After Losing Everything, This Man Found Purpose In Rescuing Birds On Nairobi’s Streets

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nairobi, Kenya, Rodgers Oloo Magutha has become a striking presence on the streets, often seen walking with birds calmly perched on his head and shoulders. Known as the “Nairobi Birdman,” he has drawn attention not just because of this unusual sight, but because of the remarkable story behind it. After losing his mother at a young age and spending much of his life on the streets, Rodgers found comfort and purpose in rescuing injured, sick, and abandoned birds, slowly turning compassion into a mission.

Over the years, he has cared for a diverse range of species, including pigeons, storks, owls, and kites, often nursing them back to health before releasing them into the wild. Despite difficult living conditions, limited resources, and the daily struggle of providing food and shelter, he has remained deeply committed to both the birds and the larger dream they inspired: building a rescue and conservation center that would also help people living on the streets.

We wanted to learn more about Rodgers’ journey, the bond he shares with these birds, and the hopes he has for the future, so we reached out to him with a few questions, which you can read by scrolling further down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Facebook

RELATED:

Rodgers Oloo Magutha, known as the “Nairobi Birdman,” has become a striking sight on the streets of Nairobi

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Asked what first inspired him to start rescuing and caring for birds, Rodgers said, “My journey started while I was living on the streets. I didn’t have much, but I began helping injured and abandoned birds whenever I found them. Over time, this grew into a passion and a purpose. Rescuing them gave me direction, and caring for them became part of rebuilding my life from scratch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Birds perched on his head and shoulders may catch people’s attention, but the story behind them is far more powerful

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

After losing his mother at a young age, Rodgers spent much of his life living on the streets

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Speaking about how he builds such a strong connection and trust with the birds, he explained, “The connection comes from patience, consistency, and care. I spend a lot of time with them, feeding them, protecting them, and making sure they feel safe. With time, they begin to trust me. Even birds that are known to be more distant can form bonds when they feel secure and cared for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During that time, he began helping injured and abandoned birds whenever he found them

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as small acts of kindness slowly became a life mission

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

When asked about the biggest challenges he faces in daily life while caring for the birds, Rodgers shared, “There are many challenges. One of the biggest is limited resources. Most of the birds I rescue are carnivores, so feeding them is challenging. Medical care and proper shelter are also hard to provide. I am still learning how to care for raptors, so I continue educating myself every day. Right now, I have rescued more than 20 birds of different species, but I live in a single rented room, which cannot accommodate all of us. Because of that, I sometimes have to release birds earlier than I would like. I also need to work at a dumping site, selling recyclable materials to support both myself and the birds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers says rescuing birds gave him purpose and helped him rebuild his life

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Over the years, he has cared for pigeons, owls, storks, kites, and many other species

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another challenge is the lack of support, especially from the government. In addition, cultural beliefs can make things harder. Some people think I use supernatural powers, especially when they see me with birds like owls. Balancing my personal life while dedicating so much time to the birds is also difficult, but my passion keeps me going.”

He builds trust with the birds through patience, consistency, and care

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Some of the birds recover and return to the wild, while others choose to stay close to him

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Asked about his biggest dream for the future, especially when it comes to the birds and his work, Rodgers said, “My biggest dream is to create a well-established bird rescue and conservation center in Nairobi, where more birds can be protected, rehabilitated, and safely released. I also want to grow my platform globally to spread awareness about urban wildlife and environmental conservation, and inspire people to care for nature. I hope to create conservation merchandise to help support this mission, and also build a center for street families, because I believe we are all the same and everyone deserves care and a second chance.”

One black kite named Johnson became especially important in Rodgers’ journey

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Rescuing Johnson gave him hope and a sense of direction he had never felt before

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Today, some birds follow Rodgers through Nairobi like loyal companions

But behind these remarkable scenes is a daily struggle to care for both himself and the birds

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Feeding them is one of the biggest challenges, especially because many of them are carnivores

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Rodgers says he has rescued more than 20 birds of different species

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

To support himself and the birds, he also works at a dumping site, selling recyclable materials

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

He has also faced misunderstanding, with some people believing he uses supernatural powers

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Even so, his passion for helping birds has never faded

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

Rodgers dreams of opening a bird rescue and conservation center in Nairobi, but also a center to help families avoid his own earlier fate

Image credits: nairobi_birdman

His story is a reminder that kindness can grow into something extraordinary