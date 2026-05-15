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If you’re a non-American planning to visit the United States for the first time, you’re likely eyeing the big cities you’ve seen in movies or on TV. This short list would likely include New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. If you’re looking for a party, Miami or Las Vegas would probably be on your radar.

Unless you’re planning to experience the sights and sounds of Chicago, the Midwest may not be a priority for you. But as the following screenshots may show you, life down there can be quite colorful.

If you’re from the region, these posts will likely resonate with you. Scroll through and enjoy!

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#1

A two-part image showing a Midwestern church basement: a hallway with wood paneling and blue carpet, and a large room with a kitchen and folding tables, typical of the Midwest.

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    #2

    A tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest joking about the Midwest and their preference for long drives over flying.

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    #3

    A social media post humorously describes Midwest culture: using the garage as a fridge. This unique Midwest insight is relatable.

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    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only in winter, though. 😜

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    Among coastal residents in the United States, the Midwest is commonly labeled as a “flyover country.” If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it simply means that this region is often passed over during flights from the East to the West coast, and vice versa. 

    But for someone who moved there, like author and University of Michigan lecturer Phil Christman, the Midwest has a lot more to offer than just cornfields and factories.

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    #4

    A tweet about the unique Midwestern urge to compare graduating class sizes, offering insight into Midwest culture.

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    #5

    A tweet by ellie schnitt discussing Midwestern ranch dressing obsession. The Midwest is a unique place, and these posts clue you in.

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    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked with a woman who used to say she could eat it with a spoon. I personally only like it with Buffalo wings.

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    #6

    Aerial view of a complex intersection with multiple roundabouts, cars, and a gas station. Midwest city planning.

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    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they forgot that people don't know how to use them so it's pretty much pandemonium for the first few months.

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    “Especially in a period when some of the more interesting art and music consists of similar procedures repeated on a massive canvas, you’d think we could learn to truly see Midwestern flatness as something richer than mindless repetition.” Christman wrote in an essay for The Hedgehog Review
    #7

    A viral tweet from apewood about growing up in the Midwest and college sports culture.

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    #8

    A house with a steep driveway, surrounded by trees. A tweet about the Midwest experience and winter driving.

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    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always think about having to shovel the snow off them.

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    #9

    A man frantically explaining details on a board covered with documents and red strings, relating to the Midwest.

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    Christman, who moved to Michigan from Texas with his wife, recognizes the Midwest’s identity, tied to labor and industry. He pointed out that outsiders may have described it as “America’s breadbasket” in the late 19th and 20th centuries and “America’s foundry” during the Second World War. 

    But one thing Christman also brought up is how the Midwest “suffers from a burden of normality.”

    #10

    An aerial view of a campus shrouded in dense fog, with buildings barely visible. A Midwest police tweet about vaping.

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    #11

    A tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest discussing midwesterners saying 'ope' and whispering 'scuse me.' Unique Midwest culture insights.

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    #12

    A screenshot of a tweet by @midwestern_ope, highlighting a unique Midwest custom: using the garage door for entry.

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    “But even used and battered landscapes have their particularity. Detroit’s blight isn’t Cleveland’s blight, any more than Manchester’s is Birmingham’s. Nor are any two cornfields truly exactly alike,” Christman wrote. 
    #13

    A humorous image of a huge container of ranch dressing in a fridge, dispensing into a cup. This highlights unique Midwest culture.

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    #14

    A tweet comparing tumbleweeds in the West and Midwest, with a trampoline as the Midwest's unique tumbleweed.

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    #15

    A humorous tweet about living in the Midwest, stating rules about family and vacation. Clue you in about what the deal is.

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    Ultimately, Christman’s essay is more about encouraging people to look past stereotypes about the Midwest. As he implies, most people simply fail to pay close attention, encouraging them to notice the subtleties in ordinary life. 

    “We should ask instead whether our story of the Midwest—this undifferentiated human place—contains any lovelier, more useful, or more radical possibilities. At the very least, we should try to name what there is in us for it to appeal to,” he wrote.

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    #16

    A tweet from Matthew J. Cordes, EA about hitting a deer twice, a common Midwest occurrence.

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    #17

    Four children posing in front of a massive tornado in the Midwest, highlighting a unique place.

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    #18

    A tweet about Midwest culture, stating that it's about mixing cream cheese and one other thing for cheesecake or dip.

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    #19

    A tweet about accidentally bumping into someone and saying ope, a common Midwest saying. A unique place indeed.

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    #20

    A tweet from Dean Bean asking why people from the Midwest say melk instead of milk. This is about The Midwest.

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    #21

    A tweet about British people in the Midwest, highlighting unique aspects of the Midwest region.

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    #22

    A Midwest vs. The Rest tweet about Midwesterners getting offended when passed on the highway, a unique place.

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    #23

    A Midwest vs. The Rest tweet about deviled eggs, a unique aspect of the Midwest.

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    #24

    A social media post from Midwest vs. The Rest about Midwest unique culture and sayings.

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    #25

    A tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest showing images representing the unique Midwest: tall buildings, a corn palace, and corn sculptures.

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    #26

    A beautiful dining room with an antique table, chairs, and a red rug, showcasing the unique Midwest lifestyle.

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    #27

    A tweet comparing threats to Midwest drivers: an Illinois license plate and a large pothole filled with water. The Midwest is a unique place.

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    #28

    A person holding a thick stack of worn dollar bills, a common sight in the Midwest.

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    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ???

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    #29

    A humorous social media post depicting napkins and a Kwik Trip cup in a car, highlighting a unique Midwest habit.

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    #30

    A tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest lists brain surgeon, aerospace engineer, and teaching Euchre as the hardest jobs. This post provides a unique Midwest insight.

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    #31

    A tweet by Midwest vs. The Rest showing the stages of I love you in the Midwest. This is a unique place.

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    #32

    A meme shows Eric Andre asking, "What if it was prairie?" contrasting green lawns with a wildflower prairie, relating to the Midwest.

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    #33

    A humorous map explaining the Midwest, labeled with terms like Hot dish, Cheese, Corn, and Great Lakes. Unique Midwest characteristics.

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    #34

    A humorous tweet describing an awkward door-opening encounter, illustrating the unique Midwest experience.

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    #35

    A tweet about Midwest hospitality: a man lends his pickup keys to a stranger whose tire is flat. This highlights the unique nature of The Midwest.

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    #36

    A tweet from Nover about parents buying gas in Iowa despite living in Illinois, a unique Midwest anecdote.

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    #37

    A tweet by Gina Darling shares a funny, unique Midwest interaction, highlighting a lack of global awareness.

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    #38

    A tweet about Midwest culture, specifically saying "it feels so nice out" in mid-30s temps. Unique Midwest insights.

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    #39

    A screenshot of a tweet by Parker Sofia about Midwest culture, stating, Midwest culture is using ah jeez in a professional email.

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    #40

    A State Trooper SUV beside several speed limit signs: 35, 55, 20, and 70. A unique Midwest scene.

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    #41

    A Twitter post displays common phrases Midwesterners say when angry, offering unique insights into the Midwest.

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    #42

    A fridge drawer overflowing with various cheeses, a common sight that clues you in about the Midwest.

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    #43

    A tweet from "Midwest vs. The Rest" joking about a Minnesotan appearing if you say "it's cold out." This captures the unique Midwest experience.

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    #44

    Hilarious-Midwestener-Tweets

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    #45

    A huge pork tenderloin sandwich, topped with lettuce and tomato, on a white plate, showcasing a unique Midwest dish.

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    #46

    A tweet describing a bizarre house purchase, highlighting a unique Midwest interaction.

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    #47

    A Twitter post from Maddie discussing the unpredictable spring weather in the Midwest, highlighting its unique temperature swings.

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    #48

    A tweet from Djew Holiday asking why Midwest people pronounce caramel as "Carmel." Unique Midwest insight.

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    #49

    Four people in a large pothole filled with water, next to an orange construction barrel, illustrating Midwest life.

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    #50

    A tweet from Sarah McCammon about roasting chicken and baking banana bread to keep her Midwest Woman card active. This reveals what the deal is about The Midwest.

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    #51

    A tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest about unique Midwest logic, showcasing why the Midwest is a unique place.

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    #52

    A tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest joking about the Menards jingle, capturing a unique aspect of the Midwest.

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    #53

    A tweet titled "Midwest vs. The Rest" listing common phrases unique to Midwest dads, sharing Midwest insights.

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    #54

    A building sign with bold white letters spelling BEER, CHEESE & SAUSAGE. A unique Midwest post about the deal.

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    #55

    A tweet from @rad_milk about ranch dressing's fictional origin. Humorous insights about The Midwest.

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    #56

    A social media post about Midwest gatherings, stating 10 types of salad without lettuce, showing unique Midwest culture.

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    #57

    A Midwestern field next to a dirt road, under a hazy sky, highlighting the unique Midwest landscape.

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    #58

    A hand inside a car making a gesture, captioned Let's confuse non midwesterners, about The Midwest.

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    #59

    A basket of golden-fried cheese curds with a side of ranch dressing, a true Midwest delicacy. Unique place, Midwest vibes.

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    #60

    A tweet from @retired_juggalo about Midwest unique habits, specifically regarding drinking frequency.

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    #61

    Hilarious-Midwestener-Tweets

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    #62

    A tweet from Onion Person, No matter how cold it is outside in the Midwest, someone is smoking a cigarette outside a bar.

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    #63

    A social media post from @swampboyfriend about Midwest culture and going to the fancy Kroger.

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    #64

    A tweet defining Midwest culture as an out of breath "Mornin" and head nod to strangers in the cold. A unique place.

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    #65

    A tweet by @emmakathleeennn asking why Midwest households often have beach-themed bathrooms, revealing unique Midwest quirks.

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    #66

    A tweet by ivan ivanovich ivanovsky, asking about Midwest second fridges in garages. Unique Midwest perspective.

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    #67

    A map showing Aloha, Michigan on Mullett Lake. This post highlights the unique places in the Midwest.

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    #68

    An old, weathered Big Boy statue stands amongst autumn leaves, representing unique Midwest places.

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