To applaud their hard work, our Bored Panda team compiled many instances of doctors who went above and beyond to make their patients’ visits more bearable. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

Feeling nervous jitters before a doctor’s appointment happens to a lot of us. But while we can take steps ourselves to become more comfortable with hospital visits, some medical professionals are taking matters into their own hands to make their patients feel as much at ease as possible. From decorating their offices to having emotional support pets, they sure don’t lack creativity while doing so.

#1 This Man Was Forced To Give His Dog To The Humane Society Due To Undergoing Lengthy Hospital Stay. This Nurse Found Out And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted His Dog Share icon She brings him to visit daily and will return him as soon as the man is released!



RELATED:

#2 My Son’s Pediatrician Used To Be A Balloon Artist. She Made A Jet Pack For Him Today Share icon

#3 Wife And I Got The Flu Vaccine And Our Doctor Asked If We Wanted A Normal Plaster Or One With An Animal. Unnecessary Question! He Said Every Single Adult Until Now Wanted An Animal Plaster Share icon

#4 In Spanish-Speaking Countries, The Tooth Fairy Is A Mouse (Ratoncito Pérez). This Is My Dentist Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Dentist Had A Gaming Setup In The Corner Share icon

#7 This Pain Scale At My Doctor’s Office Share icon

#8 Dentist’s Office Has A Toothpaste Bike Rack Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This Doctor’s Clinic Has Bob Ross On The Ceiling Using The Rust As His Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous Share icon

#11 No Smoking Sign In My Doctor's Bathroom Share icon

#12 My Daughter’s Pediatrician Has Higher Door Handles So Kids Can’t Run Out Of The Room Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Found This Hanging In The Doctor's Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 A 6 Year Old Girl Couldn't Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray Share icon

#15 In The Bathroom At My Dentist, I Find It Pretty Funny Share icon

#16 This Stained Glass Urinary Tract System At My Doctor's Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Molar In Moss Outside My Dentist's Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Ticket At The Doctor Had A Puzzle For Me To Do While I Wait Share icon

#19 This LEGO Pain Assessment Tool At My Doctor’s Office Share icon

#20 Nurse Gave Me A Smiley Face Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Colon Doctor Has A Mr. Poopybutthole Pin Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Had To Give My Phone To The Nurse When I Went To Have My Finger Partially Amputated. Woke Up To This Gem Share icon

#23 My Dentist Has A Therapy Dog And It's Awesome Share icon

#24 My Dentist’s Cat Ragnar Giving Me Some Moral Support Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Doctors Paint The MRI Machine In The Children's Clinic To Look Like A Submarine Share icon

#27 The Joker Delivers A Baby Share icon

#28 I’m A Special Needs Dentist. This Is Me And My Patient Becoming Friends On Switch Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My Son And His Dentist Both Watching Zootopia During A Lull In The Procedure Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Has Been Accurately Labeled. Hand Sanitizer At The Doctor's Office Share icon

#31 My Dentist's Office Is So Cute, They Put Out Apples To Celebrate Fall Share icon

#32 The Men’s Bathroom Key At My Doctor's Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 The Bike Rack At My Doctor's Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I'm Filling Out Patient Info Packet For My New Doctor, And She Wants To Know What My Favorite Videogames Are Share icon

#35 My Father Was An Eye Doctor And Those Are The Glass Eye Prosthesis He Would Show The Patients Share icon

#36 Lamps Outside The Bloodworks At This Doctor's Office Are Needles Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Our Pediatrician Provides Free Baby Supplies To Those In Need Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit Share icon

#39 A Dentist In My Hometown Always Keeps Something Humorous On His Sign. This Is The Best One Yet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 My Baby’s Pediatrician Decorated The Office With Baby Skeletons Share icon

#41 The Specimen Pass Through Cabinet At The Local Doctor’s Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My Wife Went In For A Mammogram Today And This Is In The Lobby Share icon

#43 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 My Local Dentist And His Wife Had Dressed Up So My Autistic Brother Could Have His Teeth Inspected Without Any Problem Share icon

#45 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Laughter Is The Best Medicine Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Sink At My Fertility Doctor's Office In The "Collection Room" Share icon

#48 The Chairs At My Foot Doctor Have Shoes Share icon

#49 This Religious Hospital Has A Painting Of Jesus Helping A Doctor Read A Medical Book Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 These Rappelling Sculptures In A Doctors Waiting Area Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Eye Doctor’s Office Has A Jumbo Replica Of Contact Lenses Share icon

#52 This Wooden Rocking Chair In The Waiting Area Of A Doctor’s Office Share icon

#53 An Original Ms. Pac-Man In The Waiting Room Of My Kids’ Pediatrician Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Went To A Fertility Doctor Today. Very Fitting Decor On The Wall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients Share icon

#56 Made This Sign For My Dental Surgery. My Young Patients Need To Know That Flossing At The Dentist Isn’t Original And Fortnite Is A Bad Game Share icon

#57 This Was On The Wall At My Wife’s Doctors Office. Pretty Cool Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 A Doctor I Work With Made My Husband And I A Christmas Ornament With A Dead Sea Urchin He Found Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 I Received A Single Sealed Sterile Teabag From The Dentist After My Gum Surgery Share icon

#60 The Doctor's Office I Visited Recently Had A Part Of Their Waiting Room Made To Look Like A Train Share icon

#61 My Dentist Has A Day Each Month Where They Donate Some Of Their Revenue To A Charity Of A Staff Members Choice Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I Was Just Thinking About How Much I Love My New Dentist. Then I Saw This On The Bathroom Door Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT