Feeling nervous jitters before a doctor’s appointment happens to a lot of us. But while we can take steps ourselves to become more comfortable with hospital visits, some medical professionals are taking matters into their own hands to make their patients feel as much at ease as possible. From decorating their offices to having emotional support pets, they sure don’t lack creativity while doing so. 

To applaud their hard work, our Bored Panda team compiled many instances of doctors who went above and beyond to make their patients’ visits more bearable. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

This Man Was Forced To Give His Dog To The Humane Society Due To Undergoing Lengthy Hospital Stay. This Nurse Found Out And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted His Dog

Patient in wheelchair hugging a dog near Christmas tree while a masked doctor smiles, showing wholesome doctor-patient moments.

She brings him to visit daily and will return him as soon as the man is released!

Kate Fowler Report

    #2

    My Son’s Pediatrician Used To Be A Balloon Artist. She Made A Jet Pack For Him Today

    Child wearing a colorful balloon sword at a doctor's office, showing hilarious and wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    MrTrevolta Report

    #3

    Wife And I Got The Flu Vaccine And Our Doctor Asked If We Wanted A Normal Plaster Or One With An Animal. Unnecessary Question! He Said Every Single Adult Until Now Wanted An Animal Plaster

    Medical supplies and colorful bandages on a table with a doctor preparing to put patients at ease.

    Pengo2001 Report

    #4

    In Spanish-Speaking Countries, The Tooth Fairy Is A Mouse (Ratoncito Pérez). This Is My Dentist Office

    Patient's leg resting in a doctor's office next to a tiny whimsical door and ladder on the wall to ease patients.

    ZurgTS Report

    #5

    My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor

    Doctor with prosthetic leg posing confidently with a baseball bat through a door, showcasing hilarious and wholesome patient care.

    Caesar100 Report

    #6

    My Dentist Had A Gaming Setup In The Corner

    Wall-mounted video game consoles with controllers set up in a waiting room to entertain patients and ease anxiety.

    I_Love_Smurfz Report

    #7

    This Pain Scale At My Doctor’s Office

    Humorous doctors pain scale poster with funny descriptions to put patients at ease in medical settings.

    Cuzznitt Report

    #8

    Dentist’s Office Has A Toothpaste Bike Rack

    Bike rack shaped like a large tube of ointment outside a brick building showing hilarious and wholesome doctor creativity.

    jaygrum Report

    #9

    This Doctor’s Clinic Has Bob Ross On The Ceiling Using The Rust As His Hair

    Ceiling vent with a smiling doctor’s face cutout, creating a humorous and wholesome patient comfort moment.

    sneakybrownoser Report

    #10

    My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous

    Curly dog sitting on patient's lap, showcasing one of the wholesome things doctors did to put patients at ease.

    finnandjovie Report

    #11

    No Smoking Sign In My Doctor's Bathroom

    Sign on a door humorously warning smokers to be on fire, showcasing hilarious and wholesome doctor actions to ease patients.

    mo8414 Report

    #12

    My Daughter’s Pediatrician Has Higher Door Handles So Kids Can’t Run Out Of The Room

    Doctor's office door decorated with colorful drawings and a ruler for measuring height to put patients at ease.

    mayasmomma Report

    #13

    Found This Hanging In The Doctor's Office

    Framed humorous cross-stitch and crocheted uterus toy showing wholesome things doctors did to put patients at ease.

    Original_Act_3481 Report

    #14

    A 6 Year Old Girl Couldn't Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray

    Blue bottle with a pharmacy label reading monster spray, part of hilarious and wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    esiper Report

    #15

    In The Bathroom At My Dentist, I Find It Pretty Funny

    Sign with a T-Rex image and humorous text about hand washing, showing a wholesome thing doctors did to put patients at ease.

    TheGreenGobblr Report

    #16

    This Stained Glass Urinary Tract System At My Doctor's Office

    Stained glass window featuring human kidneys and urinary system, showcasing a wholesome doctor design to put patients at ease.

    HorrorThis Report

    #17

    Molar In Moss Outside My Dentist's Office

    A mossy garden patch shaped like a tooth, showcasing a wholesome and humorous doctor gesture to ease patients.

    buttah_hustle Report

    #18

    My Ticket At The Doctor Had A Puzzle For Me To Do While I Wait

    Hand holding a numbered puzzle on paper showing a creative and wholesome way doctors put patients at ease.

    eremophilaalpestris Report

    #19

    This LEGO Pain Assessment Tool At My Doctor’s Office

    Lego pain assessment tool with humorous faces showing different pain levels to put patients at ease.

    nanana_catdad Report

    #20

    Nurse Gave Me A Smiley Face

    Patient's arm with a bandage featuring a smiley face, one of the hilarious and wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    Ok-Struggle-5984 Report

    #21

    My Colon Doctor Has A Mr. Poopybutthole Pin

    Close-up of a doctor’s white coat with a quirky Pickle Rick pin to put patients at ease and lighten the mood.

