ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a non-American planning to visit the United States for the first time, you’re likely eyeing the big cities you’ve seen in movies or on TV. This short list would likely include New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. If you’re looking for a party, Miami or Las Vegas would probably be on your radar.

Unless you’re planning to experience the sights and sounds of Chicago, the Midwest may not be a priority for you. But as the following screenshots may show you, life down there can be quite colorful.

If you’re from the region, these posts will likely resonate with you. Scroll through and enjoy!