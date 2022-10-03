Woman Sends Her Karen Neighbor A Glitter Bomb For Christmas As Petty Revenge, Neighbor Calls Police On Her

What could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship? Usually this is an acquaintance from childhood, some common interest, jointly endured difficulties. Sometimes people become friends by supporting one sports team, sometimes by hating one. A team or some outstanding athlete, for instance.

In any case, world history and culture is full of tales about the beginning of friendships, but perhaps none of these narratives contain such an incredible plot twist as the story we want to tell you today. At least from those that we have ever seen or read.

The original post, posted by u/Sickening_toe a few days ago on the Reddit community Petty Revenge, also impressed readers – it has already gained about 6.1K upvotes and more than 570 various comments. In other words, we are almost sure that you will like this story too.

The Original Poster and her husband moved into a new house some time ago

So, the Original Poster moved into a new house with her husband at one time. One beautiful day after moving in, the OP’s husband was walking with their little corgi puppy outside the house, and for some reason, he took the leash off the dog. The curious puppy saw a woman living in a neighboring house and, of course, immediately ran to her to get acquainted and make friends, as all representatives of his wonderful breed usually do.

Imagine their amazement when the woman whom the puppy had run up to literally shied away from him and started screaming for the OP’s husband to urgently take the dog back! The man picked up the puppy, brought it home and went to the neighbor to apologize. In response, the woman scolded him, stating that he allegedly set the dog on her.

After the neighbor was scared of the OP’s corgi puppy, she called the cops on her for deliberately setting the dog on her

The next day, the story continued – the neighbor came to the OP’s house, woke up her newborn child, and stated that she had called the police on charges that the OP’s husband tried to set a dog on her. The OP was quite surprised and thought it was just a bluff, but the next day, an officer actually came over.

The policeman delved into the situation, apologized to the OP and left, but the bewilderment remained. Later, the woman found out that this very neighbor had managed to quarrel literally with all the owners and tenants of the surrounding houses for the smallest and most stupid reasons. And that police report was, of course, not the first in the history of her interactions with the neighbors.

The OP bought a special Christmas card which turns into a glitter bomb after opening and sent it to the neighbor

The OP was in the mood for a joke, so she decided to take petty revenge on her neighbor – she found a special postcard for Christmas or other holidays online, which, when you try to open it, turns into a glitter bomb, scattering sparkles everywhere. Great way to prank your friends! The instructions didn’t say anything about obnoxious neighbors, but the OP thought it would be fine as well.

So she ordered a glitter bomb, mailed it to her neighbor, and waited. Oddly enough, almost a month passed – and no reaction. The woman had already begun to suspect that she had wasted her money when one fine day, the same cop came over. Literally bursting with laughter, he said that this time he was called on the case of a glitter bomb – and that this was probably the funniest case that he had ever investigated.

The funny thing is that after all, it seems that the obnoxious neighbor changed her mind a lot. First she and the OP made up, then she gifted her some edibles (the OP admits that she expected a dirty trick, but everything was OK), and after some talking, the OP realized that the neighbor was just a bit socially anxious. As it turned out, a really wonderful person was hiding behind that Karen exterior. That’s how the glitter bomb for pranks was the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

Most people in the comments were amazed that the OP and her neighbor ended up making friends

In a discussion of this story in the comments to the original post, the OP admitted that she gave the neighbor a reason to suspect herself of this prank, because she really wanted her to understand who did it and who took revenge on her. It is all the more surprising, however, that everything ended in peace and friendship.

Some commenters also pointed out that the OP’s husband probably shouldn’t have let the dog off the leash, even the smallest and friendliest, anyway, and the woman certainly agreed with that. In any case, most people in the comments are sure that the story of neighborly reconciliation deserves a separate wonderful story.

We hope that sooner or later the Original Poster will tell in detail about how she and the naughty neighbor made up and became friends, but in the meantime, we look forward to your comments about this particular story.