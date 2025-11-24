ADVERTISEMENT

A pediatric heart-transplant cardiologist, ophthalmologist, radiologist, emergency doctor, surgeon, neurosurgeon and gynecologist walk into a hotel suite.

It sounds like the setup for a joke, but despite how perfect it reads, it’s just a group of seven doctors who agreed to host an AMA on Reddit. Though calling them “just” doctors hardly does this lineup justice.

Naturally, Redditors didn’t waste a second and hit them with some truly interesting questions. Below are some of their most fascinating answers.

#1

Reddit conversation detailing salaries of various doctors emphasizing commitment and calling in medicine.

LarryLegend4ever Report

If you’ve spent any time around the medical world or understand it even a little, some of what these doctors have shared may not surprise you. But if you’re not, you might find this a fascinating read.

It’s not every day you get so many different specialists in one room offering their insights, and even less often that they spell things out in simple, candid language.
    #2

    Reddit conversation where doctors address medical myths and the reality of their personal lives during an AMA session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    A lot of what most of us think we know about healthcare comes from googling symptoms, personal experiences with medical professionals and, inevitably, pop culture.

    TV shows especially have shaped how people imagine hospitals, emergencies and even how doctors behave. They’re dramatic and addictive, but they’ve also planted a lot of misconceptions in our minds without us realizing it.

    #3

    Online conversation showing internet users asking doctors about realistic fictional depictions of medical professions

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    And clearly, this has an effect. According to Pew Research Center, while most Americans believe that medical shows and movies prioritize entertainment (66%) over accuracy, about a third think the opposite.

    That’s a significant number of people absorbing fictional medicine as if it were real. So here are some of the more interesting myths that real doctors say TV continues to get wrong.
    #4

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion featuring questions and answers from doctors about male gynecologists.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a doctor sharing insights on challenges and rewards experienced during their medical journey online.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #6

    Reddit Q&A with doctors listing safety advice for kids, including activities to avoid and healthy habits to follow.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    One of the biggest misconceptions is the belief that every doctor is a jack of all trades who can handle any type of work. That’s just not realistic, even though healthcare workers do have a lot on their hands.

    As anesthesiologist Dr. Richard Beddingfield St George’s University, “Medical dramas often portray a single physician first seeing a patient in the emergency room, admitting him to the hospital, reading his CT scan images and then donning sterile gloves in the operating room.”

    He explained that in reality a patient like that would interact with several specialists, nurses and physician assistants.
    #7

    Reddit conversation about radiologists doing remote work, discussing flexible jobs and residency challenges in medicine.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #8

    Reddit thread with doctors discussing AI impact on radiology jobs in a 7 doctors in one room internet Q&A session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #9

    Reddit Q&A showing seven doctors naming their favorite body parts, highlighting expert medical perspectives in one room.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    Another thing TV insists on is that hospitals operate like high school cafeterias, full of emotional breakdowns and shocking plot twists every ten minutes. Dr. Dana Rice, a practicing urologist, told St George’s that “many of the medical situations presented on TV shows are not accurate.”

    She said she enjoys watching Grey’s Anatomy but laughs at how every major disaster seems to hit the same fictional hospital. In her words, “Usually doctors spend a large portion of the day doing paperwork and making phone calls.”
    #10

    Reddit thread showing questions and answers about common misconceptions in the medical industry by doctors.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #11

    Online discussion showing questions from the internet to doctors about mysteries of the human body and brain transplants.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #12

    Reddit thread with doctors answering questions about patient frustrations and medical advice challenges online.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    Medical hierarchy tends to get distorted on screen as well. According to Dr. Beddingfield, TV scripts often show medical students correcting residents or residents yelling at attending physicians in front of patients.

    He said these situations “would simply never happen in real life,” adding that someone behaving like that would likely be out of their residency program quickly. It may make gripping television, but hospitals rely on structure for a reason.
    #13

    Online discussion about health advice from doctors highlighting sleep, diet, and mental well-being tips for staying healthy.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #14

    Reddit Q&A with doctors sharing thoughtful patient gift ideas in an open internet AMA discussion.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #15

    Reddit Q&A showing doctors discussing the smartest medical subspecialties and ethical duties during emergencies.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    Choosing a specialty is another trope that gets romanticized for convenience. Dr. Beddingfield recalled watching a character on Chicago Med decide on psychiatry and immediately start functioning as a resident.

    But he explained that in reality, “Choosing a specialty is a lengthy, complex, and sometimes competitive process,” involving interviews, matching systems and extensive evaluation. It’s not comparable to picking a college major.
    #16

    Reddit Q&A with doctors discussing bias in medical system and challenges in women's health concerns.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #17

    Reddit conversation discussing career choices during a 7 doctors in one room internet AMA session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #18

    Reddit users discuss handwriting legibility as doctors answer questions in a popular online AMA session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    Even medical equipment in shows often fails the accuracy test. Patient monitors, for example, rarely reflect what is happening to the character on-screen.

    Dr. Beddingfield noted that modern shows use looping graphics that don’t match a patient’s condition. He described a scene where nurses shouted, “she’s flatlining!” while the monitor displayed stable vitals. Details like these may seem small, but to professionals they’re glaring.

