Woman’s House Is Flooded With Glitter After She Steals A Gift With A Hidden Surprise, Demands Compensation

Glitter bombs are fun for about three seconds, when you open them and get that quick explosion of sparkles in every direction. Then the excitement wears off and you’re left with the not-so-fun part: cleaning glitter out of everything it touches.

Usually, at least you know what you’re in for. This time, the person on the receiving end didn’t. One Redditor knew that decorative gifts on the display kept going missing, so they came up with a little trap to catch the thieves by slipping a glitter bomb into a fake “present.”

When a woman tried to sneak off with it, she got a surprise she definitely wasn’t expecting. And, as you can imagine, she didn’t take it well. Read the full story below.

Decorative gifts on the display kept magically disappearing, so one person hatched a plan to catch the thieves

Confetti and disco balls scattered across the floor after woman’s house is flooded with glitter from hidden surprise gift.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

They planted a glitter bomb in a fake present, and that’s how one woman ended up covered in a flood of sparkles

Feet covered in glitter resting on a brown leather couch, illustrating a woman’s house flooded with glitter surprise.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Text message about a volunteer describing a glitter b**b incident involving a stolen gift and demands for compensation.

Kids apologize after their mom steals a gift with a hidden surprise that floods the woman’s house with glitter.

Young woman sitting by a Christmas tree holding a wrapped gift with a hidden surprise in a cozy room.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Text about gifts stored in a supply closet, discussing changes in trust and storage of valuable items over the years.

Text discussing gifts set on a stage resembling a living room with locked access doors to prevent unauthorized entry.

Woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with hidden surprise, demanding compensation for the mess.

Image credits: shades-of-gray312

The director laughed and barred the thief from returning to the program, but other volunteers disagreed, saying the author had been unnecessarily harsh

The OP likes to volunteer, so they picked up a job from their old teacher, who also works as a director of a program the author of the story left unnamed. The task was to wrap decorative gifts, as some real ones had been stolen in previous years, but they still wanted to have them under the tree.

To make the feeling of the gifts appear more authentic, the author added some weight there, mainly using pine cones, and wrapped them just like actual presents. However, one of the gifts was a little different because instead of pine cones, it contained a red and silver glitter bomb.

The author marked the box to be sure of which one it was and to possibly use it as a prank on their director, who loves glitter. But a few days later, the glitter gift and a couple of other presents were already gone.

Another day went by, and one of the volunteers was already covered in glitter, arguing with the receptionist. She demanded compensation for cleaning their house and emotional distress as the gifts she thought she gave her children contained only yard trash and an unwelcomed surprise.

In addition to being told not to come back, the woman was laughed at by the OP and the director. However, the other volunteers saw it entirely differently and collectively declared that the author was a jerk for doing what they did.

Commenters unanimously sided with the post’s author, saying that all the accusations are absolutely invalid since the gift was stolen and the prank was relatively harmless. In addition, with later edits, the OP clarified that everyone was informed about the gifts being decorative. But the other volunteers are still upset, with some already trying to mislead the poster by giving the wrong meeting times.

Fluffy cat sitting next to wrapped gifts under a Christmas tree with a white ornament hanging nearby.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Glitter bombs have also been used as a form of protest for over a decade now. These shiny, vivid pieces make a great statement and are notoriously difficult to get rid of. However, sometimes, there are moral and even legal issues when it comes to this act.

To get a better insight into this topic, we looked into the article by KentWired, which contemplates if glitter bombs are just a creative form of making a statement and exacting revenge, or are really closer to the side of an evil deed.

KentWired shares that glitter and its use dates back to prehistoric times. This glamour made from flaked mica was already used in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Chinese cave paintings. However, today, it’s mostly made from plastic or metallic foils.

It has since been adopted for the use of revenge, as there have been plenty of examples of people glitter-bombing various politicians and other public figures with unpopular opinions and their actions toward them. But creative revenge can, in fact, be more creative. So, the article suggests alternatives.

For instance, one viable option is to wrap a person of interest’s belongings in tin foil, which, if you have the required access, can make their whole room or office look like something straight out of The Wizard Of Oz.

If tin foil is too much of a hassle, the room can be filled with a nightmarish amount of balloons, getting rid of which can prove to be a loud and unexpectedly messy task.

Free food is also always an option. Of course, not just any free food. Something like toothpaste-filled Oreos could really catch them off guard.

The list can go on and on. Sure, the alternatives require a little more effort and access to the person to work. In the end, the only actual requirements to come up with some sweet, creative revenge take only time and imagination.

Understandably, being unexpectedly showered with small, shiny pieces that get everywhere is not a pleasant experience. But if it’s a direct result of stealing something, you have no arguments to justify your anger.

What did you think about this story? What experiences that involve glitter could you share with us? Come down and type it all!

Commenters unanimously sided with the poster and said that the thief got what she deserved

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise.

Comments discussing a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise, seeking compensation.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a glitter b**b prank involving hidden surprises and compensation demands.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise.

Red glitter spread all over a living room floor after a woman’s house is flooded with glitter from a hidden surprise gift.

Reddit comment discussing a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise prank.

Comments discussing a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise.

Woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing gift with hidden surprise, demanding compensation shown in online discussion.

Reddit comments discussing a woman’s house flooded with glitter after stealing a gift with a hidden surprise.