    GiftedGarlicBread Report

    #22

    Had To Give My Phone To The Nurse When I Went To Have My Finger Partially Amputated. Woke Up To This Gem

    Doctor wearing a floral surgical cap taking a selfie while a team performs surgery, showcasing wholesome things doctors did.

    HankDroppendeuce Report

    #23

    My Dentist Has A Therapy Dog And It's Awesome

    Therapy dog with in training vest comforting patient during dental visit, showcasing wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    angry_penguin54 Report

    #24

    My Dentist’s Cat Ragnar Giving Me Some Moral Support

    Cat lying peacefully on patient's lap in a medical setting, showcasing wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    samranola Report

    #25

    Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween

    Three doctors in a clinic dressed humorously with wigs and fake mustaches to put patients at ease.

    Ootmins Report

    #26

    Doctors Paint The MRI Machine In The Children's Clinic To Look Like A Submarine

    MRI machine designed like a yellow submarine, a wholesome thing doctors did to put patients at ease during scans.

    whiteShtef Report

    #27

    The Joker Delivers A Baby

    Doctor in costume with makeup holding surgical tools during a playful moment to put patients at ease.

    VALERIE SIEBERT Report

    #28

    I’m A Special Needs Dentist. This Is Me And My Patient Becoming Friends On Switch

    Two doctors wearing masks and playing Nintendo Switch to put patients at ease in a wholesome and hilarious way.

    HaveACigarOnMe Report

    #29

    My Son And His Dentist Both Watching Zootopia During A Lull In The Procedure

    Dentist in protective gear treating a patient in a colorful room with wall decorations to ease patients.

    wayywee Report

    #30

    This Has Been Accurately Labeled. Hand Sanitizer At The Doctor's Office

    Foam soap dispenser labeled paper cut finder as a humorous and wholesome thing doctors did to ease patients.

    shanndarocks Report

    #31

    My Dentist's Office Is So Cute, They Put Out Apples To Celebrate Fall

    Basket of fresh apples with a sign showing wholesome things doctors did to put patients at ease in a medical setting.

    comfortpod Report

    #32

    The Men’s Bathroom Key At My Doctor's Office

    Doctor humor with labeled medical tools to put patients at ease in a hospital setting.

    Last-Difference-3311 Report

    #33

    The Bike Rack At My Doctor's Office

    Bike rack designed to look like a stethoscope, a hilarious and wholesome thing doctors did to put patients at ease.

    guitarguy13093 Report

    #34

    I'm Filling Out Patient Info Packet For My New Doctor, And She Wants To Know What My Favorite Videogames Are

    Handwritten patient survey form listing daily hours of gaming, TV, social networking, and favorite video games for patient ease.

    An_Innocent_Bunny Report

    #35

    My Father Was An Eye Doctor And Those Are The Glass Eye Prosthesis He Would Show The Patients

    Set of vintage glass prosthetic eyes in a case, showing doctors’ creative tools to put patients at ease.

    anaqunha Report

    #36

    Lamps Outside The Bloodworks At This Doctor's Office Are Needles

    Wall light fixture designed to look like a large nail, showing a hilarious and wholesome doctor idea to ease patients.

    ChrisLetsPlayYT Report

    #37

    Our Pediatrician Provides Free Baby Supplies To Those In Need

    Shelves stocked with free baby supplies and food, a wholesome doctor initiative to put patients at ease.

    Comfortable-Beyond50 Report

    #38

    My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

    Clear plastic clip decorated as a reindeer with pipe cleaner antlers and a red pom-pom nose in a doctor's office.

    geoffe Report

    #39

    A Dentist In My Hometown Always Keeps Something Humorous On His Sign. This Is The Best One Yet

    Dental office sign humorously stating I don't hunt lions, showcasing doctors putting patients at ease with wholesome humor.

    stone122311 Report

    #40

    My Baby’s Pediatrician Decorated The Office With Baby Skeletons

    Decorative skeleton cutouts on a glass window in a doctors office bringing humor to patients and easing anxiety.

    Space-Gang Report

    #41

    The Specimen Pass Through Cabinet At The Local Doctor’s Office

    Sticker on a medical cabinet with a humorous doctor detail to put patients at ease in a clinical setting.

    bemonopo Report

    #42

    My Wife Went In For A Mammogram Today And This Is In The Lobby

    Indoor decorative stone fountains surrounded by pebbles and plants in a calming hospital waiting area setting.

