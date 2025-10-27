63 Hilarious And Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)
Feeling nervous jitters before a doctor’s appointment happens to a lot of us. But while we can take steps ourselves to become more comfortable with hospital visits, some medical professionals are taking matters into their own hands to make their patients feel as much at ease as possible. From decorating their offices to having emotional support pets, they sure don’t lack creativity while doing so.
To applaud their hard work, our Bored Panda team compiled many instances of doctors who went above and beyond to make their patients’ visits more bearable. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
This Man Was Forced To Give His Dog To The Humane Society Due To Undergoing Lengthy Hospital Stay. This Nurse Found Out And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted His Dog
She brings him to visit daily and will return him as soon as the man is released!