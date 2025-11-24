7 Doctors In One Room Let The Internet Ask Them Anything, People Don’t Hold Back
A pediatric heart-transplant cardiologist, ophthalmologist, radiologist, emergency doctor, surgeon, neurosurgeon and gynecologist walk into a hotel suite.
It sounds like the setup for a joke, but despite how perfect it reads, it’s just a group of seven doctors who agreed to host an AMA on Reddit. Though calling them “just” doctors hardly does this lineup justice.
Naturally, Redditors didn’t waste a second and hit them with some truly interesting questions. Below are some of their most fascinating answers.
This post may include affiliate links.
If you’ve spent any time around the medical world or understand it even a little, some of what these doctors have shared may not surprise you. But if you’re not, you might find this a fascinating read.
It’s not every day you get so many different specialists in one room offering their insights, and even less often that they spell things out in simple, candid language.
A lot of what most of us think we know about healthcare comes from googling symptoms, personal experiences with medical professionals and, inevitably, pop culture.
TV shows especially have shaped how people imagine hospitals, emergencies and even how doctors behave. They’re dramatic and addictive, but they’ve also planted a lot of misconceptions in our minds without us realizing it.
And clearly, this has an effect. According to Pew Research Center, while most Americans believe that medical shows and movies prioritize entertainment (66%) over accuracy, about a third think the opposite.
That’s a significant number of people absorbing fictional medicine as if it were real. So here are some of the more interesting myths that real doctors say TV continues to get wrong.
One of the biggest misconceptions is the belief that every doctor is a jack of all trades who can handle any type of work. That’s just not realistic, even though healthcare workers do have a lot on their hands.
As anesthesiologist Dr. Richard Beddingfield St George’s University, “Medical dramas often portray a single physician first seeing a patient in the emergency room, admitting him to the hospital, reading his CT scan images and then donning sterile gloves in the operating room.”
He explained that in reality a patient like that would interact with several specialists, nurses and physician assistants.
Unfortunately, this is one job an AI might be trained to do.
Another thing TV insists on is that hospitals operate like high school cafeterias, full of emotional breakdowns and shocking plot twists every ten minutes. Dr. Dana Rice, a practicing urologist, told St George’s that “many of the medical situations presented on TV shows are not accurate.”
She said she enjoys watching Grey’s Anatomy but laughs at how every major disaster seems to hit the same fictional hospital. In her words, “Usually doctors spend a large portion of the day doing paperwork and making phone calls.”
Medical hierarchy tends to get distorted on screen as well. According to Dr. Beddingfield, TV scripts often show medical students correcting residents or residents yelling at attending physicians in front of patients.
He said these situations “would simply never happen in real life,” adding that someone behaving like that would likely be out of their residency program quickly. It may make gripping television, but hospitals rely on structure for a reason.
Choosing a specialty is another trope that gets romanticized for convenience. Dr. Beddingfield recalled watching a character on Chicago Med decide on psychiatry and immediately start functioning as a resident.
But he explained that in reality, “Choosing a specialty is a lengthy, complex, and sometimes competitive process,” involving interviews, matching systems and extensive evaluation. It’s not comparable to picking a college major.
"If you want female patients treated like real patients, you need more female doctors" nice way of admitting that a man dismissing women is kinda normal in Larry's mind.
Even medical equipment in shows often fails the accuracy test. Patient monitors, for example, rarely reflect what is happening to the character on-screen.
Dr. Beddingfield noted that modern shows use looping graphics that don’t match a patient’s condition. He described a scene where nurses shouted, “she’s flatlining!” while the monitor displayed stable vitals. Details like these may seem small, but to professionals they’re glaring.
Breathing support is also commonly misrepresented. “I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve seen TV patients completely unresponsive on ventilators, but with nothing more than a nasal cannula,” Dr. Beddingfield said. Sometimes the breathing tube is visible, but positioned in a way that makes oxygen delivery impossible.
CPR scenes are perhaps the most misleading of all. As Dr. Beddingfield told St George’s, shows often make it look like a few chest compressions magically restore a patient instantly.
“This is absolutely not the way real CPR works,” he stated. Real-life attempts often result in cracked ribs, repeated shocks, breathing tube placement, and even then most attempts are unsuccessful. It’s one of the rare cases where reality is actually harsher than television.
Last, but definitely not least, is a misconception that might change how you perceive your own hospital experience. It has to do with the near absence of nurses on TV.
Leah Binder, CEO of the Leapfrog Group, told The Wall Street Journal that hospital dramas often show ten doctors for every nurse, while “the reality is roughly the opposite.” She explained that many viewers are shocked to discover how knowledgeable nurses are and how rarely they see a doctor during an actual hospital stay.
Binder also pointed out that these portrayals can affect career choices, noting that media depictions may discourage talented young people from entering nursing, even though society needs more of them, not fewer.
So while medical shows may be fun and emotional, they’re not educational material. And it’s probably for the best. Because if our health depended on the accuracy of fictional scripts and dramatic music cues, we’d all be in trouble.
I had a roommate who got CFS in his mid twenties. Definitely wasn't faking it. He had to move back home to his parents. I wonder how he is now.