    AcceptableOwl9 Report

    #43

    My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia

    Doctor wearing a wig and holding pliers to humorously put patient at ease in a medical setting with nurse nearby.

    snowcommander Report

    #44

    My Local Dentist And His Wife Had Dressed Up So My Autistic Brother Could Have His Teeth Inspected Without Any Problem

    Two doctors in panda and tiger costumes with a smiling boy in a blue sweater, showing wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    j_koli Report

    #45

    Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

    Therapy dog comforting a child at the dentist while doctors perform a dental checkup to put patients at ease.

    mac_is_crack Report

    #46

    Laughter Is The Best Medicine

    Doctor wearing mask and face shield with stethoscope and Brad Pitt photo to put patients at ease in hospital setting.

    jennyanyanyanyanydot Report

    #47

    Sink At My Fertility Doctor's Office In The "Collection Room"

    Bathroom sink with a creative s***m-shaped design on the countertop to lighten the mood in a doctor's office.

    Kukhura Report

    #48

    The Chairs At My Foot Doctor Have Shoes

    Wooden chair with patterned cushion and red clown shoes on legs, a hilarious and wholesome doctor patient comfort gesture.

    ostrich-party- Report

    #49

    This Religious Hospital Has A Painting Of Jesus Helping A Doctor Read A Medical Book

    Doctor in a white coat studying medical books with a comforting figure beside him in a warmly lit office setting.

    ProfessionalBig1470 Report

    #50

    These Rappelling Sculptures In A Doctors Waiting Area

    Wall art showing climber figures on ropes in a doctor’s office, a hilarious and wholesome way to put patients at ease.

    fendermrc Report

    #51

    Eye Doctor’s Office Has A Jumbo Replica Of Contact Lenses

    Contact lens on instructional guide with tissue box and hand sanitizer, a wholesome doctor gesture to ease patients.

    mangocucumbers Report

    #52

    This Wooden Rocking Chair In The Waiting Area Of A Doctor’s Office

    Waiting room with a wooden rocking chair and cozy lighting, one of the wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    drunkfishes Report

    #53

    An Original Ms. Pac-Man In The Waiting Room Of My Kids’ Pediatrician

    Retro Ms. Pac-Man arcade machine in a medical waiting room, showcasing doctors' efforts to put patients at ease.

    kaboomboomer Report

    #54

    Went To A Fertility Doctor Today. Very Fitting Decor On The Wall

    Decorative round plate with s***m-shaped patterns, symbolizing fertility and doctor humor to ease patients.

    chase_bankin Report

    #55

    My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients

    Cardboard box tipped over on sidewalk with scattered lollipops, illustrating a wholesome doctor gesture to ease patients.

    Jaff4487 Report

    #56

    Made This Sign For My Dental Surgery. My Young Patients Need To Know That Flossing At The Dentist Isn’t Original And Fortnite Is A Bad Game

    No flossing sign on dark blue cabinet with humorous warning and tooth tally in a doctor’s office for patient comfort.

    teateateaa Report

    #57

    This Was On The Wall At My Wife’s Doctors Office. Pretty Cool

    Toy cars arranged to resemble the American flag showcased as a hilarious and wholesome way doctors put patients at ease.

    LamboE007 Report

    #58

    A Doctor I Work With Made My Husband And I A Christmas Ornament With A Dead Sea Urchin He Found

    Hand holding a wooden tool with a sea urchin shell, one of the wholesome things doctors did to ease patients.

    lindafromevildead Report

    #59

    I Received A Single Sealed Sterile Teabag From The Dentist After My Gum Surgery

    Tea bag placed inside a sterilization pouch as a humorous and wholesome thing doctors did to ease patients.

    Haunting_Bat_4787 Report

    #60

    The Doctor's Office I Visited Recently Had A Part Of Their Waiting Room Made To Look Like A Train

    Medical waiting room designed like a vintage train compartment with cozy red seats to put patients at ease.

    DamnitJamal Report

    #61

    My Dentist Has A Day Each Month Where They Donate Some Of Their Revenue To A Charity Of A Staff Members Choice

    Sign explaining a doctor's office initiative to donate a percentage of revenues to charity, putting patients at ease.

    growup_andblowaway Report

    #62

    I Was Just Thinking About How Much I Love My New Dentist. Then I Saw This On The Bathroom Door

    Bathroom door at a doctor's office with a humorous sign saying it is for singing to put patients at ease.

    PicoDeBayou Report

    #63

    Having My 5-Year-Old Daughter Be Hospitalized, Was Terrifying. Hospital Made It Feel Amazing As It Can Be. This Is One Of The Doctor's Artwork On All Of The Kids Windows

    Colorful cartoon characters painted on hospital windows to cheer and comfort patients in a wholesome doctor setting

    reddit.com Report