    Breathing support is also commonly misrepresented. “I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve seen TV patients completely unresponsive on ventilators, but with nothing more than a nasal cannula,” Dr. Beddingfield said. Sometimes the breathing tube is visible, but positioned in a way that makes oxygen delivery impossible.

    #19

    Reddit user answers how seven doctors chose their specialties in an AMA session featuring multiple medical fields.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #20

    Reddit users ask and answer humor and challenges faced by doctors during an internet AMA session with multiple specialties.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #21

    Reddit conversation about choosing a medical career path with advice from doctors and med students online.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    CPR scenes are perhaps the most misleading of all. As Dr. Beddingfield told St George’s, shows often make it look like a few chest compressions magically restore a patient instantly.

    “This is absolutely not the way real CPR works,” he stated. Real-life attempts often result in cracked ribs, repeated shocks, breathing tube placement, and even then most attempts are unsuccessful. It’s one of the rare cases where reality is actually harsher than television.
    #22

    Reddit thread discussing doctors, pediatric cardiologists, and financial challenges in healthcare careers.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #23

    Reddit discussion where seven doctors share what they envy about each other's medical specialties and careers.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #24

    Reddit conversation about medical specialties with doctors answering questions on neurosurgery, pediatrics, and oncology.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    Last, but definitely not least, is a misconception that might change how you perceive your own hospital experience. It has to do with the near absence of nurses on TV.

    Leah Binder, CEO of the Leapfrog Group, told The Wall Street Journal that hospital dramas often show ten doctors for every nurse, while “the reality is roughly the opposite.” She explained that many viewers are shocked to discover how knowledgeable nurses are and how rarely they see a doctor during an actual hospital stay.

    Binder also pointed out that these portrayals can affect career choices, noting that media depictions may discourage talented young people from entering nursing, even though society needs more of them, not fewer.

    So while medical shows may be fun and emotional, they’re not educational material. And it’s probably for the best. Because if our health depended on the accuracy of fictional scripts and dramatic music cues, we’d all be in trouble.
    #25

    Reddit Q&A with doctors answering urgent medical questions from the internet in a candid online discussion.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #26

    Reddit Q&A about neurosurgeon work hours and residency in a discussion with multiple doctors online.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #27

    Reddit users discuss neurosurgeon's views on stem cell research and future treatment of multiple sclerosis.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #28

    Reddit user discusses meniscus tear and surgery insights in a medical Q&A with multiple doctors online.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #29

    Reddit conversation showing users asking and answering questions about health insurance and medical frustrations.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #30

    Reddit Q&A with doctors on emergency, neuro, cardiology, and gynecology sharing insights on work-life balance.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #31

    Screenshot of an online AMA where doctors answer questions about first responders and patient care equally.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #32

    Online discussion with doctors answering hormone replacement therapy and GLP1 questions in a medical Q&A session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #33

    Reddit user asks gynecologist about work-life balance, discussing impact on marriage in a candid online doctor Q&A session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #34

    Reddit comments discussing doctors, medications like SSRIs and benzodiazepines during events in a casual online AMA.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #35

    Online discussion between doctors about residency choice, medical career advice, and hospital training experiences.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #36

    Internet asks doctors anything in AMA session, including humorous questions about proctologist hand size.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #37

    Reddit conversation about healthcare jobs and AI impact with doctors answering questions on job security and specialties.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #38

    Reddit conversation discussing opinions on nurse practitioners and physician assistants in healthcare.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #39

    Reddit user discussing doctor and PA roles in medical practices during a doctors AMA session on the internet.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #40

    Online Q&A with doctors discussing pediatric heart transplant surgery and cardiology details.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #41

    Online discussion featuring doctors answering questions about ME/CFS in a medical forum with detailed patient inquiries.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    ivyruonakoski avatar
    Ivy la Sangrienta
    Ivy la Sangrienta
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a roommate who got CFS in his mid twenties. Definitely wasn't faking it. He had to move back home to his parents. I wonder how he is now.

    #42

    Reddit conversation about anesthesiologists and money in a discussion with doctors answering internet questions.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #43

    Online discussion showing a doctor answering questions about heart palpitations and when to see a cardiologist.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #44

    Reddit user discussion with doctors answering questions in a popular online ask me anything forum.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #45

    Online discussion showing users describing pathologists as doctors during a medical expert Q&A session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #46

    Reddit conversation with doctors discussing ER advice after concussion and vision shadow concerns.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #47

    Reddit conversation where internet users ask medical doctors humorous and candid questions in an open AMA session.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #48

    Reddit thread showing people asking doctors questions in an online AMA about health and medical advice.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #49

    Reddit comments discussing family medicine and sports medicine from a medical student in an online doctor Q&A forum.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #50

    Reddit thread showing doctors discussing switching specialties during an internet AMA with seven doctors in one room.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #51

    Reddit Q&A explaining the difference between ophthalmologist and optometrist by medical professionals online.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #52

    Reddit AMA screenshot showing demographic discussion about seven doctors including race, s*x, and age range 34-58.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

    #53

    Reddit thread showing doctors answering medical questions in an internet AMA session about health risks.

    LarryLegend4ever Report

