be in jail for life,” said a frustrated netizen

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