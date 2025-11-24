Last, but definitely not least, is a misconception that might change how you perceive your own hospital experience. It has to do with the near absence of nurses on TV.

Leah Binder, CEO of the Leapfrog Group, told The Wall Street Journal that hospital dramas often show ten doctors for every nurse, while “the reality is roughly the opposite.” She explained that many viewers are shocked to discover how knowledgeable nurses are and how rarely they see a doctor during an actual hospital stay.

Binder also pointed out that these portrayals can affect career choices, noting that media depictions may discourage talented young people from entering nursing, even though society needs more of them, not fewer.

So while medical shows may be fun and emotional, they’re not educational material. And it’s probably for the best. Because if our health depended on the accuracy of fictional scripts and dramatic music cues, we’d all be in trouble.